A mini fridge is great if you’re tight on space — like in dorm room or a small office. It can keep drinks or snacks cold and some people even use them to keep their skin care products chilled. If you already have one, you should know that over 600,000 Frigidaire mini fridges have been recalled.

The impacted units were recalled due to reports of fires and burns. Below, find out more about the recall — including the affected model numbers.

Why were Frigidaire mini fridges recalled?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled approximately 634,000 mini fridges manufactured by Frigidaire. The recalled mini fridges hold six or nine cans and come in a variety of colors — including blue, green, white and black. The below models fall under the recall:

EFMIS129: Serial numbers between A2001 to A2308

EFMIS137: Serial numbers between A2001 to A2312

EFMIS149: Serial numbers between A2001 to A2308

EFMIS175: Serial numbers between A2001 to A2310

The reason the mini fridges were recalled is because the internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing. In fact, the brand has received at least 26 different reports of the mini fridges smoking, burning, sparking, melting or catching fire and property damages from these incidents have totaled over $700,000.

The mini fridges were sold at Walmart and on Amazon between January 2020 and December 2023. Consumers who have one of the impacted units are advised to stop using them immediately. If you have one, The Consumer Product Safety Commission also suggests writing “recall” across the front in permanent marker before disposing of it according to your local regulations.

The brand is offering a refund on recalled units. To receive your refund, go to www.recallrtr.com/minifridge and fill out the necessary information.

Other mini fridges to use instead

If you were impacted by the recall or are simply looking for a new mini fridge, consider one of the options below.

This mini fridge is slightly smaller than the recalled units. It has one internal shelf and can hold up to four liters of fresh food. It comes with AC and DC power cords, as well as a USB cord. The fridge can cool, as well as keep items warm with the flip of a switch.

Electactic Mini Fridge $ 69.99 Amazon What to know What we like 15-can capacity

Dry-erase-like feature Something to note Nothing to note

Closer in size to the Frigidaire mini fridges, this option can hold up to 15 cans. It has a removable shelf inside and a handle on the top, making it easy to carry. The fridge can be plugged in at home or into a 12V car power supply. Also cool: The front of the fridge is made of tempered glass and you can jot notes on it and then erase them — similar to a dry-erase board.

Reemix Mini Fridge $ 29.99 Amazon What to know What we like Shelf in door

Quiet Something to note Small

This fridge can hold up to six cans, plus it has a shelf on the door to cool things like eye patches or other small items. It is quiet as it runs and is freon-free, according to the brand. The fridge comes in two colors — black or bright green.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

