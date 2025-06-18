If home improvement is on your to-do list, there’s no better store to shop at than Home Depot. The retailer offers a wide range of products, including paint and power tools, and appliances. And, while its Super Savings Event is now over, you can still find deals on more than 6,000 items, including gardening essentials, fans and cooling devices, smart gadgets and tech, power tools and more. To help you shop, I’ve rounded up some of the best deals offered by Home Depot — be sure to check out quickly, as we don't know how long many of these deals will last.

The best Home Depot deals right now

This grill and smoker has 800 square inches of cooking surface area, along with a rear grill rack to keep cooked food warm. The hopper can be filled with wood pellets, accommodating more than 20 hours of cooking. The grill has a bronze lid and comes with a probe to help you take the temperature of meat and poultry.

Shark makes one of our top-rated upright vacuums, and this model boasts several features that experts have previously recommended. It has a HEPA filter, swivel steering and comes with a pet power brush to suck up pet hair. It also has a detachable lift-away pod for stairs or tight spaces and comes with a crevice tool to get into corners or between couch cushions.

This drill combo kit comes with a cordless power drill and an impact driver. They both have ergonomic handles and come with rechargeable batteries. This set is marked down by 38% and has a 4.6-star average rating from over 7,680 reviews at Home Depot.

This leaf blower is designed for quick, routine yard cleanups. The brushless motor can reach full throttle in under a second and it is considered a quiet model, with a noise level of 54dB(A), according to the brand. It has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and the charger is included. This leaf blower has a 4.4-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews at Home Depot.

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I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have covered major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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