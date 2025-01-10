We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often you should wash your hair and more.

If you’re anything like me, then most days you probably spend more time relaxing on your couch than your bed. And since I’ve written guides on bedding and how to clean your mattress and the best way to clean pillows, it only seemed natural to figure out how to clean a couch. After all, it comes in contact with several articles of clothing, natural body oils and numerous fallen food crumbs. Plus, if you’re a pet owner, then pet dander and other substances throw a wrench into any plans of keeping your once spotless couch clean.

To find the best way to clean a couch, and the most effective products to get the job done, I spoke with cleaning experts. I also considered cleaning products my NBC Select staff members and I swear by, as well as ones that are highly rated.

Top-rated products for cleaning a couch

All of the products below have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more onAmazon. Some of them are also direct recommendations from our experts.

This small, portable upholstery cleaner is both a bestseller and a favorite of NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, who uses it to clean up after her dog Bella. It’s a combination of a vacuum and carpet cleaner, so it quickly gets rid of set-in stains, mainly on upholstered surfaces like furniture, curtains and car seats. It comes with a cleaning solution that leaves a pleasant scent and it comes with a crevice tool to clean in between cushions and chairs.

In our guide on how to clean a mattress, Kadi Dulude, the owner of home cleaning company Wizard of Homes, recommends products from Resolve, especially for getting rid of harsh stains. This particular one, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 13,515 reviews on Amazon, is ideal for spot treating immediately after a spill happens — and you can use it on both a carpet and upholstered surfaces, which includes sofas. It also helps wick odors, so it’s also great for pet owners.

I also included this steam cleaner in our mattress cleaning roundup because it’s extremely thorough and has a 4.5-star average rating from 22,889 reviews on Amazon. You can use it to clean hardwood floors and tile, using the extension wands and included microfiber cloths, but it’s also suitable for cleaning upholstered surfaces. It comes with a triangular brush attachment that you cover with the cloth before hovering it over your sofa to clean and deodorize it. It also holds more than 6 cups of water, so you won’t be refiling it too often.

If you have a leather sofa, it’s important to use a specialized cleaner for it, since it’s prone to warping, mold growth and fading, according to experts we spoke to in our guide on how to care for leather. Use a leather conditioner like this one, which cleans and moisturizes it without damaging it by using too much water. Aside from a sofa though, you can use this product, which has a 4.1-star average rating from 61,526 reviews on Amazon, on leather shoes and accessories, according to the brand.

This item combines a cleaning spray and a gentle upholstery cleaning brush. The end has a removable cap with bristles for removing the debris from carpets and upholstery, and the cleaning solution that dispenses from it gets rid of odors and stains. This spray is particularly good for keeping in your car for quick cleaning jobs, according to the brand, especially since it’s handheld. It also has a 4.3-star average rating from 3,436 reviews on Amazon.

Another good option for keeping in the car, this handheld spray is ideal for cleaning food and drink stains on upholstered surfaces and furniture. It is also good for spot treating stains from grass, mud and ink from pens and markers, including ones on clothing according to the brand. It has a 4-star average rating from 140 reviews on Amazon and comes with three bottles.

Types of couches

While many couches are built in similar ways, they’re usually upholstered with some sort of synthetic or natural fabric, such as cotton. Alternatively, many couches come upholstered with either genuine or faux leather. The type of fabric the couch is covered in greatly influences how to clean it without damaging it.

Fabric-upholstered couches: Fabric-upholstered couches typically come covered in materials like cotton, linen, suede, chenille or a blend. If you ever owned both fabric and leather furniture, then you know these types of couches tend to stain more easily because they’re more absorbent, so an accidental spill of a drink is particularly difficult to get out. While it depends on the manufacturer’s care instructions, you can often treat fabric-upholstered couches similarly to other forms of upholstery (think curtains or chair cushions) and other household fabrics (bedding and towels). “For fabric [couches], vacuum regularly, then spot-clean stains using a fabric-safe cleaner or a mix of mild detergent and water,” says Jennifer Rodriguez, chief hygiene officer at ProHousekeepers. “Steam cleaners can be great for deep cleaning. Always test in an inconspicuous area first.”

How to clean a couch

Always read the care instructions that come with your couch before using anything beyond water and mild detergent. Plus, consider testing a small inconspicuous area of your couch and waiting until the next day, before using a product on the entire couch, says Rodriguez.

How to clean a fabric couch

Start by removing the cushions from the couch. Vacuum the base of the couch including in between any crevices with the upholstery attachment from either a handheld vacuum or the handheld attachment from an upright or cordless vacuum. Vacuum the surface of each couch cushion, including both the removable and non-removable ones. Use a fabric or upholstery spray, such as Resolve Professional Strength Spot and Stain Cleaner, to clean visible stains on the couch, such as food, drink or ink stains. Spray the stain (some instructions may say to spray the cloth instead of the stain), let it sit for about a few minutes, and then use a microfiber cloth or extra-soft bristle upholstery or fabric cleaning brush. Gently scrub the stain in circular or back and forth motions, making sure to not apply too much pressure. You can also make a homemade cleaning spray by adding water and a few drops of mild dish detergent, such as Dawn Dishwashing Liquid, to a spray bottle and using the method above. Alternatively, use an upholstery cleaning appliance like the Bissell Little Green Upholstery Cleaner (a reader favorite), which NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses to clean up after her dog, Bella. Use the cleaning attachment to make multiple passes over the stain or all over the couch cushions and upholstery. The appliance also comes with a cleaning solution which also helps deodorize the couch. Allow the couch or spots to dry completely in a ventilated room before adding any more excess moisture or steam cleaning. Use the upholstery attachment and cloth from the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner to make a few passes over the couch cushions and upholstery.

How to clean a leather couch

Repeat steps one and two from above, making sure to remove any solid debris from the couch with a vacuum. Use a microfiber cloth and a leather conditioner, like the Leather Honey Leather Conditioner, which comes recommended by Kadi Dulude, owner of cleaning company Wizard of Homes, to clean the leather couch cushions and overall upholstery. Apply or spray the conditioner on the cloth and use it to clean the couch cushions and buff in a circular motion. Allow the excess moisture from the conditioner to evaporate and dry in a ventilated room.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the best way to clean a fabric couch? You can use a fabric or upholstery cleaning spray and a soft cleaning cloth to clean and deodorize a fabric couch. You can also use mild dish soap mixed with water — add it to a spray bottle or dampen a microfiber cloth with the mixture (be sure to wring out as much excess water as possible before using it to clean your couch). For a more thorough cleaning, use an upholstery cleaning appliance or steam cleaner. How often should you clean your couch? Set aside some time every few months to do an overall clean, but sudden accidental stains are best dealt with and spot-treated immediately to prevent them from becoming embedded. “You should condition and clean the entire couch every few months and remove stains as you see them come up,” says Dulude. What products should you not use to clean a couch? Both Rodriguez and Dulude said that you should definitely never use harsh chemicals, such as bleach, bleach diluted with water or bleach-based cleaning products to clean a couch, as they can discolor the upholstery.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Jennifer Rodriguez is the chief hygiene officer at home cleaning services company ProHousekeepers.

is the chief hygiene officer at home cleaning services company ProHousekeepers. Kadi Dulude is the owner of home cleaning services company Wizard of Homes.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select. I regularly write stories on cleaning advice appliances with input from cleaning professionals. I used my own knowledge and experience as well as the guidance from our experts to recommend highly rated products for cleaning couches for this story.

