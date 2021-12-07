Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If there is one thing that I know to be 100 percent, indisputably true, it’s that dogs are better than cats.

OK, that is entirely subjective, but it might be true that more U.S. households have dogs than cats: A recent report from market research firm Packaged Facts found that 39 percent of all pet-owning households in the U.S. had dogs, while only 24 percent were cat owners. And while you are gift shopping this season, odds are you’ll come across someone on your list who either owns a dog or just really, really loves them. With these compassionate canine comrades in mind, we rounded up some of our favorite gifts for dog lovers, ranging from actual gifts for dogs to dog-themed gifts for humans.

Gifts for dog lovers

Keeping in mind that some dog lovers have a dog of their own and others don’t, we rounded up some highly rated, dog-themed gifts we think Select readers will enjoy. We also included some new releases from reader favorite brands like Bala and PetSmart.

Gifts for dog owners

Select writer Mili Godio was gifted a Furbo Dog Camera a few years ago and credits it with changing her relationship with her dog, Bella.

“The Furbo app allowed me to use training commands through the speaker when she misbehaved and dispense treats to reward good behavior,” she explained.

For more vocal pups, the device has a barking alerts feature that can do just that: alert you whenever it detects noise coming from your dog.

Select reader favorite brand Bala recently released limited-edition dog toys in collaboration with maxbone just in time for the holidays. The dog toy bundle includes three toys: a dog bangle that can be stuffed with treats, a beam for gnawing and a power ring that’s perfect for fetch. The toys come in a mesh carrying case and they are all made of food-grade silicone, according to maxbone.

For pet parents who love Harry Potter almost as much as they love their dog, PetSmart recently released an exclusive line of dog toys and accessories inspired by the Wizarding World in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. This Sorting Hat-shaped burrow toy, which PetSmart sent me (well, my dog) to try out, is especially fun: Each of the four squeaky toys correlates to one of the four Harry Potter houses, so you can stuff them all inside the hat to determine which house your dog belongs in.

The SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Stuffed Toy is a great gift option for new pet parents with dogs struggling to acclimate to their new environment. According to the brand, the dog-shaped stuffed toy mimics the feel of a real heartbeat to help with crate training and anxiety.

A fun and functional gift for pet parents who like to make their dog homemade treats, this treat maker from Dash can cook up to eight bone-shaped treats at a time. According to the brand, the BPA-free nonstick coating is safe for dogs and makes it easy to remove treats from the machine once they’re cooked.

Designed with two layers of memory foam and polyurethane support foam, this dog bed from Casper is a gift that dogs will especially enjoy. The removable cover is machine-washable, and, according to Casper, the bed has been tested to ensure that it won’t sink or lose its shape over time.

Select writer Zoe Malin uses this hands-free leash kit to go on runs with her dog, Chance. According to the brand, it’s designed to reduce stress when your dog tugs or changes direction suddenly, and it comes with a pouch that you can use to carry poop bags, your keys and more.

Fun gifts for dog lovers

A fun twist on the classic Monopoly board game, Frenchie-Opoly revolves entirely around the French bulldog. There is a kennel instead of a jail, a dreaded fleas space instead of an income tax space and so on. According to Late For The Sky, the game is intended for those 8 and older, and it can handle up to six players.

These fleece-lined slippers from L.L.Bean can keep dogs’ feet warm through the winter and put smiles on their faces whenever they look down, thanks to a Christmasy dog motif. And according to the brand, the slippers have anti-slip rubber soles, so they can wear them both indoors and outdoors.

This fun dog-centric sheet set is a good option for cold sleepers — it’s made of a heavier cotton flannel that, according to the brand, feels velvety to the touch and is thicker for added warmth. The fitted sheet in the set works on mattresses up to 16 inches deep, and the set also includes a flat sheet and up to two pillowcases, depending on which size you buy.

S’well is one of our favorite travel mug brands, and this 16-ounce offering from the brand’s Sip by line comes adorned with pups. According to the brand, it can keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours or cold for up to 12 hours, and the cap is designed to prevent leaks and spills.

For dog lovers who like to show off their adoration with a bit more subtlety, this porcelain French bulldog salt and pepper shaker set from celebrated designer Jonathan Adler comes in a chic and neutral black-and-white color palette. The designer also makes a similar set with poodles, in case that’s your giftee’s breed of choice.

Customized gifts for dog lovers

My parents love our family dog, Walter, (almost) as much as I do, so a few years ago, I got them this portrait pillow from Pop Your Pup for the holidays. The pillow is highly customizable: After uploading the photo you want to use and selecting from three pillow sizes, you can choose from four art styles and then pick a background for your pillow.

Godio bought this as a present for a fellow dog lover and said that it’s “great quality” for the price. The customized book provides a “Where’s Waldo” experience for the giftee — but instead of searching for Waldo in the crowd, they will be looking for their dog.

If your dog-loving friend likes to cozy up with a warm cup of cocoa during the holidays, this customized mug can help them enjoy their favorite drink with some added canine spirit. Available in 11-ounce and 15-ounce sizes, the mug includes their dog’s name and an outline of their dog’s ears — the outline is customized to look just like their dog based on a photo you send to the store.

This puzzle is a fun, customized gift your friend or relative can use with the whole family as soon as they open it. When making it, you can add up to three pets (though additional pets cost extra) and choose from more than 50 backgrounds. Petcanva asks you to upload a photo of the dog you want on the puzzle in order to make the design, then asks you to approve the design before proceeding with production.

