Choosing the right pillow to lay your head on can determine the overall quality of sleep you get each night. Equally as important, is making sure your pillows stay in good shape, even after frequent use. This means knowing how to clean your pillows without ruining their shape or fill material, and how often to do it.

To find the best way to clean pillows, I spoke with multiple cleaning experts for their guidance and cleaning product recommendations. Below, I walk through their input and recommended methods for cleaning pillows.

The best products for cleaning pillows

The cleaning products below have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

Having a pillow protector is the best way to avoid having to deep clean your pillows in the first place. This set of two, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 11,943 reviews on Amazon, is 100% waterproof, hypoallergenic and keeps bed bugs out, according to the brand. It also wicks away moisture and liquids, like sweat or body oils, and they’re machine washable. It also has a soft cotton terry texture and doesn’t make noise when you move around, like with plastic.

If you want to spot-treat a stain on your pillow rather than throwing the whole thing in the washing machine, experts recommend using a spray such as this one from Resolve. You spray it directly on the stain, let it sit for five minutes and then use a cloth to dab and remove the stain. With a 4.5-star average rating from 16,866 reviews on Amazon, it’s safe on cotton, polyester and other household fabrics you’d find on upholstered furniture or sofas, in addition to pillows.

This powder detergent has a 4.7-star average rating from 37,862 reviews on Amazon and is ideal for getting rid of both stains and odors on pillows that are machine washable. It’s particularly great at removing residue from sweat and body oils, which can lead to musty smelling laundry and pillows. Use one full scoop for every gallon of water and add it to the washer with water before adding your clothes or pillows. For a more thorough clean, the brand recommends soaking for 3 to 6 hours.

This fabric spray is effective at getting rid of odors on pillows, but it’s also antibacterial so it sanitizes as well. If your pillows have an unpleasant smell, but you don’t want to throw them in the wash (or they aren’t machine washable), this is a goodxs option for spot-treating odors immediately. You can also use it on clothing and other types of bedding. The spray also has a 4.6-star average rating from 12,153 reviews on Amazon.

You probably already have an upright vacuum for cleaning your floors, but a mattress vacuum can also be useful for cleaning your pillows. This wired appliance has a 4.4-star average rating from 1,032 reviews on Amazon and has everything you’d find in a regular vacuum, but in a handheld option. It has an UV-C light at the front to help you see particles more closely, a stainless steel filter, a HEPA filter, a dust collecting cup and a handle on the top. You can clean the filters in the sink and use it to get rid of particles on your mattress and sheets.

What are the different types of pillows?

It’s important to know what type of pillows you have before washing them because this will determine the best way to clean them, according to Kadi Dulude, owner of the cleaning company Wizard of Homes. Like mattresses, pillows often come in a few common fill types, which I list below.

Down: Down refers to down feathers, which come from the soft feathers of geese and ducks, according to Textile Exchange, a non-profit organization that focuses on education of the textile industry. It’s prized for its durability, breathability and softness. Pillows made with down have different types of lofts, which influences their size and thickness, according to the organization.

Down refers to down feathers, which come from the soft feathers of geese and ducks, according to Textile Exchange, a non-profit organization that focuses on education of the textile industry. It’s prized for its durability, breathability and softness. Pillows made with down have different types of lofts, which influences their size and thickness, according to the organization. Down alternative: As the name implies, down alternative pillows are made of a synthetic material meant to resemble the feel and loft of authentic down pillows. Often made of materials like polyester, down alternative pillows are a good choice for people who use pillows with a non-animal based fill material. Down alternative pillows are also typically less expensive than traditional down, according to the Sleep Foundation.

As the name implies, down alternative pillows are made of a synthetic material meant to resemble the feel and loft of authentic down pillows. Often made of materials like polyester, down alternative pillows are a good choice for people who use pillows with a non-animal based fill material. Down alternative pillows are also typically less expensive than traditional down, according to the Sleep Foundation. Memory foam: Created by a NASA-funded research team, memory foam is an open-cell foam material known for its energy-absorbing properties. While extremely comfortable to sleep on, memory foam can hold onto a lot of moisture, according to cleaning experts I’ve previously spoken with. Many pillows and mattresses are memory foam because of these characteristics.

Latex: Compared to memory foam, latex foam is bouncier and more elastic giving it a fast response time, according to Sleepopolis, a site that provides information about the sleep industry. Latex pillows have a similar texture to memory foam ones and should be treated similarly. “Down or feather pillows usually do well in a gentle cycle with mild detergent, while memory foam or latex pillows shouldn’t go in the washer; instead, they should be spot-cleaned or vacuumed,” according to Jennifer Rodriguez, chief hygiene officer at ProHousekeepers.

How to clean pillows

How to clean down and down alternative pillows

To clean down, down alternative or any other material labeled as machine-washable, add them to the washer drum by themselves. Select a gentle cycle and use cold water with mild detergent, a scoop of OxiClean White Revive, OxiClean Odor Blasters, Borax or washing soda. If possible, allow the pillow mixture to soak for at least 30 minutes to an hour (this is especially important in my experience) before starting the cycle. Immediately transfer the pillows to the dryer and tumble dry on low heat until completely dry before covering with a pillow cover or case.

How to clean memory foam and latex pillows

To clean memory foam or latex pillows that have to be washed by hand, start by removing the pillowcase and/or the pillow cover. Start by using a handheld vacuum or mattress vacuum, like the Hersven Mattress Cleaner Vacuum, to clean up any solid debris on or hidden within the surface of the pillow. Use a mild fabric spray, like Resolve Upholstery & Multifabric Spot and Stain Remover or Tide Antibacterial Fabric Spray, to spot-clean stains on and around the pillow and to sanitize it. Allow damp pillows to air-dry in a ventilated room. You could also open a few windows to help speed up the process. Don’t allow the pillows to get and stay damp for days, as this could lead to mold and mildew growth.

Frequently Asked Questions Can you wash pillows in a washing machine? It depends on the type of pillow and what the manufacturer’s directions say. Some pillows, like down, down alternative and cotton pillows, can be washed in a washing machine. If you do clean them in a washing machine, it’s best to use cold water and a gentle cycle, according to Dulude. Dense memory foam or latex pillows are often best cleaned by hand instead of using the washing machine because if saturated in water, they could take a long time to dry and potentially accumulate mold growth, according to experts I’ve spoken with. The same applies to cleaning and deodorizing a mattress of the same materials. How often should you wash your pillows? While it depends on each person, you should clean your pillows every three to six months, according to Rodriguez. This will help keep dust mites and allergens from collecting on your pillows, she says. How do you get yellow stains out of pillows? Yellow stains on bedding, including pillows and pillowcases typically come from sweat and other types of body moisture. Since Dulude recommends against using bleach to clean pillows since it could damage them, you can try other methods for cleaning and whitening yellow-stained pillows. This includes products like OxiClean White Revive, Borax or washing soda. For memory foam or latex pillows, use a soft bristle brush, washcloth and a stain removal spray.

