In addition to helping our readers make smart purchases across categories like tech, health and wellness, home and kitchen and more, Select staffers spend plenty of time shopping for themselves. We’re shopping experts after all, so it’s part of the job.

Throughout the year, we’ve shared some of our favorite items we think you should know about, like self-watering pots, a virtual fitness class membership, Bluetooth speakers and more. And as 2022 comes to an end, we’re looking back at the best products we bought this year. Below, you’ll find staff picks from 2022, like one editor’s favorite backpack and the moisturizer a reporter uses almost every day.

Editors' picks: Tech

After being a loyal FitBit user for years, I jumped ship in 2022 and bought an Apple Watch during Amazon Prime Day. I run more seriously now than I did when I first got my FitBit, and the ability to download my favorite running tracker apps to my Apple Watch is such an upgrade. The watch also tracks my pilates, barre, yoga and strength training workouts very accurately. One of my favorite features is being able to “friend” loved ones who have an Apple Watch and send them little notes of encouragement after they complete a workout or hit a goal. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

My brother gifted me this travel adapter right before I studied abroad in London earlier this year. Not only is it extremely useful, but it's also easily portable and durable. You can charge multiple different devices at once with its multiple ports, including four USB ports and one USB-C port. The adaptor comes in colors like black, rose gold and white. – Katrina Liu, editorial intern

I am a fan of developer From Software's previous games, so their newest game Elden Ring was a no-brainer to buy. It was without a doubt my favorite game this year, with hundreds of hours spent on challenging boss battles, scenic exploration and co-operative online team-ups. It's a challenging but epic title. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

As someone who has lost more than one wallet in the past five years, this mag safe wallet is a serious life saver. When you attach the wallet to your phone, it sets itself up in Apple’s FindMy so if it is ever removed, your phone notifies you as to when and where. I can fit two cards and my ID in there perfectly so I never have to carry around a bit wallet or purse when I go out. – Kara Birnbaum, photo editor and photographer

Editors' picks: Health and wellness

I wore a mask for up to eight hours a day during my grad school classes this year, so I tried all the options from our KN95 guide to find my favorite. I ultimately landed on Evolvetogether’s KN95 mask — it has a domed shape that I found to be more breathable compared to the traditional beak shape other KN95s commonly have. Evolvetogether’s masks are popular and frequently go out of stock, but I signed up to get notified when they were restocked so I can purchase more whenever they’re available. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I started using face sunscreen everyday this year, and this moisturizing sunscreen from CeraVe was my constant companion. I used it almost everyday. It never bothered my skin or let a sunburn come through. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

I'm on my third bottle of this exfoliant this year. It’s the most transformative product I’ve ever used on my skin. Over the summer, I got my boyfriend a bottle of it too, and now he’s hooked and exfoliating for the first time in 25 years. Since using it, I’ve noticed less dead skin on my face and a general glowiness I didn’t have before. I feel like I cycle in and out a lot of other components of my skincare routine, but this one always stays in the rotation. – Vivian Le, junior designer

Editors' picks: Home

I purchased this duvet cover during Parachute's Black Friday sale and I'm so impressed with how good the quality of the material is. The duvet cover is lightweight but still feels extremely warm, which is a nice change from other heavier duvet covers I've had in the past that were difficult to move around. – Mili Godio, associate reporter

My family and I bought the La Fuma Alu Low Chair for the beach this year and we love them. We have them in both the blue and the tan. They are super lightweight and comfortable, and although they are considered a low chair, they are high enough that you don't feel like you are sitting in a hole. We live on the beach in Cape Cod and everyone has these. They are also great for camping. Their material is a tight mesh, so they dry very quickly, and they never rust. – Barbara Booth, holiday commerce editor

I recently purchased glasses from Williams Sonoma’s Dorset Crystal Collection. I love to entertain, and I love heavy traditional stemware. These glasses are so impressive and don't cost a fortune. I have the Dorset Champagne Coupe, Dorset Martini and the Dorset Red Wine glasses. And because they are a WS classic, I know I can always add to my set. – Barbara Booth, holiday commerce editor

Silk everything has been my favorite trend resurgence this past year. Not only is silk the most comfortable fabric, in my opinion, but it is so good for your hair and skin. I suffer from insomnia and have spent the past year trying to curate the best sleep I can. These pillowcases are so helpful with getting more sleep and when I wake up, I don’t have to brush a million knots out of my hair. – Kara Birnbaum, photo editor and photographer

Editors' picks: Kitchen

I purchased the Caraway Cookware Set in Classic Cream this year. For a long time, I had been obsessed with finding cookware that I could be sure was non-toxic. So many claim to be, but I just didn't feel confident enough that they were safe until I found Caraway. I've been cooking with these pots and pans for months now, and they clean up as good as new every time and nothing sticks to them. I also love the fabric holder that stores the lids, and the dividers that easily store the pans. My set is so neatly organized now. I'm saving up for the matching bakeware set next. – Barbara Booth, holiday commerce editor

My favorite purchase this year was the Home Cook Duo from Our Place. I love how light and versatile the cookware is. They're also super easy to clean, and I've been using them daily since purchasing them. – Sadhana Daruvuri, commerce social editor

I love the look of my Ello Duraglass Meal Prep Containers because they come in great, bold colors, and the silicone on the outside avoids any chipping or cracking. They also shut so tight that they can't possibly leak. They’re also safe to put in the dishwasher and the microwave. – Barbara Booth, holiday commerce editor

This year I have been trying to find ways to be more sustainable and I discovered that most of my plastic use comes from the kitchen. These bags are so convenient and easy to wash. They can be put in the freezer or the dishwasher and have made me feel better about my carbon footprint. The bags come in a bunch of different sizes and they were definitely a gateway sustainable item for me — now almost everything in my kitchen is reusable. – Kara Birnbaum, photo editor and photographer

I bike often, and this insulated sports bottle from Breakaway was exactly what I needed to stay hydrated. My favorite thing about it is that the whole thing is dishwasher safe, even the valve, which can come apart from the cap. I also used it for hot summertime runs. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Having fresh ground coffee has been a complete game changer this year. Not only does it enhance the flavor, but it saves me from having to get three different grounds for my cold brew maker, moka pot and pour over. Its sleek design also looks wonderful on our kitchen counter. – Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate

Editors' picks: Apparel and accessories

My brother bought everyone in my family (including himself) one of these beanies and it may be the warmest accessory I own. It's protected me from numerous wind tunnels around the world, from Prague to New York City. It’s also soft and cozy. – Katrina Liu, editorial intern

The best thing I bought this year was easily Everlane’s ReNew Transit Backpack. I hate to spend even a minute longer than is necessary in the airport, so I never check a bag. But, packing for a 10-day trip with just a carry-on can be a challenge. With this backpack I could fit a small toiletries bag, my Shark Blow dryer and diffuser attachment, a paperback book, two magazines, a huge bag of Haribo Twin Snakes (my airport tradition), my wallet, passport, keys, phone and phone charger, a bathing suit (just in case), a sweater for the plane, a pair of sandals and my laptop and laptop charger. The best part? The backpack’s multiple zipper compartments mean no rummaging and its exterior laptop pocket makes TSA breeze. – Christina Colizza, editor

I think this is my most used purchase of the year. I got it in the spring and now I use the bag almost daily. I find it's the perfect crossbody bag for running errands all across the city. It’s not a tote, but it fits just as much stuff and it has two zippers inside to keep all my belongings organized. I don’t find it too bulky and I’m not wrestling with a buckle like on a fanny pack. I think this is the best functional and unisex accessory, and it looks fashionable on both men and women. – Vivian Le, junior designer

This year, I’ve really focused on upgrading the basics in my closet and home. One of my favorite purchases has been a fine-ribbed top made in Everlane’s Supima cotton. These shirts are a classic fitted cut and a closet staple that has the most luxe feel. I put two other colors on my Christmas list, and if I don’t get them, I plan on treating myself. – Vivian Le, junior designer

I have never worn a more comfortable pair of jeans in my entire life. It feels like they were custom made for my body. The denim is so soft and stretchy, and these jeans singlehandedly got me to stop wearing leggings everyday after being inside for so long during the pandemic. – Kara Birnbaum, photo editor and photographer

Editors' picks: Pets

Earlier this year, Furbo sent me its camera to try and it’s been a game changer for me as a pet owner. I feel so much better leaving Loki, my one year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, at home. I can check in on him, speak to him when he’s barking to settle him, throw him treats and more. I especially love the device’s 360 degree feature as it allows me to see around the living room, part of the kitchen and entryway — this is helpful since I like to keep the device on my TV stand and I can’t see everything at once. – Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations

I travel with my dog, Bella, very often, including on planes, trains and taxi rides. I invested in the Wild One Travel Carrier this year and use it any time I take Bella on any type of transportation — not only is she very secure when she travels in this carrier, she also seems super comfortable thanks to its padded interior cushion. – Mili Godio, associate reporter

