Becoming a dad is a significant moment, but that doesn’t mean that the transition is easy. Oftentimes, a dad’s role can be seen as an afterthought, said Doyin Richards, a father of two and author of “Daddy Doin’ Work: Empowering Mothers to Evolve Fatherhood.” “Recognizing a new dad on Father’s Day is a simple way to empower him as he embarks on the most important job of his life — namely, raising tiny humans,” he said.

And, as you know, raising tiny humans requires practical, sentimental and experiential gifts that better highlight a new dad’s role as a parent: “practical” for caring for the baby, “sentimental” to treasure as the years go on or “experiential” for the new dad who needs a little pampering. (It is, after all, tough out there.)

A regular gift idea may not cut it for a new dad. Richards emphasized this specificity and said to remember that “it’s not his birthday, it’s Father’s Day, so I believe gifts on this holiday should celebrate his work as dad.” Amy Morin, a psychotherapist and editor-in-chief of Verywell Mind, said to consider looking for gifts that relieve stress in particular. “It’s important to show [new dads] that we're invested in helping them practice self-care.”

Below we’ve rounded up some gift ideas for new (or soon-to-be) dads we think you’ll want to consider across tech, grooming, apparel and more.

Best Father’s Day gift ideas for first-time dads and dads-to-be

With the help of Richards and Morin, we’ve recommended gift ideas for new dads, which includes products Select has previously recommended and highly rated options that fall in the sentimental, practical and experiential categories.

Fatherhood is an adventure. Whether he plans on running errands or leading family hikes in the years to come, prepare the father-to-be in your life with a sporty diaper bag backpack. This backpack comes with a padded changing mat and convenient pockets, as well as a detachable cooler that can fit three bottles.

Between Covid-19 and flu season, germs are top of mind for many, especially new parents. Considering how filthy our cell phones can get — and how often they run out of charge — this cell phone sanitizing device works to do the opposite. The compact unit uses two UV-C bulbs that kill 99.99% of all bacteria and germs, according to PhoneSoap, and has USB and USB-C charging ports. And though it’s marketed as a cell phone sanitizer, it can disinfect anything that fits inside it: from keys to pacifiers.

Whether dad is a foodie or just pumped to have a mini-me, this matching shirt and onesie should make him smile. The taco and taquito shirt and bodysuit are made from 100% cotton and are machine-washable. (If dad is more of a hamburger fan than a taco enthusiast, don’t worry — there’s a burger and slider option, too.) The shirt and infant bodysuit set is available in seven different colors.

Some days, dads will find it hard to drink their coffee while it’s hot (keeping an eye on a newly crawling baby is not a simple job). Luckily, mug warmers exist. This stainless steel set from COSORI has a water-resistant plate with LED controls that can warm coffee or tea up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, and comes with a matching 17 ounce mug.

If the new dad in your life already has a COSORI or a coffee maker, give him something different: coffee grounds or beans. This sampler — which can be ordered in bags as small as 2 ounces or as large as a pound — features five roasts with a variety of flavor profiles and they can be sent ground or as whole beans, as a one-time gift or as a subscription. Each roast comes with a postcard that details more about the blend and where the beans were sourced.

If the new dad in your life can’t stop taking iPhone pics of his newborn, he might appreciate the convenience of being able to print out his own photos to hang them wherever he sees fit with a Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Mini Printer. The printer connects to your device via Bluetooth, its battery is rechargeable, and Kodak says you can print up to 25 photos on one charge. The printer does not include the sticky-backed photo paper required for the machine, but unlike the Kodak Mini 2 photo printer, this one does not require ink cartridges.

Cozy Earth calls its Bamboo loungewear “supremely soft” and “made to fit comfortably,” and what new dad doesn’t deserve comfy loungewear for the first few months at home with his baby? Made from brushed viscose from bamboo-based fabric, the brand says the loungewear is temperature regulating, too. It comes in a range of styles, including a hoodie, pullover crew, tee, jogger pants and shorts.

New dads may be looking to break out of their usual meal plans once they have a baby on the way, and cooking from a meal kit delivery subscription like Blue Apron is a great way to explore. Ben Leonard, a chef with Homemade, told Select that Blue Apron is great for beginners “looking to hone their basic skills.” And there are a ton of plans to choose from: the Signature plan, a Vegetarian Plan, and a Wellness plan (which focuses on carb-conscious, nutritionist-approved foods).

Honor this sentimental time with an accessory that quite literally captures how precious every second is and how quickly it all goes by: a watch. This water-resistant option from Seizmont is stainless steel and sapphire crystal, plus it’s available in 13 color combinations to customize for the dad in question. It also has glow-in-the-dark hands and dial markers, which he’ll appreciate during night feedings and diaper changes.

If dad loves organization, a keepsake box that he can give to his child one day may be the perfect gift. The box can hold important paperwork (think birth certificate), as well as sentimental items like his baby’s first shoes, sonograms, and other family announcements. It can also be ordered in a bundle with a keepsake overflow box — just in case there’s even more saving and organizing to do.

Cheers to dad and baby with Glyph, Endless West’s spirit-inspired whiskey. This unique molecular whiskey uses 90% less water and land compared to traditional whiskey production, according to the brand, in order to be made from resource-efficient natural sources. Glyph has three offerings — Original, Spice and Royal — depending on dad’s palate and if he tends to prefer more of an American bourbon or aged Scotch.

Socks have been some of the most sought-after products in the last two years, according to The NPD Group. If the new dad you know has yet to upgrade his, he might appreciate a 12-pack gift set from the innovative sock brand, Bombas, which donates a pair of socks for every pair of socks bought. The pack — which comes in sizes M, L and XL — comes with eight pairs of ankle socks and four pairs of calf socks in various colors.

Morin recommended the Hydragun Massage Gun to help alleviate muscle tension and to serve as a reminder that “he needs to take care of himself, too.” Hydragun says it is 100 to 300 times quieter than other massage guns on the market, giving dad a peaceful and quiet experience. It comes with seven attachments to customize your use and Morin says a full battery should last for six hours.

I’ve never met a dad (nay, person) who didn’t love a big breakfast, so enhance your new dad’s life with this expert-recommended waffle maker. It’s double-sided and rounded, which means (yes, you guessed it) you can make two Belgian waffles at once. Cuisinart says the grids are nonstick coated, which should make cleaning — and release — easy. The waffle maker also has two ready lights and three audio beep tones to alert you when each waffle is cooked.

Select contributor Lori Zano wrote that the Hatch Rest Smart Sound Machine (and nightlight) helped soothe her little one to sleep and, in turn, helped her get better sleep, too. If dad is actively involved in his kid’s nighttime routine, he might be interested in getting to know this light and smart sound machine, which offers 11 different sounds and adjustable colors. You can adjust the sound and light on the lamp itself or with the Hatch app, which syncs via Bluetooth.

The Men’s Tree Flyers — from Select reader-favorite brand Allbirds — features SwiftFoam, a new type of midsole the brand said is 30% lighter compared to its SweetFoam midsole. For a new dad who expects to be running after an overactive little one, these shoes have a grippy outsole, a flared midsole, and external heel counters to offer more stability in each stride, according to Allbirds. The shoes are available in five colors so dad can sport a neutral or something brighter.

Date nights might look different once there’s a baby involved, but the dad who doubles as a wine connoisseur can still partake in treating his partner to a romantic night from home. This stainless steel wine fridge from Hisense will help: It keeps 54 bottles stored at whatever temperature you like and it can be easily adjusted with the LED control display.

While adjusting to a new baby’s often erratic schedule, dad may let his grooming fall to the wayside. If you begin to notice something a little heavier than a 5 o’clock shadow, buy him this set from Select reader favorite brand Harry’s, which comes with a handle and three blade cartridges — as well as a foaming shave gel or shaving cream, depending on his preference. He can set up automatic blade refill deliveries, too, so he never has to worry about ordering blades again.

Caring for a baby means having a lot more to clean up every day. Dad’s previous cleanup system? Yeah, that might need some modifications. This drying rack is designed to be upright, to minimize the space it takes on the counter and is designed for drying baby bottles and sippy cups. The top compartment can hold lids or other small items, and the whole rack is dishwasher-safe.

This restaurant-grade gas pizza oven isn’t just a gift for dad — it’s a treat for the entire family (and whoever else stops by when the pizza comes out of the oven). Not only does this gas oven heat up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit for an artisanal crispy crust in under 60 seconds, but it also has the option for a detachable wood burner add-on, should he prefer it. In addition to the compact design, it’s also family-friendly — with a silicone shell and thick insulation that keeps in the heat and helps to keep everyone’s hands from accidentally getting burnt.

When dad finally has a chance to catch some Z’s, he might appreciate this highly rated weighted blanket from Baloo. The blanket is made with a 100% cotton exterior and interior and is available in 12- to 25-pound weight options. The blanket is both machine-washable and dryer-safe, according to the brand. The weighted blanket is available in two colors: Pebble White and Clay.

Morin also recommended gifting Scribd since “it’s like Netflix for books.” While it can be fun to use to unwind, it’s also just a good resource, giving dad “access to books on everything from parenting to finances at the tips of his fingers,” she said. The subscription (which comes in a 6 month or a 12 month package) gives him access to e-books, audiobooks, and magazine and news articles.

At-home spa treatments shouldn’t be just for new moms. New dads deserve self-care, too. The Bro Mask comes with four hydrogel sheet masks in a box, and the brand says it targets dull skin, redness and fine lines with ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid. The masks are sized up and made in two pieces, so guys with beards can use half.

