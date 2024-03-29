As shopping experts, we are constantly searching for the best items for our readers — whether it’s a product to elevate your closet or to kick-start your newest hobby, like gardening. Throughout the month of March, our team tried dozens of products throughout their reporting and are sharing some of their favorite items — along with some standout stories — that are actually worth knowing about.

At the start of March, to honor Women’s History Month, we shared over 300 of our favorite women-owned brands across all categories, including Act + Acre (beauty), Eberjey (clothing) and Parachute (home). We helped you (and your loved ones) perfect the ultimate sleep routine during Sleep Week by talking with experts about how to find the best slippers, sleep sacks and anti-snoring devices. Our staff also spent time reviewing popular sleep items including the Hatch Restore 2 (a sunrise alarm clock) and Pillow Cube (a brand of pillows designed for side sleepers.) To finish out the month, we also reported on the best products to improve day-to-day activities to keep your body feeling good with our guides to the best walking shoes, the best kneeling chairs and the best cervical traction devices.

Throughout the past four weeks, our team also spent time trying dozens of items across major categories. Below, we share a select few that stood out. Some are items our team directly purchased, while others are courtesy samples from brands

SKIP AHEAD Home | Beauty & wellness | Kitchen | Pets | Clothing | Travel | Tech | Gardening

Our favorite home finds

As spring rolls around, I wanted to update my space with brighter colors and unique patterns. I bought this knit throw blanket for my couch, and was immediately blown away by the quality and how comfortable it is. I use it daily to cozy up while I’m watching TV, and I find it to be a great size to cover myself up entirely. The “Italian summer” pattern is also adorable and does a great job brightening up my space — it pairs well with my lemon-patterned throw pillows, too. The colorful fraying on the sides also add a fun touch. – Mili Godio, updates editor

For bathtime at my grandma’s house, she would throw towels into the dryer — a leftover habit from her nursing days, but it made us kids feel warm and cozy. Now that my grandma is freshly 97 years old, she gets the special treatment. I bought this towel warmer for her so that she never feels the cold shiver of her drafty bedroom. It held up to three bath towels at a time and warmed them up in one minute. Because of its speed, I could warm towels, throw them around her shoulders and then heat up her robe and socks. Without fail, she says ‘oh, that’s nice’ each time. – Lauren Swanson, editorial director

I recently got a queen size mattress, and while looking for bedding inspiration on TikTok, I saw someone add king pillows to their bed to give it a fuller look. I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on decorative pillows I was covering with shams, so I searched for a great deal during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. I ended up buying these king pillows, which have the fluffy look I was aiming for. I love the way they sit on my bed, and I put them behind my other pillows while I’m sleeping to prop my head up a bit. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I could never go back to heavy shopping carts again. The brand sent me one to try and I cannot stop telling people how much easier it has made running errands. It is incredibly lightweight and folds down with the push of just one lever when I’m not using it. The collapsible cart is removable, which means I can use it for food shopping, Home Depot runs and everything in between. And it took me less than five minutes to put together. Game changer. – Nikki Brown, SEO Editor

Shopping for household items can feel like an expensive chore in and of itself, but bath towels are something you use every day, so I wanted to invest in new ones that were high quality without being costly. This set is a top selling bath towel on Amazon and the brand is included in our best bath towels roundup for being a quality budget pick. The materials are not only extremely soft and absorbent, but Standard 100 Oeko-Tex® certified, an expert-recommended guideline to ensure they are free of harmful chemicals, which I appreciate. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

I gave this Lego orchid to my partner as a gift so we could build it together, and we both found it so fun and unique. Since it took us a few hours to build, it was the perfect couples activity for a rainy Sunday. The instructions were relatively easy to follow, though it does require some brain power and a general understanding of which pieces go where. Once it’s built, the plant looks exactly like the picture and is around the same size as a real orchid. It even includes a base so it can stand upright on its own. It’s the perfect gift if you prefer to do an activity with your loved one, and we got a huge sense of accomplishment once it was done. Plus, unlike most plants, it stays forever. – Mili Godio, updates editor

Our favorite beauty and wellness finds

I set out to try some new sunscreens on a recent trip to Florida and fell with this option from The Seaweed Bath Co. For context, I have a tan complexion and sensitive and eczema-prone skin so my skin tends to react better to mineral sunscreens. However, with mineral sunscreen, there’s always a chance of a white cast. Immediately when I put this on my face, it felt so lightweight, it reminded me of a serum (even though it’s a lotion) because it had that liquidy, fast-absorbing quality. After quickly rubbing it in, I noticed it blended in seamlessly into my darker skin tone and was honestly so surprised that there was no white cast. I even had to ask everyone around me if they could see any white or gray, and they couldn’t. While it worked for me, I wanted to really see if it would work on other complexions, so I had five other people on my trip try it out to great success. It continued to blend in so nicely, you couldn’t tell any of my friends had sunscreen on. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

My dermatologist recently recommended a new hair routine to help me combat dandruff. Part of that routine is this shampoo, which we’ve covered before in our guides for the best head acne shampoos and best drugstore shampoo. It has pyrithione zinc, a key ingredient in combating dandruff. Unlike my previous zinc-based anti-dandruff shampoo, this has a much milder scent and stings less if it accidentally ends up in my eyes. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

I am not being dramatic when I say this is the best beauty product I’ve bought in years — I have genuinely never seen results like this and I love that it works as a skin care and beauty product in one. It’s a color corrector cream so it has a green tint that takes all the redness out of my very fair, though red and blotchy, complexion. After blending, the green cream quickly turns into a tinted moisturizer of sorts in terms of its color, which instantly evens out my skin tone. A little goes a long way, I’ve been putting on the tiniest amount — less than the size of my pinky nail — on my cheeks and nose and seeing results instantly. It’s incredible for those ‘no makeup, makeup days’ when I just want fresh, bright skin that doesn’t look blotchy. I cannot recommend this enough for those looking to cut that extra flushed look from their complexion. It also sits really nicely under makeup if you want to use it as a base layer under foundation or concealers; I’ve found it to be moisturizing and nonirritating. – Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

Since starting my hair health journey, I’ve been so focused on finding products to repair the damage that’s been caused by years of bleaching. After multiple uses of this hair mask, I can now see a difference in how my hair feels and looks in between washes. I only use it once a week and when I get out of the shower, my hair feels more conditioned and soft. Rather than looking dead and dull, my hair now feels less dry and crunchy (especially at my ends) and has this new shiny, glossy appearance that doesn’t fade away after the next day, which is a problem I’ve run into with other masks. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

Over the past few years, I’ve been paying extra special care to my naturally pretty frizzy curly hair and the products I put into it, whether it’s a co-wash, shampoo, conditioner or leave-in product. I’ve recommended Verb’s products in the past and was eager to give this duo a whirl after running out of my drugstore shampoo and conditioner, and I am beyond happy with this 2 a.m. add-to-cart choice of mine. I can safely and satisfyingly say this is the softest my hair has ever felt, it has had an impact in hydrating, de-frizzing and styling my curls. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

Nothing annoys me more than going through my morning and nighttime skin care routine and having my hair stick to my face or end up soaking wet. This adjustable headband is my new solution. While it pulls my hair back and out of my face like most other options do, this one also protects more of my hair from getting wet because it’s so wide. Its lightweight waffle material also absorbs those splashes of water, which keeps my hair nice and dry. It never tugs on my hair uncomfortably, either, I basically forget I have it on. – Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

I recently stopped biting my nails after over 20 years, so I’ve been taking nail care much more seriously. In addition to using nail strengthening serums and creams daily, I’ve also been painting my nails to reduce the temptation of biting them. I started using this Sally Hansen gel to remove my cuticles and help polish stay on, and it’s been a complete game changer. This breaks down the cuticle within seconds, and it doesn’t leave any stickiness or annoying residue behind. Plus, it preps my nails for an at-home manicure. – Mili Godio, updates editor

Our favorite kitchen finds

I’ve followed a gluten-free diet for over a decade, and while products have tasted better and better over the years, it’s rare for me to find something that actually tastes like the real thing. This pasta does. The brand sent it to me to try, and after I cooked it, topped it with marinara sauce and took my first bite, I had to double check the package to make sure it was actually gluten-free. The pasta kept its shape instead of turning into mush, and it had a soft consistency without being chewy. Sometimes gluten-free pasta doesn’t hold up well when I reheat it the next day, but this was just as delicious for dinner on night two. I’m definitely going to buy it the next time I’m craving pasta. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I gave this to my niece for her fifth birthday and she is obsessed — it’s a one-time (or subscription) baking box kit that teaches kids (and adults) about baked goods worldwide. She had fun making the matcha latte and matcha white chocolate chip cookies. I will start giving this box to all newly minted five-year-olds (and beyond) in my life. – Lauren Swanson, editorial director

My roommate moved out a month ago and took one of my favorite items with her: this incredibly convenient and compact ice cube tray. It didn’t take long for me to mourn this loss and head to Amazon to replace it. I’m obsessed with this kitchen gadget; its storage bin and tray design is so satisfying to use. All you do is press down on the dust cover, and the tray’s pillar plate effectively squeezes the ice cubes into the bin. I love how you can choose between one, two and three-tier tray options depending on how much ice you want to make, and i t also comes with a scoop to keep everything clean, hygienic and simple. – Kelsey Fredricks, production coordinator

Our favorite pet find

The moment I saw a picture of this bed, which the brand sent me to try, I knew my cats Wanda and Lucy would love it. It has a faux-fur hood that’s like a built-in blanket, providing an extra cozy surface for my cats to rest on or bury themselves under. The bed’s donut shape lets my cats curl up in the center and be surrounded by the outer rim, making them feel safe and secure. It’s also super thick and cushioned, so it lifts them off the ground a little bit, which they like. I got the medium size bed so my cats, who are both around 8 pounds, can stretch out on it. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Our favorite clothing finds

I decided to randomly stroll into a Madewell store earlier this month after seeing their latest lookbook online. The brand’s menswear department has had a bit of a visual overhaul in the last year. They’ve gotten so good that GQ wrote a piece headlined: “Here Why Madewell’s Menswear Is Suddenly So Good.” I tried a pair of washed black denim in a loose, straight fit and loved them. It has room in the thigh, the length is perfect and the denim feels great on the body. – Jordan Bowman, commerce editor

I’m always looking for comfortable pants I can dress up for work and dress down on the weekends, and this pair from Old Navy perfectly fits the bill. The brand was having a sale earlier this month, so I threw them in my cart — I wore them the day the package arrived and I already bought another pair because they’re so comfortable and fit me so well. The pants hit at my ankle and look great with a pair of sneakers or flats, and I love pairing them with an oversized sweater or tucked-in shirt. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I love lap swimming; it works out my entire body without half the aches and pains of running, and forces me to put down my phone. Speedo is still the gold standard for swimsuits, in my experience. This one doesn’t ride up my backside and the level of compression feels perfect — not loose but also not so tight that I struggle to breath. I was worried about ordering online because a lot of Amazon reviews said the sizing was off but that wasn’t the case for me. I measured myself, ordered the corresponding size and it fits like a glove. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

Our favorite travel find

I love to travel, especially in the spring and summer months. That said, I’m extremely cautious when I go to cities that are notorious for pickpocketing. I bought this retractable keychain from before my recent trip to Paris, and I was comforted knowing I didn’t have to be anxious about potentially losing my phone while abroad. The keychain has a carabiner that attaches to your belt loop or a strap on a bag and its retractable cord is coated in a durable plastic material, so I didn’t worry about it breaking or being cut. It isn’t the most stylish keychain on the market, but I prioritize functionality over style when it comes to keeping my personal belongings safe. – Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

Our favorite tech finds

This DJ set has been on my wish list for over a year now, so it felt like the perfect gift to myself for my recent birthday. It’s designed for beginners like myself — it includes a Pioneer DDJ-200 controller, along with headphones and a free DJ tutorial from the experts at Rock & Soul. I’ve yet to cash in on the class, but the built-in tutorials on the software have been really easy to follow and navigate so far, so I’ve still been able to start my learning from home on my own. It’s been so much fun experimenting with and exploring music with — I definitely recommend it to any music lovers looking to take their interests a step further. – Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

Everyone on the NBC Select staff (and anyone who’s read our past editor picks) knows by now that I’m into any and all things movie-related. That’s why this A-list membership was another great birthday gift to treat myself to. For $24.95 a month, I get access to up to three movies a week, in both regular and special formats, including IMAX, 3D and Dolby Cinema screenings. For anyone who hits the theater two or more times a month, the membership is absolutely worth it — my monthly fee was just about the same amount I paid for a singular IMAX screening of Dune 2. I use it at theaters across the country, and it includes discounts on concessions and special member deals on your birthday. – Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

Our favorite gardening finds

I garden in my backyard year-round, but things really ramp up in the spring. I’ve watched many birds and squirrels destroy crops so I swear by netting, especially during the sowing stage. This netting is kind of a hassle to unfurl but the material is much sturdier than other options I’ve tried over the years. It’s also not an eyesore — once it’s situated over my raised beds, you can barely see it. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

When you’re gardening in the same area year after year, it’s especially important to rotate where you’re planting crops and to keep the soil healthy. I’m pretty obsessive about it. Cover crops put nutrients back into the ground so I plant them every early spring and late fall. The kind of cover crop you plant depends on so many factors, including the general state of your soil and what you plant before and after. Fava beans are a go-to for me because they break up really heavy soil and push out weeds. This particular brand has never let me down. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

These are my old faithfuls. I’ve experimented with so many kinds of stakes but these are the perfect length and can hold down netting through all kinds of weather, including heavy winds. Plus, they’re cheap and last long, which means less trips to the store for me. – Nikki Brown, SEO editor

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter covering skin care, hair care and gift guides, including recent stories on the best heat protectants and the best eye creams. For this story, our staff shared their favorite finds from the past month.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.