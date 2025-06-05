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This popular air conditioning unit was just recalled — here’s how to tell if yours is impacted

More than 1.7 million air conditioners have been recalled.

Bethany Heitman

Contributing Editor

The air conditioning unit was recalled due to a design flaw that can cause water to pool and mold to grow.
The air conditioning unit was recalled due to a design flaw that can cause water to pool and mold to grow. Midea

When it comes to air conditioners, our editors have long been fans of Midea’s U smart window air conditioning unit, praising it for its quietness and effectiveness. Unfortunately, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has just posted a recall notice on their website for this unit, citing a design flaw that may lead to water pooling within the unit, potentially resulting in mold growth.

Below, find more details on what this announcement means, plus a list of air conditioners you can use instead.

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Why was the Midea U Smart Air Conditioner recalled?

Approximately 1.7 million Midea U and U+ Smart air conditioners have been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission due to a design flaw that can cause water to pool inside the unit, potentially leading to mold growth. The commission received 152 reports of mold, 17 of which included individuals experiencing symptoms associated with mold exposure.

The recalled units were sold between March 2020 and May 2025 and the smart air conditioners were sold under the Midea name, as well as under other brand names — including Comfort Aire, Frigidaire, Danby and Insignia. Models include 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 BTU units that were sold in stores and online at Costco, Midea, Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon, Lowe’s, BJ’s and Menard’s. A full list of impacted models can be found on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

If you have an impacted model, Midea is offering repairs or refunds — the type of assistance you are eligible for is based on your purchase date. To get a refund, Midea will send you a shipping label and you’ll have to mail the unit back to them. If you opt for a repair, Midea will send a technician to your home.

For full details on how to handle a recalled unit, you can call Midea at 888-345-0256, email the company at midea4028@midea.com, or go to www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com.

Three other air conditioners to use instead

July Air Conditioner (OOS)

July Air Conditioner (OOS)
July Air Conditioner (OOS)
$450.00
July A/C

In previous testing, our editors liked that this unit from July has three fan speeds and four modes: cool, fan, auto and dry. The unit fits in slider, single and double hung windows, comes with a washable filter, and you can buy different colored covers to fit your aesthetic, including wood and fabric covers.

Windmill 8,000 Btu Window Air Conditioner

Windmill 8,000 Btu Window Air Conditioner
$369.99
$389.99
Best Buy
Now 5% off
$369.00
$389.99
Walmart
Now 5% off
$369.00
$389.00
Windmill air
Now 5% off

Another NBC Select editor favorite, this window unit has a nice aesthetic and cools quickly. You can operate it via the buttons on the unit or through the Windmill Air app. Reviewers also note that this unit is easy to install and is relatively quiet in small rooms.

LG LW8017ERSM 6,000 Btu Window Air Conditioner

LG LW8017ERSM 6,000 Btu Window Air Conditioner
$204.99
$229.99
Amazon
Now 11% off
$206.00
$259.99
Walmart
Now 21% off

If you have a smaller space, consider this LG unit. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin uses it in her kitchen, which is about 200 square feet and says it cools quickly. It is relatively light and easy to install. One thing to note: It is slightly noisy.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.

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