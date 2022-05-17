Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Designed for distance running, Allbirds just debuted its newest sneaker.

Notably, the running shoe features SwiftFoam, a new type of midsole the brand said is 30 percent lighter compared to its SweetFoam midsole. The running shoe’s flared external heel was designed to offer support and stability.

“The shoe’s insoles are actually much softer and lighter than I expected them to be,” said associate editor Justin Krajeski, who has run roughly 15 miles in the Tree Flyers since Allbirds sent him a pair to try out.

The Tree Flyer’s grippy outsole should help you keep a tight foothold to the ground, Allbirds promises. The upper (or the top part) of the shoe is breathable thanks to its eucalyptus fiber construction, which the brand says promotes airflow and keeps the foot cool.

“The Tree Flyers feel surprisingly light on my feet — the upper is extremely light," Krajeski said. "Sometimes I forget it’s there."

The Tree Flyer has an increased toe spring — the upward curve of the sole on the front of the shoe — compared to other Allbirds sneakers, too. It's designed to help distribute weight between the heel and the toe while running to better propel you forward.

The Allbirds Tree Flyer is available in men’s and women’s sizes (5-11, including half sizes), and comes in classic colors like Natural Black and Blizzard, as well as limited edition colors like Lux Beige, Buoyant Yellow and Buoyant Orange. The sneaker also has reflective eye-stays so they can be better seen in dark conditions — Krajeski noted that sometimes their shine surprises him in the dark.

If you’re interested in updating your footwear otherwise, Lululemon introduced the Blissfeel Women’s Running Shoe in March. It’s the first sneaker to launch in Lululemon’s larger collection of five total women’s shoes set to be introduced this year. According to the company, a line of men’s shoes is coming in 2023.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.