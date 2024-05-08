Making sure your dog looks and feels good with proper at-home grooming is a must. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) recommends bathing your dog at least once every three months, in addition to frequent brushing, teeth cleaning and nail trimming. While cutting your dog’s nails may seem intimidating at first, experts say it’s generally safe and easy to do it at home as long as you use the right nail trimmers.

We consulted experts about what to consider when buying a nail trimmer and the safest way to trim your dog’s nails at home. We also compiled expert-recommended nail trimmers and highly rated ones to consider based on our experts’ guidance.

How we picked the best dog nail clippers

When shopping for the best nail clippers for your dog, our experts recommend considering the following factors:

Type of trimmer: There are three main types of trimmers: scissor clippers, nail grinders and guillotine clippers. Nail grinders are best for beginners since it can reduce the risk of accidentally nicking your dog’s quick (a vein in the core of the nail). Scissor clippers are the easiest to use (but they do require some manual force to cut through the nail), while guillotine scissors are best for more experienced groomers, according to our experts.

Safety stop: Consider a trimmer with a safety stop, which automatically prevents the blade from cutting the nail too short. This can help you avoid accidentally cutting the quick, according to our experts.

Consider a trimmer with a safety stop, which automatically prevents the blade from cutting the nail too short. This can help you avoid accidentally cutting the quick, according to our experts. Your dog’s size and comfort level: Look for trimmers that are meant for your dog’s breed size. “Dogs come in all different sizes, so make sure the trimmers are a good fit for your dog’s nail size — not too big or too small,” says Gabrielle Fadl, director of primary care at Bond Vet.

Ergonomic handle: One of the most important things to consider is how you feel when using a trimmer: "Make sure you are comfortable holding and operating it," says Fadl. Ensure the handle of the trimmer allows for a secure grip, so it doesn't slip from your hand or accidentally cut too far.

Best dog nail clippers of 2024

Below, we list expert-recommended dog nail clippers and grinders to consider, as well as NBC Select staff favorites.

Best nail trimmer overall: Master Grooming Tools Nail Clippers

These nail clippers are an NBC Select Pet Awards winner and a favorite of Molly Bissantz, owner and groomer at Grooming by Molly, who uses both small and large sizes on her clients. The trimmers are made with surgical steel cutting blades and a heavy-duty spring for precise and strong cuts, according to the brand. It also has a thick, non-slip handle to help prevent any accidents.

Best nail grinder overall: Andis Nail Grinder

Bissantz is also a fan of this Andis nail grinder — another NBC Select Pet Awards winner — to file down dog nails and make edges smooth. The grinder is durable, cordless and rechargeable, and it has two operating speeds: normal and turbo. Reviewers say this grinder is also much quieter than other options, which can help you avoid spooking your dog when grinding down their nails.

Best budget-friendly nail clipper: Boshel Dog Nail Clippers

These scissor nail clippers are a favorite of NBC Select manager of editorial operations Shari Uyehara, who uses them on her 2-year-old cavalier King Charles spaniel, Loki. These clippers are made with sharp stainless steel blades to cut thicker nails on medium and large dogs, according to the brand. The built-in safety stop prevents you from cutting your dog’s nails too short, and the locking switch on the handle can help you safely store the clippers. They also come with a nail file that’s stored inside the handle.

Best for small dogs: Frisco Nail Clippers

These Frisco nail clippers are a great size for small dogs and cats, and they have a classic, scissor-like grip handle that makes it easy to hold and helps with precise cuts. The clippers have sharp blades with semi-circular cutouts that help guide how much you trim, according to the brand.

Best for medium and large dogs: Safari Professional Nail Trimmer for Dogs

Safari’s dog nail trimmers can help you avoid over-clipping your dog’s nails and it protects the quick thanks to a safety stop on the side, according to the brand. Made with durable stainless steel and designed with a non-slip handle for a steady grip, the clippers come in two sizes: small/medium and medium/large. The trimmers also boast a double blade with a tension spring to help you make a more accurate cut, according to the brand.

Best precise nail clipper: Aussie Dog Nail Clipper

Allie Akhmarova, owner of New York City-based grooming business Posh Groomer, uses these Aussie nail clippers on her clients. “They are small, precise and cut through like butter,” she says. These clippers have high-quality stainless steel blades and are great for both large and small dogs, according to the brand.

Best multi-speed nail grinder: Dremel Pet Grooming Cordless Kit

If you’re in the market for a nail grinder instead of a scissor clipper, this cordless option comes recommended by Alison Chamberland, a professional dog groomer and owner of Best in Coat Grooming Salon. You can choose between four speed settings, and it has an ergonomic design that helps you make more controlled cuts and stay comfortable while using it. It also comes with a clear nail guard attachment, which allows you to trim the nail at a 45-degree angle, according to Dremel.

Best durable nail clipper: Millers Forge Pet Nail Clipper

These nail clippers have a double plier-style design for use on dogs of various sizes and a spring-loaded cutting mechanism that helps you make a clean cut on the first try, according to the brand. They also have a built-in safety stop that can be moved into position to prevent overcutting nails. You can also lock the nail clipper so it stays closed for storage and maintenance purposes, according to Millers Forge.

Best adjustable nail clipper: Zen Clipper

The Zen Clipper has a fully adjustable blade that lets you control the amount of nail being cut, which means you can use the same clippers for different sized dogs, according to the brand. The clipper has a thumb wheel on its base to easily adjust the size of the blade from 2 millimeters at its narrowest setting to 11 millimeters at its widest, according to Zen.

How to safely trim your dog’s nails

Cutting your dog’s nails at home isn’t easy, and it might take a lot of practice and trust-building with your dog. “Many dog owners learn to cut their pet’s nails. However, this depends on your comfort level and your dog’s behavior during a nail trim,” says Fadl. “If you’re unsure or if your dog struggles a lot, it’s probably best to seek help or guidance from a veterinary or grooming professional.”

Below, our experts share a few tips for safely trimming your dog’s nails:

Avoid punishing your dog: One of the most common mistakes people make when cutting their dogs’ nails is getting frustrated, especially when it’s already a stressful situation for both you and your pup. You should never punish your dog if they don’t want to have their nails cut or don’t cooperate with you, says Dr. Douglas Kratt, a veterinarian and past president of the American Veterinary Medical Association. If it’s too challenging to cut your dog’s nails at home, it’s best to take them to a professional like a groomer or veterinarian.

One of the most common mistakes people make when cutting their dogs’ nails is getting frustrated, especially when it’s already a stressful situation for both you and your pup. You should never punish your dog if they don’t want to have their nails cut or don’t cooperate with you, says Dr. Douglas Kratt, a veterinarian and past president of the American Veterinary Medical Association. If it’s too challenging to cut your dog’s nails at home, it’s best to take them to a professional like a groomer or veterinarian. Be mindful of the quick: When trimming your dog’s nails, always be aware of a vein in the core of their nail called the quick, which has blood vessels and nerves. Accidentally nicking the quick can result in a lot of blood and is usually painful for your dog, which makes the process even more stressful. (We go in-depth about how to avoid cutting the quick below.)

Avoid caps or guards that can block your view: Guards and dust-collecting caps on grinders and some nail clippers can block your view of the nail, making it hard to determine if you are going to cut the quick, says Bissantz. When using a grinder, wear a mask while grinding instead so you aren't breathing in the nail dust, she says.

Be mindful of your own safety and comfort: In addition to prioritizing your dog's comfort level, you should also consider your own. Ergonomic, non-slip handles are a great way to ensure you maintain a secure grip on the clippers, especially when you have a dog that squirms, says Fadl.

Guards and dust-collecting caps on grinders and some nail clippers can block your view of the nail, making it hard to determine if you are going to cut the quick, says Bissantz. When using a grinder, wear a mask while grinding instead so you aren’t breathing in the nail dust, she says. Be mindful of your own safety and comfort: In addition to prioritizing your dog’s comfort level, you should also consider your own. Ergonomic, non-slip handles are a great way to ensure you maintain a secure grip on the clippers, especially when you have a dog that squirms, says Fadl.

Frequently asked questions How often should you cut your dog’s nails? Most dogs only need their nails trimmed about once a month, although this varies from dog to dog depending on a variety of factors, including nail growth rate, lifestyle and overall health, according to Fadl. For example, dogs that get plenty of exercise or go on a lot of walks (especially on concrete) tend to wear their nails down, so they may need their nails cut less frequently. Dogs’ nails also grow at different rates, so what’s right for one dog may not be right for another. “On dogs with regularly trimmed nails, we can just grind down the nail,” says Bissantz, so you can skip trimming them with a clipper entirely. If your dog has overgrown nails, she recommends trimming first because grinding them down will be time-consuming and uncomfortable for your dog. How far should you clip your dog’s nails? Since some dogs have longer quicks than others and it can be difficult to locate on the nail, cutting it happens often during at-home grooming sessions, experts say. “The best way to avoid [nicking the quick] is to only trim a little bit at a time and check the nail after trimming just the very tip to see if it’s hollow or if you can see any tissue inside,” says Fadl. “If you’re close to any tissue, stop. If it’s completely hollow, you can probably take a little more.” Fadl also recommends closely examining your dog’s toenails before you start cutting. If they’re clear, you can usually notice the quick pretty easily, which looks like a pink area at the center of the toenail. Dark toenails on dogs can be more challenging, but you can look at the shape of the nail to get an idea of where it is. “Generally, the quick is in the thicker, straighter part closer to the skin — you should only trim the thinner tip that starts to curl,” says Fadl. If you do accidentally cut the quick, there are some home remedies to use on the bleeding nail. Specifically, styptic powder can help stop the bleeding and reduce any pain, says Akhmarova. What are the different types of dog nail trimmers? The type of nail clipper you use can make a big difference depending on how your dog responds to it — some dogs may feel scared or uncomfortable with certain types of clippers, so it’s important to gently introduce it to them and test out different types to see how they feel. Below, we list the three main types of dog nail clippers to consider, according to our experts: Scissor clippers : As their name suggests, scissor clippers look like your typical pair of handheld scissors. They’re the most common type of trimmer because they’re generally the most comfortable to use and straightforward, says Akhmarova. However, these clippers require you to use your own hand’s force to cut through the nail, which can affect precision, our experts say. Make sure to keep your dog’s paw as steady as possible to avoid cutting the quick of the nail (more on that below).

: As their name suggests, scissor clippers look like your typical pair of handheld scissors. They’re the most common type of trimmer because they’re generally the most comfortable to use and straightforward, says Akhmarova. However, these clippers require you to use your own hand’s force to cut through the nail, which can affect precision, our experts say. Make sure to keep your dog’s paw as steady as possible to avoid cutting the quick of the nail (more on that below). Guillotine clippers : This type of nail trimmer has a hole to put your dog’s nail into and a blade that cuts the nail using force, which helps make a straight cut with minimal effort, according to our experts. Though they’re effective, guillotine clippers are not as easy to use as other types of trimmers. “I, as a groomer with a decade of experience and having trimmed thousands of nails, find them cumbersome to use,” says Akhmarova. It can also be hard to gauge how much nail you’re cutting off, which might result in injury, she says.

: This type of nail trimmer has a hole to put your dog’s nail into and a blade that cuts the nail using force, which helps make a straight cut with minimal effort, according to our experts. Though they’re effective, guillotine clippers are not as easy to use as other types of trimmers. “I, as a groomer with a decade of experience and having trimmed thousands of nails, find them cumbersome to use,” says Akhmarova. It can also be hard to gauge how much nail you’re cutting off, which might result in injury, she says. Nail grinders: This type equips a rotating head to grind the nail down, says Fadl. Since they file off a small amount of nail at a time, nail grinders can be a less stressful option if clipping feels too intimidating. Though a nail grinder can be great for first-time nail trimming, keep in mind that some dogs may be scared of the noise, says Fadl. How can you keep your dog comfortable during a nail trim? To ensure your dog feels comfortable, it’s important to get them used to nail trimming slowly. You can touch and play with your dog’s paws at first, which helps desensitize them to having their paws handled, says Fadl. After doing this for a few days, you can move on to handling the toenails, then graduating to trimming the tip of just one or two nails. “Always offer praise and treats to make it a pleasant experience and, if possible, have someone else distract your dog with attention during the trim,” says Fadl. You can also reward your pup with special treats or food when they exhibit a desired behavior, like staying still or letting you hold their paws while you’re cutting their nails, says Kratt (this is an animal training technique called “jackpotting"). Give your dog a treat they don’t get every day, like peanut butter (without artificial sweetener) or cheese, because it allows them to focus on the food rather than their nails being cut, says Kratt.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Gabrielle Fadl is a board-certified veterinarian and director of primary care at Bond Vet.

is a board-certified veterinarian and director of primary care at Bond Vet. Molly Bissantz is a professional dog groomer and owner of Grooming by Molly in Boise, Idaho.

is a professional dog groomer and owner of Grooming by Molly in Boise, Idaho. Allie Akhmarova is a professional dog groomer and owner of Posh Groomer in New York City.

is a professional dog groomer and owner of Posh Groomer in New York City. Alison Chamberland is a professional dog groomer and owner of Best in Coat Grooming Salon

is a professional dog groomer and owner of Best in Coat Grooming Salon Dr. Douglas Kratt is a board-certified veterinarian and past president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Why trust NBC Select?

Mili Godio is an updates editor at NBC Select who covers a variety of pet topics, including dog food, beds, brushes and toys. For this article, Godio spoke to two veterinarians and five dog groomers about how to safely trim your dog’s nails. She also compiled their recommendations for the best dog nail clippers to consider and researched dozens of options on the market based on the experts’ guidance.

