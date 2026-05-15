Humidity control is one of the most important, yet often overlooked, aspects of maintaining good indoor air quality, according to Dr. John McKeon, Vice President of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)’s Ireland chapter. Air purifiers, air conditioners, humidifiers and dehumidifiers can all help you create the perfect balance for your space and environment.

So I spoke to McKeon and other humidity and home appliance experts to better understand dehumidifiers, how they work, and how best to use them at home. I also compiled a list of picks either recommended by them directly, or top-rated products chosen based on their guidance of what to look for.

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The best dehumidifiers of 2026

The best dehumidifiers come from well-known HVAC brands like Frigidaire and Midea. I share important specifications like moisture removal per day and tank capacity in the “What to know” dropdown below each recommendation.

I updated this list in May of 2026, replacing older models with their latest iterations, when applicable.

Best overall

This is one of the best-rated dehumidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.4-star average rating from more than 6,700 shoppers. It’s a 22 pint dehumidifier that’s well-suited to smaller or less humid environments. It’s less powerful than a 50-pint dehumidifier, but it’s also smaller and lighter.

The tank capacity isn’t very big compared to its moisture removal power, so you’ll have to empty it throughout the day, depending on how humid your space is. But it connects to the Midea SmartHome app over Wi-Fi, which can help you monitor its status.

Runner up

This 50-pint dehumidifier is notable because of its large tank capacity and built-in pump. On its own, it has a tank capacity of 34 pints, more than every other pick on our list. If you plug in a drain hose, the unit has a built-in pump that can push water out of the unit, even if the drain hose goes upwards into a sink or out a window.

Like our expert-pick from Frigidaire (below), you can control this unit remotely using the Midea SmartHome app.

Expert-pick

Both Carl Prouty, the technologist at Abt, and Jennifer Nitrio, the founder of Mold Help For You, a website about all things mold, recommend this 50-pint dehumidifier for most spaces. You can connect the unit to your home Wi-Fi network and use the Fridigaire app to monitor humidity levels and make adjustments while you’re away from home, says Prouty. It also has more advanced air filter technology, including an ionizer setting to help pull particles from the air.

Best dehumidifier for small spaces

This affordable dehumidifier comes recommended by Nitrio, and while it doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles, it’s a workhorse in small spaces, says Nitrio. It’s small and portable, weighing about two and a half pounds, and has an auto shut-off feature so you don’t have to think about it too much. Unlike our other picks, the tank is large enough that you may not have to empty it out every day.

Best commercial dehumidifier

BlueDri BD-BD-130-BL Industrial Commercial Dehumidifier $ 1,199.00 Amazon What to know Moisture removal per day: 225 pints | Tank capacity: n/a | Drain hose: yes, with pump | Auto shutoff: yes | Wheels: yes | Weight: 97 pounds | Energy Star certified: no

If you’re on the lookout for a heavy-duty dehumidifier for larger projects, [think renovations, remodeling, post-flood crisis management] then the BlueDri is a great fit, says Nitrio. “There isn’t a place this [machine] can’t dehumidify,” she says. It can remove up to 225 pints of moisture a day, far more than a typical 50-pint model. It also has a powerful built-in water pump and temperature sensor.

It does not have a built-in water tank — you must use the pump and drain hose with this dehumidifier. It comes with a 38-foot-long hose, and the pump can push water up to 16 feet high, according to the brand.

How I picked the best dehumidifiers

I also spoke with Prouty, Nitrio and McKeon to better understand humidity and how dehumidifiers work, this is what they said to keep in mind when shopping for one:

Size: Like air purifiers and air conditioners, dehumidifiers work best in a space that’s the right size for their capabilities. Prouty shared the following size recommendations: Up to 300 square feet should use 25-pint dehumidifiers; up to 300-700 square feet should use 50- to 70-pint dehumidifiers; up to 700 square feet and above shuld use multiple dehumidifiers.

Location : Certain areas of the home are more humid than others. A basement, for example, will generally be more humid than a bedroom on the second floor, says Prouty, so you’ll want to buy a more powerful dehumidifier for that kind of space.

: Certain areas of the home are more humid than others. A basement, for example, will generally be more humid than a bedroom on the second floor, says Prouty, so you’ll want to buy a more powerful dehumidifier for that kind of space. Tank capacity: It’s important that your dehumidifier holds a good amount of water before it needs to be emptied (though many of our top picks can also be set up with a drain hose). I share tank capacity in the “What to know” section of each recommendation.

Frequently asked questions What is the ideal humidity level for inside your home? Indoor relative humidity should generally be kept between 30 and 50 percent, according to our experts and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “You want to keep humidity levels low enough to discourage the growth of mold and dust mites, but not so low that it causes discomfort or dry air problems,” says McKeon. What are the best ways to manage humidity in your home? The best approach to managing humidity in your space is a combination of source control, ventilation, and dehumidification, says McKeon, who recommends the following: Address moisture at its source. Areas like kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms are hot spots for moisture. Make sure all of them are free of leaks, fit with proper drainage and have exhaust fans when necessary.

Increase ventilation. Open your windows when weather permits — it can help free trapped humidity and let in fresh air.

Use a dehumidifier where needed. A dehumidifier may help you maintain consistent humidity levels in damp areas like basements or bathrooms. Can indoor humidity affect your allergies? Humidity plays a major role in how allergens behave indoors, says McKeon. Dust mites and mold spores, two common triggers for allergy and asthma symptoms, thrive in high humidity. Too low humidity can lead to feeling overly dry, and cause dry airways and cracked skin. What is a humidistat? A humidistat is a built-in sensor that measures relative humidity and automatically turns your dehumidifier on or off depending on the unit’s settings, and is very useful for most shoppers, says Nitrio. This is sometimes called auto mode or marketed as an auto shut-off feature.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. John McKeon is the CEO of Allergy Standards, an organization that works with brands and manufacturers to improve indoor air quality science and standards.

is the CEO of Allergy Standards, an organization that works with brands and manufacturers to improve indoor air quality science and standards. Carl Prouty is the technologist at Abt, a national electronics and appliances retailer based in Glenview, Illinois.

is the technologist at Abt, a national electronics and appliances retailer based in Glenview, Illinois. Jennifer Nitrio is the founder of Mold Help For You. She is a certified mold inspector from the International Association of Certified Mold Inspectors and a NORMI certified biotoxin assessor and remediator for sensitized individuals.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and the outdoors, including stories on fitness trackers, wireless earbuds and point-and-shoot cameras. I’ve been writing about air conditioners, air purifiers and other HVAC systems for years, and interviewed appliance experts to better understand how dehumidifiers work.

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