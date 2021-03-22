Daylight saving time starts this Sunday which means we’ll lose an hour of sleep and have more sunlight in the evening. To prepare for this change, the Select staff has been thinking about our favorite sleep products, including white noise machines, air purifiers, weighted blankets, pillowcases and eye masks. Here are some of our favorite items to get some shut-eye.

I initially invested in the Blissy Silk Pillowcase after finding out how good silk bedding can be for the skin. Not only has this pillowcase made my super sensitive skin feel much less red and irritated in the morning, but it also helps me sleep so much better at night thanks to the soft and cooling fabric. In fact, the pillowcase’s 100% mulberry silk fabric is much more comfortable than any other type of pillowcase I’ve ever tried, and the breathability of the fabric is great when the months turn warmer, especially since I’m a hot sleeper. It comes in a Standard, Queen and King size and is available in five colors, including pink, silver and black.

— Mili Godio, updates editor

My mom used to spray This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray on bed linens and blankets in my family’s home when I was growing up. Maybe it’s childhood nostalgia but I find the smell soothing. The spray contains lavender, vetivert and wild chamomile essential oils, which the brand says are calming and relaxing scents. You spray it on your pillows (as well as your sheets and duvet, if you choose) from about a foot away right before bed.

— Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I have been using the Casper Glow light since they launched in 2019, but my partner is the one that has fallen in love with it. Once the sun goes down, instead of using the harsh overhead lights in our apartment, he turns on this upgraded nightlight. It emits a soft glow that gradually dims until it turns completely off — almost like a sunset lamp without the colors. Every single night, without fail, he uses it because he says it helps him calm, quiet and gently drift to sleep.

— Lauren Swanson, editorial director

I received this pajama set by Eberjey, a women-owned business, this Valentine's Day and I have been wearing it to bed nearly every night since. I love how soft, lightweight and stretchy the fabric is because it's comfortable and great for hot sleepers. I also particularly like the style and silhouette of the pajamas — they're sleepwear but I would wear them to the bodega or coffee shop.

— Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations

This essential oil diffuser from Vitruvi is one of my favorite sleep aids. I can put in a few drops of my favorite calming essential oils (typically lavender or eucalyptus) in my diffuser’s water reservoir and set the four- or eight-hour timer setting on the device to allow the oil-infused steam to disperse before bed. The Stone Diffuser also serves as an attractive piece of home decor since it’s made of sleek matte ceramic and available in 10 different colors, including Eucalyptus, Terracotta, Sky and Lavender.

— Mili Godio, updates editor

I have had this air purifier next to my bed for over four years. It works great as an air purifier, but it also helps me fall asleep. I keep it on its medium settings with the indicator lights off, so it basically doubles as a white noise machine. Living in NYC, there are always random outdoor noises throughout the night, and the slight noise of this air filter helps even them out.

— Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

I can’t sleep without a little bit of background noise, which this sound machine comes in handy for. You can plug it into an outlet using the included power cord or install batteries, making it portable. I love that you can choose between six different sounds and adjust the volume, plus set a timer if you only want the sound to last a few hours.

— Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I'm not much of a sleep eye mask person because I feel like I can feel them the entire night. I also toss and turn so much that they normally end up sliding off my face. This Brooklinen one, though, is my favorite. The Mulberry silk is buttery soft and lightweight, so I can't feel it on my face. It's also substantial enough to not move around throughout the night and block the morning light.

— Lauren Swanson, editorial director

As a side/back sleeper I have always slept holding a pillow and never thought too much of what kind of pillow I was using. The Bearaby Hugget completely changed that for me. I not only feel more relaxed holding my Hugget but find myself falling asleep faster and waking up less throughout the night to readjust, which is something that happened constantly when I was using a regular pillow. According to Bearaby, the knot pillow is meant to activate pressure points that relieve stress and deliver a therapeutic sensory experience. It comes in three sizes: small, medium and large; but the large is my recommendation if you’re looking for a pillow to sleep with.

— Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate

I swear by satin pillowcases as self care — they're so much more delicate on your skin and hair than many other fabrics. My favorites are from Neero & Ana. I've been using them for years and I love the texture, durability and the fact that they're made with plant cellulose rather than polyester or silk worms, according to the brand.

— Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

My initial plan was to buy this comforter as a duvet insert but, after trying it out for a few nights, I realized how much I loved it on its own. As a hot sleeper, I really appreciate how lightweight and breathable the Buffy is (even in NYC summers). A white comforter can definitely be scary but it always made my room feel clean and put together.

— Mikhaila Archer, NBC Page

I finally decided to add a duvet cover to my Buffy and I’m so happy I chose this linen one from Parachute. The two are a match made in heaven and have made my bed comfier and cozier than ever. I also love the duvet cover’s button fastenings, which make things super easy on laundry days or when I want to switch up my color scheme.

— Mikhaila Archer, NBC Page

Witch hazel extract helps tighten pores and controls acne. And cucumber offers a refreshing, cooling sensation. It also comes in Original and Unscented variations, along with several scented options, including Rose Petal, Lavender and Coconut Water. Every night before I go to bed, I wash my face and apply the toner with a cotton round. It cleanses my skin by removing any leftover dirt or oil — it helps me feel more at ease when my skin touches my clean pillow. It’s one of my only nighttime rituals and I simply can’t go to bed without doing it.

— Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations

This is the pillow I go to sleep with every night, and has been for years. It has a shredded, hypoallergenic memory foam fill. It’s very adjustable and immediately comfortable, compared to block-style memory foam pillows I have used in the past. I also love that the outer zip cover and inner pillow are both machine washable, albeit with some specific guidelines.

— Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

These Amazon satin pillowcases are my favorite. I haven't been able to go a night without them since I got them. They are super soft, come in a bunch of colors and are less than $7. My hair is also prone to knotting, but these pillowcases help prevent the breakage and knots, so my hair isn't tangled in the morning.

— Caitlin Cusack, editorial intern

I curl up on the couch underneath this weighted blanket every night to unwind. It instantly relaxes me and it’s sometimes a struggle to stay awake while I’m using it. I never saw myself as a weighted blanket person because I was worried it would make me overheat. But since this blanket is knit, it’s super breathable.

— Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I live in New York City and my bed is next to windows that face a major road. Needless to say, the sounds from the busy street can get very loud. I noticed when I first moved into my apartment that I was waking up in the middle of the night due to outside noises. Investing in these foam earplugs from Mack's was one of the best decisions I ever made — I noticed they blocked most of the outside noise, and I immediately began getting a much more restful sleep because of them. They're slightly smaller than the brand's standard-sized foam earplugs and designed for small or sensitive ear canals, so they fit very comfortably in my ears and aren't bothersome during the night.

— Mili Godio, updates editor

I first got the Target Oversized Throw Blanket as a gift, but after trying it I needed to buy more in different colors. The blanket is a plush material, so it is super soft and warm. It is generously sized, easy to wash and can fit over my entire queen-sized bed. I now have one in my living room and one in my bedroom for whenever I get cold (which is most of the time).

— Caitlin Cusack, editorial intern

I pair my nightly scroll through Tik Tok with Yogi’s Bedtime Tea. It’s caffeine-free and contains ingredients like chamomile, licorice root, cardamom and cinnamon. I’ve been drinking it for years and genuinely believe I have a deeper, more restful sleep when I have it before bed.

— Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I love a hot drink before bed and have been reaching for Chamberlain Coffee’s Chai mix almost every night. It’s perfectly smooth and sweet for someone who doesn’t like a chai with a kick — plus it’s super easy to make.

— Mikhaila Archer, NBC Page

