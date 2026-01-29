Power outages are a part of life for nearly everyone in the United States. U.S. electricity customers experienced an average of five and a half hours of power interruptions in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), an independent statistics and analysis organization. The outages that last the longest typically occur during “major events,” such as extreme weather and natural disasters, where outages can last 10 hours or longer.

Regardless of where you live, you should be prepared for a blackout. That’s why I collected guidance from reputable agencies like the National Weather Service (NWS), American Red Cross and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) about how to prepare a power outage emergency kit, and what supplies are essential.

How I picked top-rated blackout emergency supplies

National agencies like NWS, FEMA, the American Red Cross and state and local organizations like NYC Health suggest some variation of the following emergency supplies for a power outage:

First aid kit

Basic tool kit

Lights: Flashlight, lanterns

Power: Batteries, chargers, portable generators

Sustenance: Water and non-perishable food, ice for freezer

Communication: A battery-powered or hand-cranked AM/FM radio

As such, I selected highly rated tools and supplies that match their guidelines.

Top-rated power outage tools and supplies of 2026

Light

One of the biggest problems during a blackout is light, or the lack of it. An emergency flashlight is a must-have, but headlamps and lanterns can be useful for lighting a space hands free.

Batteries and portable chargers

Batteries and portable power banks are essential for keeping things like flashlights and mobile phones charged.

Portable generators and power stations

A good portable generator or power station can keep small and large appliances (including refrigerators) powered for hours. The generators below are a mix of gas and solar options, but keep in mind: never use a gasoline-powered portable generator indoors, as they can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

Radio with NOAA Weather Radio tone alert

A radio is a good way to get updates during a disaster, including any known safety risks, according to FEMA.

Food

Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, while a full freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours, according to Ready.gov. Ice or a portable power station can extend that time, but either way, you’ll want high-calorie, non-perishable food around your home just in case, things like dried fruits, nuts and canned foods.

Water

FEMA recommends a three-day supply of nonperishable food and water in any disaster kit. Storing water and water filtration devices ahead of time can help, especially if you lose access to safe water during a power outage.

First-aid kit

A first aid kit is good to have in any emergency scenario, including a blackout. It’s important to add things like medications and emergency contacts to yours, according to the American Red Cross.

Tools and Shelter

Specialized tools and equipment can make it easier to shut off damaged household utilities (in case of downed wires, for example), open canned food and shelter in place.

Maps and navigation

You may lose access to digital maps and navigation during a blackout. That’s why Ready.gov recommends any disaster supply kit include maps of your area. You can buy paper maps or print out maps at home using tools like the U.S. Geological Survey national map viewer.

Entertainment

After you have all of your essentials prepped, consider having something to entertain yourself and/or your family, especially if you are waiting for the power to come back on for hours. Below are some of our favorite puzzle books, board games and other power-free ways to pass the time.

Frequently asked questions Where should you store an emergency kit? Ready.gov recommends storing your emergency kit items in airtight plastic bags, then putting them in something that’s easy to carry like a duffel bag or plastic bin. Is it cheaper to build your own emergency kit? It’s often cheaper to build your own emergency kit using a mix of new supplies and existing items you already have at home. Many of the recommended items above are things you may already have, think food, batteries, portable power banks, tools and first-aid supplies. Fill in the gaps depending on you and your household’s needs. How fast does food go bad in a power outage? A refrigerator can keep food cold for about four hours, while a full freezer can keep its temperature for about 48 hours, according to Ready.gov.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness, including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, wireless earbuds and more. I also cover home and health topics like air purifiers, blood pressure monitors and winter emergency car kits. For this piece, I researched power outage guidelines from reputable government and local agencies to put together a list of recommended items.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more