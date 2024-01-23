Visit our Dry (Skin) January homepage for more dry skin essentials.

While treating your dry skin often involves layers of body lotion and barrier creams, your first step toward hydrated skin begins in the shower with your body wash. However, not all body washes are the same, and those who suffer from dry skin may need to consider specific ingredients and consistencies to relieve dryness and discomfort, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. William Huang.

To help you determine which body wash is best for your dry skin, we spoke to board-certified dermatologists about what ingredients to look for. We also spoke to them about what causes dry skin and how seasonal changes may impact texture and appearance.

How we picked the best body washes for dry skin

When shopping for a body wash to soothe or prevent dry skin, our experts recommend keeping in mind the following factors:

To prevent and combat dryness, consider a body wash with hydrating ingredients like natural butters, glycerin, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, says Huang. Since other dry skin symptoms include itchiness and redness, it’s also important to find soothing ingredients like aloe and niacinamide. Consistency: Finding the right consistency is key to combating dryness. Foaming body washes usually have ingredients that exacerbate the issue. Lotion cleansers are the most practical because they’re not drying or overtly sticky like other gel and cream alternatives, according to Dr. Ellen Marmur, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

Finding the right consistency is key to combating dryness. Foaming body washes usually have ingredients that exacerbate the issue. Lotion cleansers are the most practical because they’re not drying or overtly sticky like other gel and cream alternatives, according to Dr. Ellen Marmur, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Price: In comparison to other skin care products, body washes tend to be more affordable. All of the options on our list fall under $30.

Best body washes for dry skin

Each of the following body washes are recommended by our experts and contain hydrating ingredients to soothe and prevent dry skin. We also included highly rated options based on our experts’ guidance.

This hydrating body wash comes recommended by Marmur because it helps maintain the skin barrier and bring moisture back to the skin, she says. The soap-free cleanser has hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides, which help keep the skin hydrated, says Huang. Soap-free washes don’t have the drying ingredients most normal soaps have, so they cleanse your skin without stripping it of its necessary moisture, experts told us in our guide to sensitive skin body washes. Although it applies as a thick, creamy wash, it has a nice foaming action once you work it into your skin, according to Marmur.

This gentle, sulfate-free body wash is great for all skin types, including those with dry skin, according to Marmur. “It leaves your skin nourished and doesn’t have a fragrance that could lead to irritation,” she says. The wash has hydrating ingredients like plant-based moisturizers and glycerin, according to the brand.

If you’re looking for an ultra-creamy body wash, consider this option from Aveeno. “This formulation is infused with nourishing oat ingredients that are great for lasting hydration, especially for dry skin,” says Marmur. This body wash is also free from common irritants, including fragrances, dyes and soap.

Although dermatologists recommend steering clear of drying foaming washes, this cream-to-foam body wash is formulated for those with very dry and sensitive skin. It has shea butter, glycerin, niacinamide and thermal spring water to clean the skin while leaving it hydrated and soft, according to the brand. You can even use this gentle body wash as a facial cleanser, according to experts in our guide to body wash.

Free of common irritants including fragrances and soaps, this body wash helps cleanse your skin without drying it out and keeps your skin barrier intact, experts told us. The wash is suitable for both the face and body because its noncomedogenic formula won’t clog pores, according to the brand.

This rich and creamy wash combines hydrating ingredients like avocado oil, almond oil and shea butter to help your skin combat ​​dryness, roughness, tightness and irritation, according to the brand. This fragrance-free body wash, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, is suitable for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin, according to Cetaphil.

For those who want a body wash with a subtle fragrance (although experts recommend fragrance-free options), consider this Buttah Skin option. With ingredients like marshmallow root, cocoa butter, shea butter and glycerin, the creamy wash won’t strip your skin of its natural moisture, according to the brand. It has a 4.8-star average rating from over 200 reviews at Nordstrom, and will leave your skin with lingering notes of white lily, rose, white musk and vanilla, according to Buttah Skin.

How to shop for body wash if you have dry skin

All body washes are not created equally, so it’s important to find an option that leaves your skin feeling both clean and hydrated. Below, our dermatologists share what to look for and what to avoid when shopping for a body wash that’s suitable for dry skin.

Ingredients

To help combat dryness, you’ll want to consider a body wash with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, shea butter, soybean oil and avocado oil, says Huang. These ingredients can help maintain and repair your natural skin barrier and keep your skin hydrated by drawing moisture back into it. You’ll also want to consider body washes with soothing ingredients that’ll help tame redness, flaky skin and irritation, including aloe, algae extract, lipids, natural oils and niacinamide, says Marmur.

To prevent your skin from drying out, you’ll also want to steer clear of a few key ingredients when possible. Some examples of drying and irritating ingredients to avoid include fragrances, dyes, alcohol, parabens and formaldehyde, says Huang. You should also avoid exfoliants, both physical and chemical, because they can further damage and irritate your skin.

“It’s important to remember that our skin produces natural oils, which are good for our skin barrier,” says Marmur. When you exfoliate, you can strip your skin of these oils and, without them, your skin will feel drier over time, she says.

Formulation

Body washes can come in the form of a gel, cream, oil or solid bar. However, when it comes to dry skin, a liquid wash may be better than a traditional bar of soap, according to Marmur. Some bar soaps can strip the natural oil glands that are crucial for maintaining your skin barrier, and they tend to hold bacteria over time, she says. Meanwhile, a thick or creamy body wash, in general, will be much gentler on your skin and have a higher concentration of ingredients that can help your skin maintain its moisture, says Huang.

Frequently asked questions What is dry skin? Dry skin is caused by the epidermis layer of skin (the layer most prone to drying out) losing necessary water and oils, according to Marmur. Dry skin is usually more common during specific times of the year (like the winter season) and can feel and look different depending on its severity and where dry patches appear on your body. Some indicators of dry skin include “fish-like” scales, flakey patches, cracks or fissures (which commonly appear on your hands and feet). The skin itself can feel rough, tight, red or itchy, says Huang. What causes dry skin? There may be several factors that contribute to dry skin, including daily lifestyle factors like your diet and medication. Below, our experts explain three common reasons why you may notice dryness. Genetics . Some people may suffer from dry skin all year round, especially if they have conditions like ichthyosis or atopic dermatitis ( eczema ), says Huang.

. Some people may suffer from dry skin all year round, especially if they have conditions like ichthyosis or atopic dermatitis ( eczema ), says Huang. Overwashing : Cleansing your skin too often (for example, washing your hands more frequently during the winter) or using harsh soaps during each wash can dry out your skin, according to Huang. Prolonged hot showers can also further affect dry skin, says Marmur

: Cleansing your skin too often (for example, washing your hands more frequently during the winter) or using harsh soaps during each wash can dry out your skin, according to Huang. Prolonged hot showers can also further affect dry skin, says Marmur Seasonal changes. For most individuals, dry skin can be very seasonal and is especially noticeable during the colder months of the year, Huang says. When the temperatures drop, the humidity outside is typically much lower. Also, using heaters in your home makes the air around you drier, which in turn can contribute to dry skin, says Huang. What happens if you don’t treat dry skin? It’s crucial to find a suitable body wash that doesn’t dry out your skin or cause irritation, especially if you have very sensitive skin or are heading into the winter, says Huang. If you don’t take the necessary steps to address dry skin, it can lead to itching, cracks, fissures and breaks in your skin. These breaks and cracks can sometimes result in skin infections, according to Huang. To prevent this from occurring, you’ll want to keep your showers short and sweet. Although long and hot showers can be relaxing, they may directly cause dryness, according to Marmur. You’ll also want to apply lotion to the skin immediately after stepping out of the shower and continuously reapply it throughout the day, says Marmur. If you find that your skin is still dry with a normal moisturizing routine, it might be worth it to contact your dermatologist to see if you suffer from other underlying skin issues, says Marmur.

Dr. William Huang is a board-certified dermatologist and professor. His expertise includes complex medical dermatology, including autoimmune and autoinflammatory skin conditions.

is a board-certified dermatologist and professor. His expertise includes complex medical dermatology, including autoimmune and autoinflammatory skin conditions. Dr. Ellen Marmur is a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical in New York City and is the founder of MMSkincare. Her areas of expertise include cosmetic and medical dermatology.

