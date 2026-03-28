Amazon’s Big Spring Sale may be getting all the attention, but Dick’s Sporting Goods currently has an unofficial sale going on that is also worth shopping. The retailer is is currently offering up to nearly 40 percent off on apparel, sneakers, camping gear and more — including items from popular brands like New Balance, Stanley, Nike and more. Check out some of the best deals below.

The best deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods

The Stanley Quencher tumbler made our list of the best reusable water bottles. It has double-wall insulation, is made from stainless steel and can keep ice water cold for up to two days, according to the brand. It also has a slim bottom, making it easy to fit in a car.

Yeti makes some of our favorite coolers — including this soft cooler. The top opens up almost like a tote and can be shut with magnetic closures that create a leak-resistant seal. It can hold up to 32 cans inside and has a pocket on the outside to hold things you your wallet and keys.

The Brooks Glycerin has a roomy toe box and a breathable knit upper to keep your foot cool. The insole utilizes the brand’s DNA Tuned cushioning, which makes it extra padded and makes the shoe comfortable for long runs on hard surfaces like concrete.

If you find yourself running often in inclement weather, consider these running shoes from Nike. They have a rubber sole inspired by winter tires, which helps them grip the ground and move water out of the way while you run, according to the brand. The upper is made from a water-resistant mesh material. The shoe also has super cushioned insoles for extra comfort.

I’ve run multiple half marathons in these shoes and love how cushioned they are for road running. I also have slightly wider feet and these always feel plenty roomy. The sneaker has a knit upper for breathability and reflective details to make them visible in the evening and during night runs, according to Asics.

More deals available at Dick’s Sporting Goods

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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