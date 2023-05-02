11 products our editors' tried and loved in April

As shopping experts, we’re always searching for the best items on the market. Each month, our editors try out new and old products we either bought ourselves or were gifted from brands to see whether we should recommend them to our readers. Below, we’re sharing the ones we tried and loved from April that we think are really worth your hard earned money.

Freezing offices call for nonsticky hand creams that won’t leave oily remnants behind on my keyboard — and that’s exactly what this O’Keefe’s hand lotion does. I was in desperate need of a product I could stash in my drawer for those days when my hands were badly suffering from the dry office air, and this cream does the trick. It’s the ideal consistency; not so thick that you can’t spread it, but also not too thin where it doesn’t feel like it’s actually relieving any dryness. I use a nail-sized dollop, which keeps my skin hydrated for hours. – Lindsay Schneider, editor

I purchased two of these instant cameras for my wedding. I love how simple it is to use — it doesn’t have any settings, the flash is always on, and the lens pops in and out of the camera easily. There is also a tiny mirror next to the lens that makes it easier to frame your shot when taking a selfie. They were a huge hit with everyone who attended. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

I live in my suede Arizona Birkenstocks during the warmer months and this year I purchased the brand’s Arizona Platform sandal. I find the platform sole to be much more supportive than the flat sole on other Birkenstock styles, and the shoe’s smooth leather straps offer a clean look. I can walk miles in these sandals and I’m always comfortable. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I’ve recently developed rosacea, which was really distressing for me because I’ve never really had issues with my skin before. My dermatologist gave me this face wash and in a matter of two days I noticed a significant change in my skin. It’s designed for sensitive skin, and smells so fresh. I love how foamy it gets and how clean and healthy it leaves my skin feeling. – Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects associate

I received Outdoor Voice’s Volley dress just last week from their team and have worn it at least three times since (don’t worry, I promise I washed it in between). I was excited to see how this new sporty dress compares to the company’s original Exercise dress (which I adore and own in black and evergreen). While I will continue to wear OV’s Exercise dress, the Volley dress has totally won me over. It’s form-fitting in a way that feels secure and has a gentle flare that flatters my figure. Plus, I prefer its thicker, more supportive straps and bust area, which make me feel less conscious if I’m leaning over my bike handlebars while cruising in the park. - Christina Colizza, editor

I ordered two of Hay’s Bullet Pen after seeing Select’s editorial director, Lauren Swanson, use it daily. I was immediately attracted to its minimalist gold design — it’s sleek, thin and lightweight, making it an attractive addition to my stationery collection. Perhaps most importantly, the pen writes smoothly and I find myself actually enjoying the process of writing down my daily to-do list in my planner. - Mili Godio, updates editor

I received this smart speaker from Sonos, and have been using it for about a month. It’s designed specifically with spatial audio in mind and has six drivers that fire audio forward, upward and to the sides. Stereo music, i.e. anything found on Spotify, sounds good, but this speaker sounds more rich and detailed when using it for what it was designed for: spatial audio songs.

Listening to music on Apple Music mixed with Dolby Atmos sounds uniquely amazing, with a rich and wide instrumentation on albums like Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon (50th Anniversary)” or Paramore’s “This is Why.”

The Era 300 connects over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, has Amazon and Sonos voice controls, and can sync with other Sonos speakers via the Sonos app. – Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

The desk accessory market is vast, and admittedly, I was a little lost as to what to buy when I was searching for a functional but still aesthetically pleasing laptop stand. I wanted something that could house my most reach for supplies and something that could serve as a stand to rest my laptop to keep me from hunching. Then, I received this wooden option from Grovemade and immediately put my search to rest. I love that the inner aluminum shelf (where there’s space to store sticky pads and a notebook among other items) has a curved edge so my items can’t fall out the back of it. Plus, it’s extremely easy to put together and doubles as a piece of minimalist desk decor. – Lindsay Schneider, editor

Earlier in April, I purchased this eye cream from Avene after our dermatologists recommended the brand’s body washes and facial cleansers for those with rosacea. I have very dry under-eyes and needed a hydrating eye cream that I could wear both day and night. This eye cream works great: it’s lightweight and doesn’t feel heavy under my eyes like many other options I’ve used in the past, so I can wear it underneath my makeup without worrying about my concealer creasing or separating. It’s specifically made for sensitive skin, which I can definitely attest to — other eye creams usually tend to irritate my eyes, but I haven’t had any irritation or discomfort since using it. - Mili Godio, updates editor

I received the Pi7 S2, a pair of wireless earbuds from Bowers & Wilkins, and have been using them almost daily for about two months. These audiophile friendly earbuds produce clear, distinct bass coupled with smooth vocals, even at the lowest volumes.

They’ve got active noise cancellation which could drown out most city sounds, and since it’s adaptive, the earbuds could intelligently adjust the noise cancellation based on my surroundings.

I personally also love the sleek, minimalistic build of these buds, which felt effortlessly lightweight even after hours of wear — and I did wear them continuously until the battery died. While EQ (equalizer) customization is still missing, I think that the Pi7 S2 are the wireless earbuds to beat, with attention to sound detail that easily rivals its competitors. - Nishka Dhawan, associate commerce editor

Ever since falling in love with Glossier’s Perfecting Skin Tint, I’ve wanted to try more of the brand’s products and Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale was the perfect excuse to shop. I bought the brand’s Balm Dotcom lip balm since we covered the reformulation in February, and I now use it every day. It keeps my lips moisturized, which I always struggle with, and gives them a light tint so I don’t look washed out. I love the Wild Fig flavor, which has a coral tint. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

