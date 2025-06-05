When it comes to air conditioners, our editors have long been fans of Midea’s U smart window air conditioning unit, praising it for its quietness and effectiveness. Unfortunately, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has just posted a recall notice on their website for this unit, citing a design flaw that may lead to water pooling within the unit, potentially resulting in mold growth.

Below, find more details on what this announcement means, plus a list of air conditioners you can use instead.

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Why was the Midea U Smart Air Conditioner recalled?

Approximately 1.7 million Midea U and U+ Smart air conditioners have been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission due to a design flaw that can cause water to pool inside the unit, potentially leading to mold growth. The commission received 152 reports of mold, 17 of which included individuals experiencing symptoms associated with mold exposure.

The recalled units were sold between March 2020 and May 2025 and the smart air conditioners were sold under the Midea name, as well as under other brand names — including Comfort Aire, Frigidaire, Danby and Insignia. Models include 8,000, 10,000 and 12,000 BTU units that were sold in stores and online at Costco, Midea, Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon, Lowe’s, BJ’s and Menard’s. A full list of impacted models can be found on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

If you have an impacted model, Midea is offering repairs or refunds — the type of assistance you are eligible for is based on your purchase date. To get a refund, Midea will send you a shipping label and you’ll have to mail the unit back to them. If you opt for a repair, Midea will send a technician to your home.

For full details on how to handle a recalled unit, you can call Midea at 888-345-0256, email the company at midea4028@midea.com, or go to www.MideaUrecall.expertinquiry.com.

Three other air conditioners to use instead

July Air Conditioner (OOS) $ 450.00 July A/C What to know Type: window, non-inverter | Cooling Power: 8,000 Btus | CEER: 10.9 | Room size: up to 350 square feet | Energy Star: no | Controls: on-unit | Advertised noise level: 54 dB | Weight: 55 lbs. | Dimensions: 14 5/8 D x 19 7/8 W x 14 3/4 H inches What we like Simple design

Multiple installation options Something to note Nothing to note at this time

In previous testing, our editors liked that this unit from July has three fan speeds and four modes: cool, fan, auto and dry. The unit fits in slider, single and double hung windows, comes with a washable filter, and you can buy different colored covers to fit your aesthetic, including wood and fabric covers.

Another NBC Select editor favorite, this window unit has a nice aesthetic and cools quickly. You can operate it via the buttons on the unit or through the Windmill Air app. Reviewers also note that this unit is easy to install and is relatively quiet in small rooms.

If you have a smaller space, consider this LG unit. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin uses it in her kitchen, which is about 200 square feet and says it cools quickly. It is relatively light and easy to install. One thing to note: It is slightly noisy.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

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