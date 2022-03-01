Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Over the years, my wallets have grown smaller and smaller. They changed from the traditionally thick wallet I sported in high school to a card holder I reverted to in my twenties. And now, my wallet has disappeared entirely — instead of a wallet, I use the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 from Smartish, a 2-in-1 phone case that makes my life a whole lot easier.

When I’m running out the door, Smartish’s Wallet Slayer simplifies my scurrying. All I need to account for are my house keys and phone, because my wallet — which holds three cards total: my driver’s license, credit card and metrocard — is baked into the same accessory that protects my phone. The genius of the Wallet Slayer comes through the thumb-shaped hole on its back. It allows you to push one of your cards out of the slot in the back and easily get it into your hands, whether to swipe through a subway turnstile or prove my age to a bartender.

The details of its built-in wallet aside, I find the Wallet Slayer’s rubber case soft and comfortable — it’s made from thermoplastic polyurethane. It’s grippy, too, so I’m never worried it might slip out of my hands, and I’ve never dropped it. The edges of the case are raised around its lens and the screen. Three of the wallet’s colors — blue, purple and my choice of black — maintain the $20 threshold. For an extra $5, you can choose between three other colors: a floral design, a wooden design and a rainbow design.

The Wallet Slayer has a few downsides. Its bulky case means it isn’t compatible with wireless chargers or a MagSafe chargers — in order to use those accessories, you’ll need to remove your phone from its case at night or simply use a regular phone charger. The Wallet Slayer also has a raised back, which holds those three cards inside it and definitely adds some overall mass to the case. I personally remedy this by always wearing a jacket with pockets or a backpack, but if that weren’t an easy solution, I might find its bulkiness off-putting. There’s also no way to remove the wallet portion entirely. If you happen to leave your cards at home, you’ll still have to walk around with an empty, enlarged wallet on its back.

Other iPhone wallet cases to consider

Here are other iPhone wallet cases that may work for you instead, especially if you want a covered card slot, a flip folio phone case, a leather case or a wallet you can easily pop on and off.

If you’re looking for a phone case that has a covered card slot where you can store up to two cards, the Spigen Slim Armor iPhone 13 Case is a great alternative. Similar to the Smartish Wallet Slayer, it has raised edges around its lens and screen for protection. It also provides options for the iPhone 13 Pro, or the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but it leaves the iPhone 13 Mini behind. The Spigen Slim Armor iPhone 13 Case has a 4.7-star rating from over 630 reviews on Amazon.

If you’re looking for a flip folio phone case — or a phone case that folds over your phone, covering the front and back sides for protection, the Ocase iPhone 13 Wallet Case is worth looking into. Because it’s a bigger and bulkier accessory than the Smartish Wallet Slayer, it may be not as convenient for day-to-day use — but it has three card slots on its inside flap, as well as some room to slip in dollar bills. Ocase says its wallet case is made from leather, which adds an aesthetic appeal. It provides options for the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max as well. The Ocase iPhone 13 Wallet Case has a 4.7-star rating from over 1,200 reviews on Amazon.

If you prefer the smooth feel of leather, the Bellroy Phone Case for iPhone 13 with Card Holder is a good-looking case that can hold your iPhone 13 as well as three of your cards. It has a flip cover to hide your cards while they’re inside, and a magnetic closure to ensure their security. It’s expensive, though — for that leather case, you’ll be paying four times what the Smartish case costs. Although the Bellroy only has a handful of reviews on Amazon, it’s a well-known brand we think Select readers will like.

If you want a wallet that attaches onto the back of your iPhone 13 and easily pops off, Apple’s Leather Wallet with Magsafe is a solid contender. It’s an extremely small attachment that can only carry two cards comfortably (though you can squeeze three cards into it if you must). One of its nicest features is it has Find My app compatibility, meaning after it’s paired to your iPhone 13, you should be always able to locate it, should you ever lose it. It comes in five different colors: Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight and Wisteria. The Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with Magsafe has a 4.5-star rating from nearly 150 reviews at Best Buy.

