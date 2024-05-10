Your pets are part of your family, so taking good care of them is a priority. That means feeding them quality food, spoiling them with a few great toys and keeping up with their grooming. But grooming goes far beyond just bathing them. Cleaning your pet’s ear is essential to keeping them healthy and infection-free.

Of course, cleaning your pet’s ears is a little more complicated than cleaning your own. To help you with the process, I spoke with veterinarians to get tips on how to clean your pet’s ears safely. I also asked them for guidance on ear-cleaning solutions.

How to clean your pet’s ears

First, it’s important to know that if you have a cat, you don’t need to clean their ears. “They are mostly self-sufficient and groom themselves regularly, so pet parents often don’t need to clean their cat’s ears,” says Dr. Danielle Bernal, the on-staff veterinarian at Wellness Pet Company. “The main exception to this is if a pet parent notices an unusual discharge, odor, or dirt buildup.” However, if you have a dog, you must clean their ears. According to Bernal, these tips will help you carefully clean your dog’s ears:

Get in position : Gently lift your dog’s ear flap and hold it up, using it as a funnel to access the inner ear.

: Gently lift your dog’s ear flap and hold it up, using it as a funnel to access the inner ear. Use a cleansing solution : Carefully pour the ear wash solution into the ear, allowing it to flow into the canal. Use enough solution to ensure that it fills the ear canal adequately. To avoid injury, avoid putting the tip of the bottle into the canal, but rather squirt some solution in while holding the bottle outside the ear.

: Carefully pour the ear wash solution into the ear, allowing it to flow into the canal. Use enough solution to ensure that it fills the ear canal adequately. To avoid injury, avoid putting the tip of the bottle into the canal, but rather squirt some solution in while holding the bottle outside the ear. Massage their ears : After applying the ear wash solution, gently massage the base of your dog’s ear for about 20-30 seconds. This helps distribute the solution throughout the ear canal and dislodges debris or wax buildup.

: After applying the ear wash solution, gently massage the base of your dog’s ear for about 20-30 seconds. This helps distribute the solution throughout the ear canal and dislodges debris or wax buildup. Allow drainage : Let your dog shake its head, which will help the excess solution and loosened debris to come out of the ear canal naturally.

: Let your dog shake its head, which will help the excess solution and loosened debris to come out of the ear canal naturally. Keep an eye out : Look for any signs of discomfort or irritation in your dog’s ears. Stop the process and consult your veterinarian if you notice any unusual reactions.

: Look for any signs of discomfort or irritation in your dog’s ears. Stop the process and consult your veterinarian if you notice any unusual reactions. Switch ears: When you finish the first ear, move on to the next, repeating all these steps.

One more warning when cleaning your dog’s ears: Don’t stick anything inside the ear to clean it — including a cotton swab or your finger. If there is excess debris near the outside of your dog’s ear, you can cover your finger with a paper towel to gently wipe it away, says Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian and contributor at Dogster.

How often should you clean your pet’s ears?

How often you should clean your pup’s ear depends on your dog. “Every dog is different and over-cleaning leads to irritation,” says Bernal. “Rather than apply a set timeframe to clean your dog’s ears, I encourage pet parents to check their dog’s ears regularly for dirt and debris and clean as needed.”

Do you still need a general timeframe to remind you when to check your dog’s ears? “Once a month is adequate for most dogs, but those with floppy ears or frequent infections may need cleaning more often,” says Dr. Abel Gonzalez, a veterinarian and clinical director with online vet care provider Dutch.com.

How we picked the best pet ear cleansers

Using an ear-cleaning solution made for pets can help wash dirt and debris out of their canals. To help you select the best ear solution for your dog, our experts suggested paying attention to the following criteria:

Made for dogs: All vets we spoke with say it’s crucial to use something made for dogs in your pet’s ear. Ear cleaning solutions for humans may be too harsh or not properly clean your pet’s ears.

All vets we spoke with say it’s crucial to use something made for dogs in your pet’s ear. Ear cleaning solutions for humans may be too harsh or not properly clean your pet’s ears. Easy to apply: Dogs can get a little squirmy, especially when you’re trying to groom them. With that in mind, you’ll want to be able to easily squirt solution in your dog’s ear. For this reason, we selected cleansers that come in bottles with a pointed tip to make it easy to squeeze and aim the solution right where it needs to go.

Dogs can get a little squirmy, especially when you’re trying to groom them. With that in mind, you’ll want to be able to easily squirt solution in your dog’s ear. For this reason, we selected cleansers that come in bottles with a pointed tip to make it easy to squeeze and aim the solution right where it needs to go. Vet-recommended: All of the ear cleaners on the list come recommended by vets. If you are unsure how often you should clean your dog’s ears or what solution is best for your pet, it’s always a good idea to have a conversation with your vet, says Bernal.

The best cleansers for your pet’s ears

These ear-cleaning solutions are made specifically for pets, and all come recommended by a vet.

Gonzalez says he has used this with his pets and has always had a positive outcome. The cleanser can be used on dogs or cats and is free of harsh chemicals. The pointed nozzle makes it easy to get the solution in your dog’s ear, and the formula has a fresh scent. According to the brand, this solution can alleviate itching in addition to cleaning your dog’s ears.

This solution, which is recommended by Gonzalez, is made with 1% ketoconazole and 2% chlorhexidine, two ingredients that can help ward off ear infections, according to the brand. It also contains aloe vera to help soothe itchy ears and leaves a mild scent behind.

Another solution that Gonzalez likes and uses on his pets is antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial. The formula is fragrance-free, which makes it suitable for dogs with really sensitive skin. Along with dogs, this can be used on cats and horses.

“This option is very effective for everyday cleaning and for treating ear infections,” says Bonk, who notes that it is widely available and safe to use. According to the brand, it does a thorough job cleaning pet ears, especially those of dogs with allergies, who have floppy ears or who swim a lot. The formula has a light, fresh scent and is non-irritating.

My French Bulldog, Myko, is allergic to almost everything and used to get ear infections all the time. Our incredible vet recommended we clean her ears weekly with this solution to avoid bacteria buildup. No joke, she has not had a single ear infection since we started using this cleanser. The formula contains lactic acid and ketoconazole to help break down dirt and bacteria so it can be washed away. It is also alcohol-free, making it suitable for dogs with sensitive skin, and is gentle enough for frequent use, according to the brand.

What happens if you don’t clean your pet’s ears often enough?

Not cleaning your dog’s ears often enough is a big mistake. “Regularly cleaning your dog’s ears is crucial, especially if they are prone to ear issues, as it helps prevent the accumulation of wax and debris,” says Bernal. This buildup can create an environment conducive to developing ear infections, such as Otitis externa.” O-what? It’s a common skin issue in dogs characterized by inflammation of the external ear canal, explains Bernal.

Not cleaning your dog’s ears enough can also lead to the overgrowth of yeast and bacteria, which can lead to an infection, says Gonzalez. If you notice your dog pawing at their ears, smell a foul odor coming from their ears or notice any oozing, you should take them to a vet to get checked out. These are all signs of a possible infection, and they may need a prescription-strength cleanser or medication to deal with it.

