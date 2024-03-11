Our editors (and their skin) love these silk pillowcases

Even if you have one of the best pillows, your pillowcase can lead to frizz and wrinkles. “This friction on your face can lead to sleep lines, which over time, with repeated pressure, can develop into more permanent facial lines,” says Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. “Moreover, the absorbency of regular pillowcases can strip the skin of natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation.”

Using a silk pillowcase can help avoid this. “The natural material is less likely to absorb moisture and natural oils from your skin [and hair], helping to keep it hydrated and reducing the potential for irritation,” says Chacon. “Furthermore, silk’s smooth surface can reduce the friction between your skin and the pillowcase, which may help to prevent the formation of sleep lines and wrinkles.”

To help you shop for a silk pillowcase, we asked experts for their guidance on what to look for and then rounded up highly rated options that met their criteria.

How we picked the best silk pillowcases of 2024

Silk pillowcases work for just about everyone. To help you select one that will work for you, experts suggest keeping the following in mind as you shop:

Material: All pillowcases on this list are made of silk. One thing to note: Along with silk, satin pillowcases are common for reducing friction on hair and skin. While silk is a material, satin is a type of weave. Satin pillowcases are either made from polyester or silk. Any pillowcase on the satin list is made of silk, too.

Silk is slippery, so if the pillowcase isn’t secure on your pillow, it can slip right off. For this reason, we prioritized silk pillowcases with a zipper closure or a pocket fold to keep your pillow inside. Momme : Most silk pillowcases have a momme grade. This number tells you the weight of the silk. Over 20 is considered to be a heavier, more luxurious weight. Under 15 would be very thin and lightweight. “Look for a pillowcase with a high momme count, as this indicates a denser weave and higher quality silk,” says Chacon.

The best silk pillowcases of 2024

We used the criteria shared by experts to put together a list of silk pillowcases worth your consideration. In addition to meeting the expert-given criteria, these pillowcases either come highly recommended by NBC Select staffers or have at least a 4.0-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews.

Made from pure mulberry silk with a 22 momme, the pillowcase won one a 2023 Wellness awards. It reduces frizz and the appearance of aging, according to the brand. “I’ve had this pillowcase for years and it’s still in great condition,” says NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown. “I can’t sleep with a headwrap or bonnet because I’m a hot sleeper so silk pillowcases are a must for keeping my curls in tact.”

Silk type: Mulberry silk | Closure: Zipper | Machine washable: Yes

Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase $ 25.99 Amazon What we like Over 20 color options

Hidden zipper Something to note Only comes in a pack of one

This 600-thread-count pillowcase is made of 100% mulberry silk and has a hidden zipper to keep it closed. According to the brand, it has a momme grading of 19, making it a heavier-weight silk that feels luxurious. Choose between 24 colors, such as burgundy, silver, and white, and four sizes—standard, queen, king, and toddler. This pillowcase has a 4.6-star average rating from over 23,600 reviews on Amazon.

Silk type: Mulberry silk | Closure: Zipper | Machine washable: Yes

SpaSilk 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase $ 19.99 Amazon What we like Hypoallergenic and breathable

Machine wash and air dry Something to note No momme listed

SpaSilk’s pillow is made from 100% silk, has a 500-thread count, and is hypoallergenic. It’s available in 11 colors—including ivory, lavender, and navy—and is either queen or king size. To keep your pillow secure, it has an envelope flap closure. This pillow case has a 4.3-star average rating from over 3,245 reviews on Amazon.

Silk type: Charmeuse silk | Closure: Envelope flap | Machine washable: Yes

Blissy Silk Pillowcase $ 74.96 $ 99.95 Blissy What we like Feels cool on the skin

22 momme for a thick feel Something to note Only available on brand's site

Talk about options. This silk pillowcase comes in 53 colors and three sizes — but that’s not the only benefit. “Not only has this pillowcase made my super sensitive skin feel much less red and irritated in the morning, but it also helps me sleep so much better at night thanks to the soft and cooling fabric,” says NBC Select editor Mili Godio, who has shared her love of Blissy’s pillowcase before. “Plus, the fabric’s breathability is great when the months turn warmer, especially since I’m a hot sleeper.”

Silk type: Mulberry silk | Closure: Zipper | Machine washable: Yes

Cozy Earth Silk Pillowcase $ 120.00 Cozy Earth What we like Color offerings are rich

Durable Something to note The priciest option on list

This silk pillowcase from Cozy Earth is made from 100% mulberry silk and treated with aloe vera to make it extra soft. It comes in standard and king size and is available in seven colors. I bought this pillowcase over a year ago and my hair is so silky and smooth when I wake up — rather than the frizzy mess I used to wake up with. I’ve also washed it over a hundred times, and it still feels new.

Silk type: Mulberry silk | Closure: Envelope fold | Machine washable: Yes

Made from 100% mulberry silk with a 22 momme, this silk pillowcase is machine washable and has a hidden zipper to prevent hair from snagging as you sleep. It comes in a standard or king size, is available in 12 colors, and has a 4.9-star average rating from over 1,700 reviews on Amazon. Quince also has a deal: When you buy two pillowcases, you get $15 in store credit back.

Silk type: Mulberry silk | Closure: Zipper | Machine washable: Yes

Brooklinen makes some of our favorite bath towels, but they are even more well-known for its bedding. This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is available in standard and king sizes and various colors and patterns — like ivory, blush and starflower stripe. The material is cool to the touch and the pillowcase has a 4,7-star average rating from over 1,770 reviews on Amazon.

Silk type: Mulberry silk | Closure: Envelope fold | Machine washable: Yes

Lilysilk Natural Silk Pillowcase $ 19.00 Amazon What we like Three sizes available

Has a 19 momme for thick feel Something to note Only one side is silk

This pillowcase is under $20 and has a 4.4-star average rating from over 1,370 reviews on Amazon. According to the brand, one side of this case is 100% mulberry silk, and the other side is cotton, which prevents the pillow from slipping around as you slip. It has a hidden zipper closure and is available in standard, queen, and king sizes, as well as five different colors.

Silk type: Mulberry silk | Closure: Zipper | Machine washable: Yes

What to know before shopping for a silk pillowcase

To better prepare you for shopping for a silk pillowcase, the experts we spoke with said there are a few helpful things to know.

The benefits of silk pillowcases

Silk pillowcases have several perks for both your skin and hair. “They keep your skin cool while you sleep, so your face may sweat less. They also do a better job keeping your skin hydrated because they absorb less moisture than cotton pillowcases,” says Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist with MDCS Dermatology. “Silk is also hypoallergenic and for people with sensitive skin, or whose skin reacts to certain fabrics, silk is gentle on the skin.”

Silk may also help with fine lines. “While it’s an overstatement to say that regular pillowcases directly cause wrinkles, they can potentially contribute to their formation due to the friction caused by rougher materials,” says Chacon. “This friction can lead to sleep lines, which over time, with repeated pressure, can develop into more permanent facial lines.”

When it comes to your hair, silk pillowcases’ ability to prevent friction means your hair won’t rub against it and get frizzy. Similar to your skin, silk also won’t draw moisture out of your strands.

The different types of silk

Most silk pillowcases are made from mulberry silk, a type of silk that comes from silkworms that feed on the mulberry plant. That said, there are other types of silks that you may see when shopping. The only difference is that other silks come from other types of silkworms, spiders or plants. We also have a charmeuse silk pillowcase on our list. Charmeuse is a type of weave rather than a type of material. Charmeuse is a type of weave that enhances shine on one side, leaving the other more dull.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between satin and silk? Think of it this way: Silk is a material (like cotton or polyester), whereas satin is a type of weave (like cable knit or basket weave). A satin weave produces a glossy surface, so you notice more shine. Silk can be woven with a satin weave, so some silk pillowcases say they are silk satin. Is there anyone who shouldn’t use a silk pillowcase? Experts we spoke with agree that silk pillowcases work for everyone and can benefit all skin and hair types. Those with facial hair are the only people who may want to think twice. “Because silk may be more susceptible to snag or wear-and-tear, those with stubble or coarse facial hair may notice disruptions in the fabric,” says Camp. How should a silk pillowcase be washed? “ Silk pillowcases tend to require additional care,” says Camp. While a cotton pillowcase can be thrown in the washer and dryer, some silk cases require a more gentle approach. Always check the care instructions that come with your silk pillowcase. Generally speaking, silk pillowcases should be hand washed or cleaned on the gentle cycle and then air dried, says Camp.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Anna Chacon is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida.

is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. Dr. Brendan Camp is a board-certified dermatologist with MDCS Dermatology.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed dermatologists about the benefits of silk pillowcases.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.