These days, you can buy just about everything online. Need to replace your coffee maker? No problem. Want to upgrade your dog’s cuisine? There are loads of options. Time for a new mattress? Simply click add to cart. If you have a prescription from your eye doctor, you can buy a new pair of eyeglasses online. Many sites are dedicated to helping people find a pair of glasses they love.

SKIP AHEAD How we picked the best online eyeglasses retailers | Where to buy glasses online | Why trust NBC Select?

Feel nervous about buying something you’ll wear frequently without trying it on first? That’s understandable — but it is possible. Many sites have try-on tools to give you an idea of how frames will fit. Shopping online for glasses with a simple mono-focal prescription can be easy enough, says Dr. Yuna Rapoport, a board-certified ophthalmologist at Manhattan Eye. To help guide you through buying glasses online we asked experts what to consider before shopping, and we rounded up some of the best online retailers for eyeglasses.

Our top picks

Best overall: Frames Direct

Frames Direct Best for those on a budget: Zenni

Zenni Best try-on tool: LensCrafters

How we picked the best online eyeglasses retailers

To some degree, shopping for glasses online doesn’t differ much from doing it in person. You’ll want to focus on finding comfortable, high-quality frames and lenses that offer the type of protection your eyes need. However, because you won’t be able to touch and feel what you’re selecting, there are a few special considerations you’ll want to consider. Here are the top things experts recommend paying attention to when shopping for glasses online:

Options: When browsing frames, having plenty of options can help you land on a pair you love. But style isn’t the only thing that’s important when shopping for eyeglasses — you’ll also want to make sure wherever you buy from has various lens options. “I always recommend ultraviolet protection to protect against harmful UV rays that can cause premature cataracts and pinguecula (growths on the white of the eye),” says Rapoport. “Anti-reflective coating and high-index and HD lenses are also great options to look for, as are anti-scratch lenses.”

When browsing frames, having plenty of options can help you land on a pair you love. But style isn’t the only thing that’s important when shopping for eyeglasses — you’ll also want to make sure wherever you buy from has various lens options. “I always recommend ultraviolet protection to protect against harmful UV rays that can cause premature cataracts and pinguecula (growths on the white of the eye),” says Rapoport. “Anti-reflective coating and high-index and HD lenses are also great options to look for, as are anti-scratch lenses.” Virtual try-on: Both experts suggest looking for online retailers offering perks like virtual try-on. With this functionality, you can take a photo of your face and try the frames on to see what they’ll look like on you.

Both experts suggest looking for online retailers offering perks like virtual try-on. With this functionality, you can take a photo of your face and try the frames on to see what they’ll look like on you. Return policy: Even with many options and a try-on function, you may still have a pair of glasses you don’t love. “For that reason, be wary of return policies—make sure the retailer offers a flexible return or exchange policy in case the glasses don’t fit or meet your expectations,” says Dr. Thierry Hufnagel, an ophthalmologist and LASIK and cataract surgeon at Stahl Eyecare Experts.

Where to buy glasses online

We rounded up some of the most popular online eyeglasses retailers to make your online search for glasses easier. The following sites offer many options and ways to test out pairs and have clear return policies.

Frames Direct has one of the biggest selections with over 11,000 frames for men, women and children. You can find premium brands like Gucci, Burberry and Kate Spade and filter your search by shape, material, color, price or customer rating. The site offers regular sales and accepts FSA or HSA dollars. Along with regular glasses, you can also purchase prescription sunglasses and contacts on the site. The site has a 30-day return policy and a one-year warranty coverage on all their glasses. The site also connects with your camera to allow you to try on frames before purchasing. If you need a new prescription, Frames Direct offers a tool to help you find an eye doctor in your area.

Affordability is the name of the game at Zenni. The glasses site is known for having frames that start under $10. Along with house brands, you can find glasses from brands like Carrera, Marc Jacobs, Nike and more. The brand offers a try-on tool, a variety of lenses to choose from and a program called Fast Frame, where a select number of glasses can be shipped to you in three to five days if you have a single-vision prescription. You can get a full refund if you return your glasses within 14 days or you can get store credit for up to 30 days.

Eyebuydirect offers a variety of affordable house brands at prices starting around $39 for the frames, as well as discounted premium options from brands like Ray-Ban, Coach and Armani Exchange. When it comes to the lenses, the site has the option to select transitions, progressives, and more—plus you can add a UV coating. The site has a virtual try-on tool, and you can return your glasses for free within 14 days of receiving them.

Those nervous about shopping online may find comfort in buying glasses from a known name in the glasses world. Along with stores all over the country, this popular chain also allows you to purchase glasses online — regardless of whether you’ve been to one of their physical locations. Along with a generous return policy (full refund or exchange within 30 days), the online store has a feature called Frame Advisor. You allow the site to access your computer’s camera and it will scan your face to analyze your face size, shape and features to recommend a custom selection of frames.

If you allow Target Optical access to your laptop’s computer, you can try on different frames via a live try-on tool or by taking a photograph and trying them on. Frames from most of the top eyeglasses brands are available, and you can select between single and progressive lenses, along with a variety of different coatings (like UV protection).

Not only does LensDirect offer new glasses from a house and designer brands and contacts, but they also have a replacement program that allows you to send in frames you already have to switch out the lenses. One thing to note: This retailer has a more stringent return policy. You cannot return any custom glasses, but you can exchange them for another style within the first 30 days.

Tom Ford, Versace, Prada, Persol — find all the top brands at this online glasses store. There is a 14-day return policy After that window, you have an additional two weeks for a store-credit return. You can select single-vision, progressive, transition and bifocal lenses and there is a quiz you can take to help you find the best frames for you.

Frequently asked questions Is there anyone who should not buy eyeglasses online? The more intense or detailed your prescription, the trickier it will be to find what you need online. “Shopping online for glasses can be tricky if you have a complicated prescription — like progressive, bifocal, or astigmatism,” says Rapoport. In these instances, having a professional familiar with your unique needs guide you in your glasses purchase can be very helpful. Should I get a blue light coating on my lenses? It won’t hurt you, but experts we spoke to say there’s no proof it will help, either. “I do not recommend anti-blue light tint as it is not proven to help with eye strain in the literature,” says Rapoport. Your best bet? Go with personal experience. If you’ve used blue light glasses before and noticed no difference, you’re probably safe to skip the special coating. How can you make sure frames will fit your face when shopping online? Along with virtual tools, it’s helpful if a website provides detailed lens and frame measurements to avoid surprises, says Hufnagel. Along with the fit of the frames, you need to make sure the lenses are created in a way that works for your face. When shopping for glasses, you’ll need to know your pupillary distance (the distance from pupil to pupil). All of the sites we listed above have an online tool to help or directions on how to measure your eyes. How much should you expect to spend on glasses online? Because of the sheer number of options, many people find they’re able to find cheaper frames online than they can in person. Just remember, just because you find cheap frames doesn’t mean the overall price will be super low. Frames are only one part of the equation — you’ll also have to pay for the lenses. “On average, you might expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $400 for a complete pair, including lenses and frames,” says Hufnagel. “Basic options can be more affordable, while designer frames or specialized lenses, such as progressive or high-index lenses, can push the price higher.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Yuna Rapoport is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Manhattan Eye.

is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Manhattan Eye. Dr. Thierry Hufnagel is an ophthalmologist and LASIK and cataract surgeon at Stahl Eyecare Experts.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed two experts on where to buy glasses online.

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