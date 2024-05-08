Making sure your dog looks and feels good with proper at-home grooming is a must. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) recommends bathing your dog at least once every three months, in addition to frequent brushing, teeth cleaning and nail trimming. While cutting your dog’s nails may seem intimidating at first, experts say it’s generally safe and easy to do it at home as long as you use the right nail trimmers.
We consulted experts about what to consider when buying a nail trimmer and the safest way to trim your dog’s nails at home. We also compiled expert-recommended nail trimmers and highly rated ones to consider based on our experts’ guidance.
Selected.Our top picks
Best nail trimmer overall
Best nail grinder overall
Best budget-friendly
Best for small dogs
How we picked the best dog nail clippers
When shopping for the best nail clippers for your dog, our experts recommend considering the following factors:
- Type of trimmer: There are three main types of trimmers: scissor clippers, nail grinders and guillotine clippers. Nail grinders are best for beginners since it can reduce the risk of accidentally nicking your dog’s quick (a vein in the core of the nail). Scissor clippers are the easiest to use (but they do require some manual force to cut through the nail), while guillotine scissors are best for more experienced groomers, according to our experts.
- Safety stop: Consider a trimmer with a safety stop, which automatically prevents the blade from cutting the nail too short. This can help you avoid accidentally cutting the quick, according to our experts.
- Your dog’s size and comfort level: Look for trimmers that are meant for your dog’s breed size. “Dogs come in all different sizes, so make sure the trimmers are a good fit for your dog’s nail size — not too big or too small,” says Gabrielle Fadl, director of primary care at Bond Vet.
- Ergonomic handle: One of the most important things to consider is how you feel when using a trimmer: “Make sure you are comfortable holding and operating it,” says Fadl. Ensure the handle of the trimmer allows for a secure grip, so it doesn’t slip from your hand or accidentally cut too far.
Best dog nail clippers of 2024
Below, we list expert-recommended dog nail clippers and grinders to consider, as well as NBC Select staff favorites.
Best nail trimmer overall: Master Grooming Tools Nail Clippers
- Ergonomic handle
- Comes in two sizes
- Safety guard
- Nothing to note at this time
These nail clippers are an NBC Select Pet Awards winner and a favorite of Molly Bissantz, owner and groomer at Grooming by Molly, who uses both small and large sizes on her clients. The trimmers are made with surgical steel cutting blades and a heavy-duty spring for precise and strong cuts, according to the brand. It also has a thick, non-slip handle to help prevent any accidents.
Best nail grinder overall: Andis Nail Grinder
- Multiple speed settings
- Cordless
- Quiet
- Battery life doesn’t last long
Bissantz is also a fan of this Andis nail grinder — another NBC Select Pet Awards winner — to file down dog nails and make edges smooth. The grinder is durable, cordless and rechargeable, and it has two operating speeds: normal and turbo. Reviewers say this grinder is also much quieter than other options, which can help you avoid spooking your dog when grinding down their nails.
Best budget-friendly nail clipper: Boshel Dog Nail Clippers
- Built-in nail file
- Comes in multiple sizes
- Safety lock
- May not hold up on tough nails
These scissor nail clippers are a favorite of NBC Select manager of editorial operations Shari Uyehara, who uses them on her 2-year-old cavalier King Charles spaniel, Loki. These clippers are made with sharp stainless steel blades to cut thicker nails on medium and large dogs, according to the brand. The built-in safety stop prevents you from cutting your dog’s nails too short, and the locking switch on the handle can help you safely store the clippers. They also come with a nail file that’s stored inside the handle.
Best for small dogs: Frisco Nail Clippers
- Scissor-like design
- Semi-circular cutout on blades
- Only for smaller dogs
These Frisco nail clippers are a great size for small dogs and cats, and they have a classic, scissor-like grip handle that makes it easy to hold and helps with precise cuts. The clippers have sharp blades with semi-circular cutouts that help guide how much you trim, according to the brand.
Best for medium and large dogs: Safari Professional Nail Trimmer for Dogs
- Sharp, precise cuts
- Comes in multiple sizes
- Soft rubber grip handles
- Nothing to note at this time
Safari’s dog nail trimmers can help you avoid over-clipping your dog’s nails and it protects the quick thanks to a safety stop on the side, according to the brand. Made with durable stainless steel and designed with a non-slip handle for a steady grip, the clippers come in two sizes: small/medium and medium/large. The trimmers also boast a double blade with a tension spring to help you make a more accurate cut, according to the brand.
Best precise nail clipper: Aussie Dog Nail Clipper
- Made from stainless steel
- Comfortable non-slip handle
- Good for all dogs
- Nothing to note at this time
Allie Akhmarova, owner of New York City-based grooming business Posh Groomer, uses these Aussie nail clippers on her clients. “They are small, precise and cut through like butter,” she says. These clippers have high-quality stainless steel blades and are great for both large and small dogs, according to the brand.
Best multi-speed nail grinder: Dremel Pet Grooming Cordless Kit
- Four speed options
- Comes with several accessories
- Cordless and rechargeable
- Nail guard may block your view
If you’re in the market for a nail grinder instead of a scissor clipper, this cordless option comes recommended by Alison Chamberland, a professional dog groomer and owner of Best in Coat Grooming Salon. You can choose between four speed settings, and it has an ergonomic design that helps you make more controlled cuts and stay comfortable while using it. It also comes with a clear nail guard attachment, which allows you to trim the nail at a 45-degree angle, according to Dremel.
Best durable nail clipper: Millers Forge Pet Nail Clipper
- Plier-style
- Built-in safety stop
- Durable stainless steel
- Plastic grip is uncomfortable
These nail clippers have a double plier-style design for use on dogs of various sizes and a spring-loaded cutting mechanism that helps you make a clean cut on the first try, according to the brand. They also have a built-in safety stop that can be moved into position to prevent overcutting nails. You can also lock the nail clipper so it stays closed for storage and maintenance purposes, according to Millers Forge.
Best adjustable nail clipper: Zen Clipper
- Comes in two sizes
- Adjustable blade
- Clearly marked measurements
- Not as sharp as other options
- Might not fit thicker nails
The Zen Clipper has a fully adjustable blade that lets you control the amount of nail being cut, which means you can use the same clippers for different sized dogs, according to the brand. The clipper has a thumb wheel on its base to easily adjust the size of the blade from 2 millimeters at its narrowest setting to 11 millimeters at its widest, according to Zen.
How to safely trim your dog’s nails
Cutting your dog’s nails at home isn’t easy, and it might take a lot of practice and trust-building with your dog. “Many dog owners learn to cut their pet’s nails. However, this depends on your comfort level and your dog’s behavior during a nail trim,” says Fadl. “If you’re unsure or if your dog struggles a lot, it’s probably best to seek help or guidance from a veterinary or grooming professional.”
Below, our experts share a few tips for safely trimming your dog’s nails:
- Avoid punishing your dog: One of the most common mistakes people make when cutting their dogs’ nails is getting frustrated, especially when it’s already a stressful situation for both you and your pup. You should never punish your dog if they don’t want to have their nails cut or don’t cooperate with you, says Dr. Douglas Kratt, a veterinarian and past president of the American Veterinary Medical Association. If it’s too challenging to cut your dog’s nails at home, it’s best to take them to a professional like a groomer or veterinarian.
- Be mindful of the quick: When trimming your dog’s nails, always be aware of a vein in the core of their nail called the quick, which has blood vessels and nerves. Accidentally nicking the quick can result in a lot of blood and is usually painful for your dog, which makes the process even more stressful. (We go in-depth about how to avoid cutting the quick below.)
- Avoid caps or guards that can block your view: Guards and dust-collecting caps on grinders and some nail clippers can block your view of the nail, making it hard to determine if you are going to cut the quick, says Bissantz. When using a grinder, wear a mask while grinding instead so you aren’t breathing in the nail dust, she says.
- Be mindful of your own safety and comfort: In addition to prioritizing your dog’s comfort level, you should also consider your own. Ergonomic, non-slip handles are a great way to ensure you maintain a secure grip on the clippers, especially when you have a dog that squirms, says Fadl.
Meet our experts
At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.
- Gabrielle Fadl is a board-certified veterinarian and director of primary care at Bond Vet.
- Molly Bissantz is a professional dog groomer and owner of Grooming by Molly in Boise, Idaho.
- Allie Akhmarova is a professional dog groomer and owner of Posh Groomer in New York City.
- Alison Chamberland is a professional dog groomer and owner of Best in Coat Grooming Salon
- Dr. Douglas Kratt is a board-certified veterinarian and past president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Why trust NBC Select?
Mili Godio is an updates editor at NBC Select who covers a variety of pet topics, including dog food, beds, brushes and toys. For this article, Godio spoke to two veterinarians and five dog groomers about how to safely trim your dog’s nails. She also compiled their recommendations for the best dog nail clippers to consider and researched dozens of options on the market based on the experts’ guidance.
