January reader favorites: hand creams, coffee makers and more

From face moisturizers to heated gloves, here are the 12 most purchased items we covered last month.
Here’s what Select readers bought in January.
By Shari Uyehara

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With a new year come New Year’s resolutions so we turned our focus in January toward exercise equipment like folding treadmills and sleep aids, including mattresses. And as temperatures plummeted across the U.S., we saw reader interest grow in everything from heated gloves and sleds to hand cream and Vaseline. Plus, CES came and went and featured a variety of new tech, including a new Samsung smart projector.

Here are the most purchased products we covered during January.

1. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

2. CeraVe Healing Ointment

3. Zeroll Ice Cream 1020 Scoop

4. Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Set

5. Savior Heated Gloves

6. Melitta Pour-Over Coffee Brewer

7. CTFT Cheese Board and Knife Set

8. Silpat Baking Mat

9. Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earbuds

10. Dr. Scholl's Spa Socks

11. Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus

12. Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the editorial operations associate of Select for NBC News.