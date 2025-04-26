Feeling the urge to do some spring cleaning? You may have a few home improvement projects you are finally ready to tackle. Whatever the case, Home Depot is offering several spring deals through May 7 on nearly 7,000 items — including tools, storage solutions, area rugs, kitchen items and more. To help you shop, I’ve rounded up some of the best spring deals offered by Home Depot.

Deals to shop during Home Depot’s spring sale

Get your patio ready for the warmer weather by stringing up some pretty lights. These have Edison-style bulbs and are weather-proof. Each string has 12 lights and is 24 feet long. You can connect up to 10 strings. Each set comes with six extra light bulbs in case any break.

A similar model from Shark made our list of best upright vacuums. This one has a detachable lift-away pod for stairs or tight spaces. It has a HEPA filter, swivel steering and comes with a pet power brush to suck up pet hair. It also comes with a crevice tool, allowing you to get into corners or between couch cushions.

This adjustable workbench gives you a place to work on home improvement projects. It measures 72 inches wide and 23 inches deep, and the height can be adjusted between 35 and 42 inches. The workbench has a wood top and metal legs and can hold up to 1,000 pounds.

Spring is the best time to get your gardening goals started, so start by stocking up on several bags of this all-purpose garden soil, which is ideal for growing flowers (both perennials and annuals), vegetables, trees and shrubs, according to Miracle-Gro. For the best results, the brands recommend using this soil for in-ground gardens as opposed to raised garden beds or pots.

You can use the Amazon Fire Stick to take all of your favorite streaming platforms (and their library of shows and movies) with you anywhere you go. It comes with an Alexa voice-controlled remote, that you can also use with other compatible devices throughout your home, like a soundbar or light.

This lockable tape measure has a built-in finger brake, which prevents the tape from randomly retracting and potentially causing injury. It also has fractional markings so you can do extremely precise work and the steel blade at the end has a coating to make it more comfortable to handle, according to the brand.

Transform your walls with this set of four gallery wall frames. Each frame measures 16x20 with an 8x10 photo mat included. The frames come with hardware that allows you to hang them horizontally or vertically and you can choose between four finishes — white, black, ash or gold.

Keeping a step stool around is handy when you need to reach high-up places, like when you change a light bulb or reach the top shelf of your closet. This 2-step stool is made from steel and folds up for easy storage. The steps have a non-slip coating, and they can hold up to 225 pounds.

This kit has two power drills and is 42% off. It comes with a power drill and an impact driver, both of which are cordless and have ergonomic handles. They come with rechargeable batteries and the kit has a 3-year limited warranty. This set has a 4.6-star average rating from over 7,570 reviews at Home Depot.

With a 4.6-star rating, these cellular shades come in various colors and feature durable aluminum headrail and bottom rail. The brand also says it has a continuous cord loop lift for easy use. You can also upgrade these blinds to be motorized.

