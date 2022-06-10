Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

I’ve struggled with skin issues my entire life, from teen acne that lingered well into adulthood to rosacea that flares up at seemingly the worst times. In addition to my carefully crafted acne-prone skin care routine, I’ve looked into ways that I could change up my everyday habits to help with my skin issues — I’ve switched up my diet, purchased a water bottle that tracks my water intake and, most recently, invested in the Blissy Silk Pillowcase.

I had seen people singing the praises of silk pillowcases (along with masks, scrunchies, and everything in between) on social platforms like TikTok for months thanks to their supposed skin and hair benefits. But my skepticism initially kept me from purchasing one: How can a basic pillowcase have any effect on the way my skin behaves? My skin care routine centered on prescription-level ingredients to tame my acne and redness, so I thought a simple fabric wouldn’t even remotely do the trick. But it didn’t hurt to try — and I’m glad I did.

The results on my skin weren’t instant, but I did start seeing changes about a week into using my Blissy pillowcase — I noticed my face was significantly less red, irritated and puffy when I woke up. Blissy’s pillowcase is made from 100% pure mulberry silk, which experts told us can be great for acne-prone and sensitive skin since it doesn’t result in as much friction and irritation as other fabrics. Though there isn’t much scientific evidence supporting that silk pillowcases can reduce or even prevent acne, the fact that it doesn’t snag the skin like rougher cotton or polyester fabrics can ultimately help prevent redness and irritation that can make acne look and feel worse, experts told us. I personally experienced this phenomenon when I started using a silk pillowcase: My skin has managed to look calmer and more even likely thanks to the lack of constant friction from my cotton pillowcase.

After switching out my cotton pillowcase for the silk one, I also noticed my painfully dry skin was actually retaining some moisture throughout the night. Silk doesn’t absorb as much oil and dirt from your hair and skin compared to other types of fabric, nor does it strip as much moisture from skin, explained Dr. Michele Farber, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group, in our guide to silk face coverings. Blissy says its fabric is also hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial and Oeko-Tex certified, which verifies that products are manufactured under socially responsible working conditions.

Since I had read about silk’s benefits prior to buying my pillowcase, I expected some minor changes to my highly irritated skin. What I didn’t expect, however, was how much the silk actually enhanced my overall sleep. As a lifelong cotton pillowcase user, the experience was mostly a “I didn’t know what I was missing” type of realization: Silk is much softer, cooler and more comfortable than any other fabric I’d ever tried. The breathable cooling effect of my Blissy pillowcase has also been a godsend as the months turn warmer, especially since I’m an uncomfortably hot sleeper. Plus, the look and feel of a silk pillowcase adds a little piece of luxury to my bedtime routine that I love to pair with a glass of wine, silk pajamas and an eye mask for the complete experience.

Since the Blissy pillowcase is on the pricier side, I decided to try just one before making the full commitment. A few months in, I had already invested in two more that I can use in between wash cycles. That’s one of my favorite features of this pillowcase: It’s machine-washable, allowing me to throw it in the wash on a delicate cycle and use it the next day. Blissy says you can tumble dry its silk products, but I let the pillowcase air dry just to be safe, and the material dries completely within a few hours.

Other silk pillowcases to consider

If you’re looking for other 100% Mulberry silk pillowcases to shop, we’ve compiled some highly rated options below based on our past reporting and from notable brands across various price points.

Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, a board-certified dermatologist, previously recommended this silk pillowcase from Slip due to its high quality. The machine-washable pillowcase is designed to reduce friction on your face and keep your hair from tangling throughout the night, according to the brand. It’s available in both Queen and King sizes and comes in multiple colorways, including Pink, Charcoal and Gold.

Casper’s silk pillowcase is available in two sizes — Standard and King — and in five colorways, including Peach, Oatmilk and Indigo. The brand also offers a silk pillowcase and sleep mask bundle.

This option from Select reader favorite brand Brooklinen comes in seven colors and two sizes: Standard and King. The fabric, which Brooklinen says is naturally cool to the touch, is Oeko-Tex certified for chemical safety and machine-washable. If you don’t love it, Brooklinen does offer a one year return policy so you can get a full refund.

This pillowcase from Alaska Bear, which we previously recommended in our guide to silk bedding, features a hidden zipper so you won’t accidentally snag your skin or hair, according to the brand. The pillowcase is offered in more than 40 colors and patterns, ranging from Mint Green to Marble White, and you can choose from a Standard, Queen or King size.

