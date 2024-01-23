At NBC Select, we take skin care seriously, especially during the cold winter months when dry skin is at its worst. As part of our first-ever Dry (Skin) January week, we spoke to dermatologists about how to winterize your skin care and the best products to swap into your routine that’ll help relieve and prevent dry skin.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite dry skin essentials to stock up on this winter. Each of the following products we’ve either tried and loved, or they were recommended by dermatologists.

NBC Select Dry (Skin) January favorites, as seen on TODAY

Cleansing balms, like this option from Versed, are a much gentler way to cleanse your face of makeup, sunscreen and excess oil compared to makeup wipes, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry. This balm transforms from an oil-based formula to a smooth, milky texture, according to the brand. “It doesn’t irritate my dry, sensitive skin, [and] it feels much more luxurious compared to using a gel or foamy face wash,” says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin.

Loofahs and face pads can not only harbor bacteria, but they can also be abrasive and potentially damaging to your skin, especially in colder weather when the skin is more vulnerable, says Henry. This reusable loofah alternative is a gentler way to exfoliate the face and body, she says. You can pair it with your favorite cleansing oil to remove dead skin cells and makeup, according to the brand.

One of our favorite moisturizers for dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream is fragrance-free and has colloidal oatmeal to soothe dry, flaky skin, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin, rosacea and eczema (which tend to flare up in the wintertime), says Henry. You can use it on both the face and body, making it a versatile choice, she says.

Lip glosses may not provide enough hydration during the winter, which may lead to chapped lips, says Henry. This option combines the benefits of a hydrating lip balm and a gloss: “A little goes a long way, and my dry lips immediately feel a sense of relief that lasts throughout the night and into the following day,” says NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez. It has hyaluronic acid, which helps retain moisture in your lips and prevent them from becoming dry and cracked, says Henry.

Cotton or percale pillowcases can be rough on the skin, which can cause irritation, especially in winter, according to Henry. In addition to protecting and preserving hair health, silk and satin pillowcases are typically gentler and less irritating on the skin, she says. This pillowcase is made of 100% Mulberry silk, and its smooth surface ​​can help reduce friction on the skin, which also helps reduce the risk of fine lines and wrinkles, says Henry.

