The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds for anyone with an Android phone, and that’s coming from someone who has tested more than 50 competitors. They typically cost over $220, but they are 26 percent off right now. The excellent, secure fit and advanced features make them a versatile companion for anyone, especially at this price of $169.
Deal of the Day
This is my top pick for do-it-all Android earbuds. Part of the versatility comes from the built-in mini wing-tip stabilizer in each ear — it gives the buds a snug and secure fit, so they don’t fly out during intense workouts. They are also small, lightweight and comfortable, with good noise-canceling and transparency modes to match. And at $169 (on sale), you’d be hard pressed to find a better option with this many standout features.
Why this deal is worth it
- They’re 26% off — bringing the price to $169
- I’ve tested more than 50 pairs of wireless earbuds — this is my top pick for Android users.
- The built-in mini stabilizers create a secure fit, even when working out.
- They come in four colors, including bright pink.
Other notable Google Pixel sales
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 4
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Why trust NBC Select?
I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including fitness trackers, walking shoes, and cameras. I’ve been testing earbuds and headphones for years — I try new models constantly, comparing them to previous versions and competitors. For this piece, I checked Google Pixel prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.
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