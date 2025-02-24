If you’ve ever encountered what looked like a pimple along your eyelid, chances are you’ve had a stye. The best way to address one is by keeping the eyelid clean and moisturized — just like the rest of your face. That’s because a stye, while not technically a pimple, is similar to one in that it’s caused by a clog. “A stye is caused by a blockage of the eyelid oil glands, or meibomian glands, that leads to a bacterial infection,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Carmen Castilla. “It looks like a red swollen bump along the eyelash line — similar in appearance to a pimple.”

Like a pimple, you shouldn’t pop styes. (And unlike a pimple, there’s no equivalent of, say, an acne spot treatment.) Rather, we talked to dermatologists who say that washing the eyelid with a gentle cleanser, removing makeup and using a warm compress are your best bets for healing and preventing styes. If you really want to try other options, we talked to experts about products that won’t further irritate the eye area and could possibly help target the bacteria at the source of an infected stye, though they ultimately won’t change the trajectory of a stye — it still needs to run its course.

How I picked the best stye treatments

After speaking with three board-certified dermatologists, I sought out stye treatments that met a few standards: They need to be gentle enough not to irritate an existing stye and able to keep the eye comfortable while it heals. While these won’t necessarily make it disappear more quickly, they’ll keep your eyes much more comfortable while you wait it out. Here’s what else experts recommend I look for in a stye treatment:

Hypoallergenic : Since allergens can cause further irritation, hypoallergenic labels are worth looking for.

: Since allergens can cause further irritation, hypoallergenic labels are worth looking for. Fragrance-free : Fragrance can be a common irritant, so look for fragrance-free formulas for anything you put near your eye.

: Fragrance can be a common irritant, so look for fragrance-free formulas for anything you put near your eye. Oil base: Oil-based products, like cleansing balms, are better able to break down longwear eye makeup, like waterproof mascara.

The best stye treatments in 2025

Three dermatologists I talked to recommended this shampoo to cleanse an eye with a stye. Castilla likes that it’s formulated not to sting, “so you don’t have to worry about a little bit getting in your eye,” she says. It lathers quickly and rinses easily, too, according to Johnson & Johnson. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Bruce Robinson, recommends putting a capsule-worth of the baby shampoo in about 30 ounces of water, then using the solution to dampen a cloth or cotton pad and let it sit for 30 seconds on the affected eye.

Key ingredients: glycerin | Fragrance-free: yes

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp likes that this cleanser can remove oil, debris, pollen and makeup from the eyelids, and says that you can get them as pre-moistened pads as well, which are good for travel. The formula has polyaminopropyl biguanide in it, which is a preservative that has antibacterial properties, therefore killing the bacteria contributing to the irritated eye area. It’s gentle enough for daily use and safe for contact lens wearers, too, according to the brand.

Key ingredients: polyaminopropyl biguanide, cocamidopropyl hydroxysultaine (coconut-based cleanser) | Fragrance-free: yes

I’ve used Bausch & Lomb’s contact lens solution for years, so when the brand sent me these to try, I was game to test them. I have sensitive eyes that get dry throughout the day (and have had styes in the past), and I liked that these didn’t irritate them whatsoever — but were still powerful enough to remove my waterproof mascara. They have hyaluronan, a humectant naturally found in tears related to hyaluronic acid, as well as micelles, the cleansing agent used in micellar water.

Key ingredients: hyaluronan, aloe juice, licorice extract | Fragrance-free: yes

In order to remove both water- and oil-based makeup (the latter being common among waterproof mascara and eyeliners), this cleanser has both a water phase and oil phase. Once you shake the bottle, they work together to remove waterproof makeup without rubbing or irritating sensitive skin, according to Camp, who recommends it.

Key ingredients: poloxamer (a gentle cleaning agent) | Fragrance-free: yes

Hypochlorous acid is an antimicrobial substance, which is why you may see it recommended for acne-prone skin. But for styes in particular, “hypochlorous acid sprays formulated for the eyes can also be helpful,” says Castilla, who recommends this one as a good option. “They are nonirritating, and can decrease the bacteria on the eyelid and remove excess oil.” It has 0.02 percent hypochlorous acid and is gentle enough for everyday use, according to the brand.

Key ingredients: hypochlorous acid | Fragrance-free: yes

This hypochlorous acid spray has a 0.018% concentration, which is slightly less of that than other sprays on the market) and helps nix bacteria, reduce redness and generally calm skin, according to the brand. That was enough to convince NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez to try it for her eczema. “Aside from the fact it smells like pool water, it is simply perfection,” she says, explaining why it was her favorite product of 2024. “Every morning and night, I would spray this and not once did it burn, sting or worsen my condition; instead, it reduced my redness significantly, made my skin feel soothed and calmed the dry, itchy, flaky look and feel on my face.”

Key ingredients: hypochlorous acid | Fragrance-free: yes

Developed by an optometrist, this foaming cleanser is designed to wash away bacteria, debris and allergens. It uses tea tree oil, which has natural antimicrobial properties, to cleanse the eyelid, as well as jojoba and grape-seed oils to moisturize the skin around the eyes, according to the brand. It has an average 4.5-star average rating from 3,032 reviews on Amazon.

Key ingredients: hypochlorous acid | Fragrance-free: yes

How to shop for stye treatments

When you’re trying to address a stye, keep in mind that treatments can’t necessarily make them heal faster. “They really don’t do much other than to ease some of the inflammation and discomfort,” says Robinson. “There are hydrating eye drops, there are medicated pads, there are cleansing solutions, but unfortunately none of them really change the trajectory — they just makes the stye more comfortable to deal with it until the blockage either relieves itself or you go to get it treated by a dermatologist.” On their own, styes typically resolve in one to two weeks, according to Castilla.

With that in mind, Robinson recommends making sure any product you use, be it a cleanser, a cleansing wipe or a spray, be hypoallergenic and free of fragrance, as these can potentially be irritating. “A gentle soap can help break down excess oil preventing a stye from worsening or spreading,” adds Castilla. “It also can also prevent worsening by washing away bacteria.”

Some have antibacterial agents, too, which can be helpful. Castilla particularly likes hypochlorous acid, since it’s gentle yet effective.

And finally, Robinson also recommends seeking out cleansers that have an oil base. “If you have an inflammatory condition on your skin, something more oily is more soothing and hydrating,” he says. “It’s more lubricating than a water base and may be more soothing when you take off your makeup.”

Frequently asked questions What causes a stye in your eyes? A stye is a clogged gland typically caused by a buildup of oil or debris (or both). “When the oil backs up in the gland, bacteria actually consume it because that’s what they eat — and then basically overgrow and cause an infection,” says Robinson. People tend to be predisposed to getting styes, but it’s tough to know what the exact trigger might be, according to experts I spoke with. One commonality seems to be allergies: “Just from the inflammation of the allergies, the skin swells, especially if you rub your eyes,” says Robinson. On top of that, there’s the trauma from rubbing, which causes more inflammation. Any sort of inflammatory skin condition, like eczema or rosacea (which, by the way, can exist around the eyes as ocular rosacea), can also make styes more likely. Beyond that, “chronic rubbing, blepharitis, which is chronic eyelid inflammation, or the use of thick or expired makeup can block pores and put skin at risk of infection,” says Camp. How do you get rid of a stye quickly? The best solution for treating a stye at home is to use a warm compress. “These help bring the eye to the surface, allowing it to drain naturally,” says Castilla, who recommends a soft, damp washcloth. “If you use a washcloth, just be aware it might cool down quickly, so you’ll need to re-soak it every few minutes.” Refrain from popping the stye, which Robinson says can force the debris further into the gland, worsening the inflammation and potentially making it last longer. Otherwise, make an appointment with a dermatologist or ophthalmologist, who can inject a steroid into the stye, which helps bring down the swelling and inflammation. “The occlusion can open and basically help discharge some of its contents,” says Robinson. “Also, it shrinks the actual gland itself that’s occluded.“ Is it possible to prevent a stye? It’s not possible to prevent a stye if you’re predisposed to them, but it may be possible to reduce their frequency. First, be diligent about removing your makeup before you go to sleep, which can help reduce the risk of clogged pores on the face and eyelids, says Camp. And, when it comes to makeup, stick with the recommended expiration dates — for instance, replace mascara and eyeliner every three months, since they constantly touch your eye area and could potentially transfer bacteria between the tube and your eye. (Consider this a cue to organize your makeup.) Similarly, if you wear contact lenses, disinfect them regularly, says Robinson. (And replace them as advised by your doctor.) And finally, wash your hands. “We touch our faces about a hundred times a day, and that can also lead to bacteria getting on our skin that we don’t want,” he says. What is the best medicine for a stye? Both Camp and Castilla recommend taking ibuprofen, which can help reduce the inflammation associated with a stye and make you more comfortable. In cases where you need a stye dispatched quickly — say, you have a wedding in the next few days — then a steroid injection can help it clear up within a day, says Robinson. Additionally “we use antibiotics like minocycline or doxycycline,” he says. “Doxycycline is my favorite because that kills the staph aureus, which is usually what causes the infection.” That too can help heal a stye within a day or two. Be sure to talk to your doctor first before taking any medication.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Bruce Robinson , FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York, NY. He specializes in difficult-to-diagnose disorders of the skin, hair and nails as well as laser aesthetics and body contouring.

, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York, NY. He specializes in difficult-to-diagnose disorders of the skin, hair and nails as well as laser aesthetics and body contouring. Dr. Carmen Castilla , FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at New York Dermatology Group in New York, NY and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital. She focuses on both medical and cosmetic dermatology.

, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at New York Dermatology Group in New York, NY and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital. She focuses on both medical and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Brendan Camp is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS NY in New York, NY. He’s an expert in both medical and cosmetic dermatology and is also board-certified in dermatopathology.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a freelance beauty writer and editor who’s been covering beauty and health for more than a decade, including writing about topics like at-home microcurrent devices and prebiotic skin care. For this article, I spoke to three dermatologists to find the best products for treating styes to shop this year, and highlighted their recommendations for the best options to consider.

