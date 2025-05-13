If you suffer from dry or itchy eyes, listen up: more than 75,000 cases of eye drop solution were voluntarily recalled nationwide by BRS Analytical Service, a pharmaceutical testing lab, according to an enforcement report from the Food and Drug Administration. AvKare, a manufacturer of medical, surgical and pharmaceutical items, originally reported the recall.

Why are certain eye care products being recalled?

The recall follows an FDA audit at BRS Analytical Service, which found a number of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) deviations. The cGMP is a set of regulations enforced by the FDA to ensure that manufacturers use safe practices to produce pharmaceutical products. “cGMP deviations may lead to products of unacceptable quality, and it is not possible to rule out patient risks resulting from use of these products,” according to the statement from AvKare.

Additionally, the enforcement report says the reason for the recall is “due to a lack of assurance to sterility.” The recalled products, also described as “eye lubricants,” help relieve dry and irritated eyes.

What products are part of the recall?

The recall encompasses ophthalmic solutions shipped over a two year period from: May 26, 2023 until April 21, 2025, according to AvKare. If you have any of the below items, you should stop using them immediately:

NDC# 50268-043-15 Artificial Tears Ophthalmic Solution

NDC# 50268-066-15 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Gel 1%

NDC# 50268-068-15 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Ophthalmic Solution

NDC# 50268-126-15 Lubricant Eye Drops Solution

NDC# 50268-678-15 Polyvinyl Alcohol Ophthalmic Solution

What should you do?

In addition to pausing any use of the above compromised products, you can follow the steps below and swap in one of our expert-approved alternatives.

If you have any of the recalled products, or think you may have any of them, AvKare is encouraging consumers to fill out a Recall Form and email it to them. After sending in the form, the organization will then send you a Return Authorization Form, which you can use to send the products into the following address with the package marked: Ophthalmic RECALL. They will also issue full credit including shipping costs for returns.

R&S Northeast LLC

8407 Austin Tracy Rd

Fountain Run, KY 42133

Expert-recommended alternatives to use instead

If you suffer from dry, itchy or irritated eyes, experts recommend using the following methods to help alleviate symptoms. To treat aqueous dry eye or blepharitis, it’s best to use a warm compress over the eyes for about 30 seconds daily, according to Dr. Yuna Rapoport, a board-certified ophthalmologist at Manhattan Eye. Additionally, “humidity in the bedroom is also helpful for evaporative dry eye,” says Rapoport. Consider using a humidifier in your room to help alleviate symptoms.

These cleansing eyelid pads also come recommended by Rapoport to help with dry eyes. The set includes 35 fragrance- and alcohol-free pads that help remove makeup, pollen and oils that can irritate the eyes, according to the brand.

Rapoport recommends this foaming cleanser to help hydrate and soothe eyelids. It has aloe vera and fruit extract to help moisturize eyelids and saccharide isomerate, a hydrating ingredient that mimics the skin’s natural barrier function, according to the brand. It’s ideal for getting pollen, dust and pollution out of the eyes and providing relief from blepharitis.

A warm compress can also be a great alternative for soothing irritated eyes, according to Rapaport. This compress, which has a 4.5-star average rating from 1,745 reviews on Amazon, has 30 self-heating eye compresses to relieve dry eyes, reduce eyelid inflammation and unblock glands in the eyes, according to the brand. Since they’re self-heating you don’t need to put them in the microwave and risk them getting too hot. You can also use your FSA funds to purchase these.

A humidifier also helps relieve dry eyes by adding moisture to an environment, like your bedroom. This 2.5-liter option has an auto shut-off feature and is BPA free. Humidifiers are great to have around especially if you have allergies and regularly get irritated eyes or experience dryness or allergies.

This reusable heat compress is another effective option for soothing irritated eyelids. It has a 4.5-star average rating from 28,518 reviews on Amazon, and helps treat symptoms related to dry eye, blepharitis, styes, inflammation and general eye discomfort, according to the brand. It’s also antibacterial and uses moist heat to relax eyes — just microwave the mask for up to 20 seconds and apply it for up to 10 minutes. You can also wash the eye pads by hand to make them fit for reuse.

Meet our expert

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Yuna Rapoport is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Manhattan Eye.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events, product reviews and roundups and articles on product recalls. I reviewed a statement issued by AvKare and researched documents from the FDA as well as spoke with a board-certified ophthalmologist for this story.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.