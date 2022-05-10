Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

It’s very rare for me to love leggings enough to own multiple pairs. But the first time I wore the OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging, I knew I had to order more. They offered me the type of versatility I was looking for — I needed leggings that I could wear to work or school and then continue wearing to work out afterward. I was previously only able to find one or the other, but I can wear Aerie’s leggings as I transition between parts of my day, styling them differently depending on what I’m doing.

I originally discovered these leggings when I saw them on Instagram, which is where I do most of my shopping. The crossover waistband drew me in — in addition to liking the overall appearance, I wondered if the waistband could help keep the leggings from slipping down while I was wearing them. (One of my biggest pet peeves is constantly having to pull my leggings up during the day.) I wanted to try Aerie’s crossover leggings to see if they could solve my problem.

Not only does the crossover waistband help prevent Aerie’s leggings from falling down, but it also makes them more comfortable overall. The high-waisted style holds you in, but not to the point that it feels restrictive. The legging’s V-seam also contributes to this — the crossover waistband sits higher on your hips to help them stay in place, but it doesn’t sit as high on your stomach, making the pants easier to move in. I wear the leggings on 10-mile runs and I don’t have to pull them up once — I consider that success.

Some leggings I’ve tried are designed with thick fabric that can feel like it’s restricting my mobility when I’m running or doing pilates. But these leggings feature Aerie’s Real Me Fabric, which is made from nylon and elastane material, the brand says. The fabric’s buttery soft, smooth texture makes the leggings comfortable to wear for an extended period of time, whether you’re lounging at home or at the office all day. It’s also lightweight and doesn’t hold on to moisture. The leggings dry quickly, which is important if you’re doing a long, sweaty workout.

Additionally, Aerie’s leggings hit right above your ankle due to their 7/8 length. I prefer this length because anything longer may bunch up around your ankles, which I’ve found doesn’t look great with some types of shoes. The leggings are available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, and you can choose from standard, long or short lengths, allowing you to customize your size to your height. They’re also machine-washable. I’ve owned mine for over a year and have washed them dozens of times — the fabric hasn't worn out or started pilling.

After purchasing several pairs of these leggings in multiple colors and patterns, I explored Aerie’s site to see if the brand offered other similar options. I found iterations of my leggings in different styles, which I’ve started to stock up on over time. For example, the brand sells a pair with pockets, which I find useful for holding my phone on runs. Each style is made with the same fabric and waistband as my original pair, but they come in different lengths and cuts.

If you’re looking for full-length leggings, Aerie offers this pair that have a flare leg cut. Select’s Morgan Greenwald and Mili Godio both own this legging. Greenwald said that she wears these leggings to run errands and grab brunch and loves how easy they are to style with some sneakers and a cropped shirt. She also noted that the V-shaped waistband is extremely flattering — several of her friends have purchased a pair of the leggings after seeing her in them, she said.

I swap my longer leggings for these bike shorts while running during the warmer months. They’re available with or without pockets and come in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

These shorts are useful for wearing under dresses or skirts. I also pair them with one of Aerie’s longline sports bras to wear to hot yoga. The shorts are available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

Other leggings to shop

In addition to my Aerie leggings, I regularly rotate a few other pairs throughout my wardrobe during the week.

Vitality sent me a pair of these leggings to try, and they remind me the most of Aerie’s. The brand’s Cloud fabric is composed of nylon and spandex, making them stretchy and soft while providing light compression. The leggings are high-waisted and have a double-lined waistband, which helps them stay in place while you’re moving. The waistband also features a V-shape front seam that the brand says accentuates the waist, as well as its signature gluten contour seam. The leggings are available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXXXL and come in multiple colors and patterns.

I bought these Athleta leggings years ago to have a more compressive option in my closet to turn to while doing high-intensity workout classes. They’re made with the brand’s SuperSonic fabric, which is composed of recycled polyester and lycra. The fabric is rated UPF 50+, according to the brand, and I’ve found it to be breathable, sweat-wicking and quick-drying. The leggings feature a back drop-in pocket and are designed with a high-rise waistband, in addition to a V-shape back seam. You can purchase the leggings — available in multiple colors — in regular, tall or petite styles and in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X.

