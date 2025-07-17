Breakage, tangling, frizziness — as much as I love sleep, sometimes the damage it does to my hair almost makes it feel like a chore. However, over the years I’ve learned that with the right products and accessories, protecting your hair at night doesn’t have to be such a hassle. But which products work best? Do you need a hair treatment in your night routine? And are satin pillowcases really worth it?

To find out about all this and more, I spoke to Tina Malhotra, a professional hairstylist at Mia Wagner Salon in New York City, and Bridgette Hill, a professional stylist and certified trichologist, who gave me advice on how best to protect your hair at night and recommendations to keep in mind.

How I picked the best products for protecting your hair at night

When making this list, I looked for both styling products and accessories that shield hair from nighttime damage.

Hair products: I chose protective products meant to seal moisture into the hair strands, which helps keep hair from getting dry as you sleep, says Malhotra. I also included products that heal and restore damaged hair, such as reparative oils and serums.

Hair accessories: Every accessory on this list is made from silk or satin, which have protective properties that stop breakage, tugging and shedding throughout the night. I also included options for compressive protection, for hairstyles like braids or sleeker ponytails.

The best products to protect your hair at night in 2025

Below, I rounded up the best products for keeping your hair protected at night, including styling products, sleep accessories and more.

Hair products

This is one of Malhotra’s favorite overnight leave-in treatments, which she says works well for all hair types. It has plant-based proteins, which strengthen hair strands, along with niacinamide for supporting your hair’s hydration barrier, according to the brand. “I constantly recommend it to my clients,” she says. It has a no-rinse formula that helps protect against pillow friction while also keeping your hair smooth and shiny, according to the brand. “Beyond the benefits it provides to moisturize and hydrate hair overnight, as well as repairing damage, it also smells like heaven.” For best results, the brand recommends massaging one to two pumps into the lengths and ends of dry or damp hair, and repeating the steps three nights a week.

Malhotra recommends this daily hair oil from Olaplex (one of my favorite hair care brands) as another “great” leave-in for all hair types, despite it technically being a styling oil. Malhotra especially loves the oil’s weightless formula — it’s super lightweight, not greasy, and helps eliminate frizz and damage, she says. It also works as heat protectant, shielding hair from temperatures as high as 450 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand.

If having a dry, irriated scalp is a constant issue for you, Malhotra suggests this strengthening oil from Mielle, which you can use as part of your daily routine or as a more intensive deep treatment. It’s designed to penetrate deep into the scalp and soothe itchy skin, prevent dandruff, and increase circulation, according to the brand. The oil is also infused with biotin, which helps with repairing split ends and with overall hair health. For best results, the brand recommends applying the oil to the ends of your hair before shampooing.

Since buying these popular drops a few months ago to help with hair growth around her edges, my roommate hasn’t been able to stop singing its praises. The drops grow thinning hair (especially the hair around your hairline) by strengthening follicles with a biopeptide blend that improves density, along with fermented keratin for adding protein to the hair strands and sealing in moisture with humectants, according to the brand. The drops are fast-absorbing and fully non-greasy, so they won’t leave a residue that may come off on your pillow, according to Cecred, and have a light, sweet fragrance that reminds me of a subtle, scented hair mist. The drops are best used daily across any style, including braids, extensions, under wigs and more, according to the brand.

Hair accessories

Malhotra says Slip is the best brand of silk pillowcases she’s used, and we agree — it won an NBC Select Wellness Award. This pillowcase is made from a pure mulberry silk with a 22 momme (which experts tell us indicates a higher quality of silk), and has a zipper closure that keeps your pillow snug and secure throughout the night. The silk material helps reduce frizz. NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown says she’s had hers for years, and it’s still in great condition. “Over time, probably a couple of weeks at least, I realized my curls were less frizzy and required less styling during those mornings I’m not getting my hair wet,” she says. Although she says the pillowcase doesn’t give overnight results, she says it’s well worth the investment, and feels nicer on the skin compared to other fabrics.

The soft, satin material and no-crease elastic keeps these scrunchies from tugging at your delicate hair strands while sleeping, according to the brand. They’re designed to work for all hair types, since they’re on the large thick side of scrunchies.

Bonnets are my go-to when it comes to protecting my hair — I’ve been using them since I was a kid, and love that they keep my naturally coily hair from getting frizzy at night. This option from Amazon has a wide, stretchy tie at the front that you can adjust based on your preference, and helps to keep the bonnet in place while you toss and turn at night. It has a thick, double layer of satin that’s great for keeping products on your hair and off your pillow, and is reversible, according to the brand. I also love this bonnet’s huge size, which can fit more voluminous styles like afros, braids and more.

ForceWave Silky Durag 1,720 Amazon Reviews $ 13.99 Amazon What to know Materials: satin | Machine washable: yes, delicate What we like Affordable

Strechy material

Great for braids Something to note May not be very durable

When it comes to braids and cornrows, I’m a durag girl through and through. Not only is the material soft on your hair, but the compressive design keeps my braided styles looking neat and fresh for long periods of time. This durag is made from satin, and has a drawstring that you can tie in the front or back, depending on what’s most comfortable. The material is also very stretchy, giving it a soft, lightweight feel that keeps it from getting too tight.

Frequently asked questions How does hair get damaged at night? Anytime our hair fibers are pressed against a surface, there’s a chance of the fibers becoming stressed via pulling or tangling from our head movements, says Hill. In addition to breakage caused by rough fibers from your pillow or sleep accessories, Malhotra says sleeping with wet hair can also cause damage, since wet hair is weaker and more prone to breakage. Along with breakage, you’ll wake up to a tangled mess that may require more heat and styling to fix, she says. To avoid this, she recommends fully drying your hair at night and sleeping on a smooth, high-quality pillowcase — preferably silk or satin, like the options I listed above. Do different hair types have different nighttime concerns? Yes; although Hill cautions that all hair textures risk unwanted friction and tension, factors like your hair’s porosity, your cleansing routine, scalp hydration and more can impact what areas of concern you should focus on. Here’s some general advice Malhotra has for different hair types: Straight hair concerns typically center on greasiness and oiliness, along with losing volume, she says. Fine, straight hair is also more prone to tangling, knotting and matting. To combat this, she suggests avoiding heavy overnight hair products, like oils or creams, since they can encourage oil production and greasiness. “Using a silk pillowcase to reduce friction can help with overall hair health and stopping breakage,” she says. Putting your hair in loose braids can also help you to avoid morning knots and keep your hair voluminous overnight.

concerns typically center on greasiness and oiliness, along with losing volume, she says. Fine, straight hair is also more prone to tangling, knotting and matting. To combat this, she suggests avoiding heavy overnight hair products, like oils or creams, since they can encourage oil production and greasiness. “Using a silk pillowcase to reduce friction can help with overall hair health and stopping breakage,” she says. Putting your hair in loose braids can also help you to avoid morning knots and keep your hair voluminous overnight. Wavy, curly and natural hair types all run the risk of getting frizzy overnight, for which Malhotra suggests using a light leave-in conditioner. “[It] can keep hair hydrated while you sleep and help keep the shape of the waves, [which reduces] frizz,’ she says. What is the best hairstyle for sleeping? Once again, the best hairstyle for sleeping will depend on your hair type and current style. However, here are a few tips Malhotra and Hill suggest keeping in mind: For wavy and long hair, Malhotra suggests using a satin scrunchie or hair accessory to pull the hair into a high ponytail, a loose high bun, or a loose braid (this will help avoid unwanted creases and tangling, and make it easier to style the next morning).

Fine or short hair tends to do well when kept down at night, since it reduces pulling/tension on the scalp, while thick, textured hair would benefit from sleeping in two braids to minimize tangles, says Hill.

If you’re putting your hair up, avoid any styles that may pull your hair too tightly, since it’ll lead to increased breakage. For tightly coiled or curly hair, Hill recommends gathering the hair to the crowd of your head with a silk scarf (also known as “pineappling”).

