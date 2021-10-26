Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Filled with products like candy, snacks, wine and coffee, gift baskets offer variety, and they’re often large enough for multiple people to share. Around the holidays, you’ll find seasonal options — like ones centered around Christmas or Hanukkah — as well as more general baskets, such as those that offer multiple types of chocolate. And while most gift baskets revolve around food and drinks, some feature skincare and bath products, as well as mugs, blankets and more.

If you’re looking for a gift basket this holiday season, we rounded up options across food and drink, home and kitchen and wellness categories based on Select reader interest, as well as new launches from brands this year.

Gift baskets for the 2021 holiday season

While we don’t usually cover food and drinks, we often see increased search interest around these types of gift baskets during the holiday season. To help you find gift baskets for everyone on your list, we rounded up gift baskets that range in size, price point and product type based on previous coverage and reader interest.

Food and drink gift baskets

The food featured in this basket is meant to help your loved ones create an antipasti or charcuterie board spread at home. Bella Cucina products like pesto, spreads, tarts, crackers and flatbread come packed in a woven basket, which you can use for groceries afterwards. It also includes an olive wood knife for holiday hosting and beyond.

If someone on your holiday list misses New York City, transport them to the Big Apple with this gift basket from Zabar’s It features bagels, cream cheese and lox, as well as desserts like babka and rugelach. The gift basket also comes with Zabar’s coffee for a morning pick-me-up.

Bottles of pinot noir and chardonnay are paired with snacks in this gastronomical gift basket. It has crackers, cheese, cookies and more to enjoy with wine from Chloe winemaker Georgetta Dane.

Stonewall Kitchen rounded up its top 10 best-selling products to create this holiday gift basket. It features items like jam, syrup and dressing, as well as pancake mix and caramel sauce. The products are packed inside a reusable wooden task basket and wrapped in a gift-ready bow.

Packed with tea, coffee and hot chocolate, this gift basket will please those who enjoy many different warm beverages during the winter months. It also includes a mug and snacks like snowflake pretzels, snow mints and marshmallow toppers for hot cocoa.

Dietary restrictions should not get in the way of anyone on your shopping list enjoying holiday treats. This gift basket from Stonewall Kitchen includes five gluten-free snacks and baking mixes, like crackers, brownie mix and more. Items come in a wooden task basket.

With unique Harry & David snack offerings like Royal Riviera pears, salami and more, this gift basket is a great option for any foodie. It offers both savory and sweet options, including cheese, crackers, popcorn and chocolate-covered cherries. Items come in a woven fabric rope basket.

Complete with four reusable popcorn buckets, this basket can be gifted to a family or a group of roommates. It comes with snacks like peanut crunch, chocolate wafer bites, taffy bar and chocolate caramels. The basket also features a Tootsie Roll bank filled with candy as well as popcorn.

This gift basket has four different types of sparkling wine to choose from, including prosecco, Dom Perignon and more. The bottle of bubbly is pairvfcjkced with chocolate truffles and truffle bars, in addition to different types of chocolate and cookies.

Gift Starbucks and Teavana fans days’ worth of the brands’ products with this gift basket. It features two mugs, ground coffee and Starbucks VIA Instant lattes, as well as green and English breakfast teas, hot cocoa and cookies.

A bottle of wine is complemented by stemless wine glasses in this gift basket. It also comes with home decor like a wood sign and candles, as well as a cotton throw blanket great for the chilly winter season.

Some people prefer whiskey over wine — if you know someone who does, this gift basket might be a good option for them. It offers nine different mini bottles of spirits, creating a tasting menu of sorts. The whiskey comes with flavored popcorn and a rocks glass, as well as a recipe card. Items come packaged in a reusable basket.

Designed for chocolate lovers, Godiva’s gift basket includes white, milk and dark chocolate, as well as truffles. Items come in a basket and wrapped with a bow.

Home and kitchen gift baskets

Provide the coffee lover in your life with the essential items they need to brew a fresh cup of joe every morning. This gift basket from Williams Sonoma comes with a 34-ounce stainless-steel French press and two glass coffee mugs. It also comes with whole-bean coffee and vanilla coffee syrup for customized coffee concoctions every morning.

Depending on where your loved ones live, it may not be warm enough to picnic outdoors for quite some time. However, you can help them look forward to the warmer days ahead with William Sonoma’s Picnic Basket. It’s packed with outdoor dining products like plates, wine glasses, cutlery, a cutting board and more. A fleece picnic blanket also comes in the basket, as well as an insulated wine duffle.

Items featured in this gift basket are made in countries around the world and are designed to help you stay cozy during the winter. The basket includes a handwoven cotton scarf from Thailand, chocolate cocoa powder from Ghana and a ceramic mug from Morocco. The basket itself is woven from palm leaves in Mexico.

Wellness gift baskets

This gift basket is centered around lavender products. It contains an air-dried bouquet with lavender, statice and lilac sesame bloom, a chocolate bar made with lavender oil and a pack of lavender incense. Products are packed in a basket woven from seagrass.

Also featuring lavender products, this gift basket offers lavender salts and lavender hibiscus rose petals you can add to a bath. It comes with body lotion and shower gel as well, in addition to a bath mitt and a chocolate truffle.

In addition to scrubs, soaks and soaps, this gift basket comes with slippers and a mesh loofah. It also features body lotion and a lavender canvas sachet bag you can put in drawers or between folded clothing to infuse fabric with the scent.

This gift basket is filled with vanilla-scented body care products like bath salts and lotion. It also includes body wash and body butter, which you can use with the exfoliating spa towel or loofah. The basket also comes with a wooden handle pumice stone to remove dead skin from feet.

