If you want to use one product to achieve smooth, straight hair or bouncy, voluminous curls, Dyson’s Airwrap Multi-Styler may be your answer. The Airwrap Multi-Styler, which is now available to purchase for about $600, is a high-end hair styling device for the home that builds off the original Airwrap that was launched in 2018.

The biggest upgrade to the new Airwrap is “re-engineered” attachments, the brand said, which are all compatible with the original device, too. (You will be able to buy the attachments separately and use them with the older Airwrap, a nice touch if you rightfully don’t want to shell out $600 on an entirely new device.)

Like the original model, Dyson said the Airwrap Multi-Styler dries and styles hair using controlled heat, as well as something called the Coanda effect. The Coanda effect, powered by the Airwrap’s motor, uses air to wrap hair around an attachment’s barrel or to the surface of a brush without extreme heat, the brand said. (Get it: Airwrap?) You can choose between three temperatures and three airflow speed settings while you use it. The device also uses negative ions to help reduce static, frizz and flyaways in your hair once you’re done styling it. It has a cool shot button that blasts cold air at your hair to help it set.

But back to the stars of the show, Dyson’s new attachments (which can be bought individually or else come with the new Multi-Styler). For your shopping needs , we explained each attachment below. Keep in mind that when you buy the new Airwrap, you can choose from an option for shorter-than-chest length hair, chest length and longer hair and curly and coily hair (though it’s currently out of stock). The bundle you choose comes with different size attachments to suit specific hair types.

Airwrap Barrels

Air flows in both directions inside Dyson’s latest Airwrap, which means you can use one barrel to curl all the hair on your head. To change the direction you’re curling in, you only need to rotate the attachment’s tip (Air only flowed in one direction inside the original Airwrap, which necessitates using different barrels to curl hair on opposite sides of your head). Dyson’s Airwrap barrels are available in multiple sizes for different hair lengths.

Coanda Smoothing Dryer

The Coanda Smoothing Dryer acts like a hair dryer in pre-style mode, drying hair and taming flyaways. Then, in smoothing mode, Dysons said the attachment uses the Coanda effect to attract and lift longer hairs, hiding flyaways and giving you a shiny finish. You can switch between modes by rotating the tip at the top of the attachment.

Firm and Smooth Brushes

Using Dyson’s new Airwrap brushes, the Coanda effect pushes air along the hair’s strands to straighten and smooth them. You can purchase the firm and soft brushes in large and small sizes, depending on the length of your hair.

The Airwrap comes with a storage case and Dyson said its removable cover acts as a non-slip mat for the multi-styler. A round volumizing brush similar to the one sold with the original Airwrap is included, too.

Dyson’s new Airwrap is pricey. If you want a more affordable product with comparable features, we recommend blow drying brushes like Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. Other brands we’ve covered, like Drybar and T3, also offer worthwhile blow drying devices with interchangeable heads.

