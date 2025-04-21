We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often you should wash your hair and more.

White sneakers are extremely susceptible to scratches, scuff marks, smudges and damage, especially if you do a lot of walking in them. “They may need more than simple cleaning,” says Vincent Rao Jr., president of shoe restoration company Vince’s Village Cobbler. “Often, they require a full repaint, especially if they are heavily stained.” To avoid having to get your shoes repainted, be careful about when, where and how you wear your white sneakers, and make use of helpful products that keep them protected. Read on for expert advice and product recommendations.

SKIP AHEAD How I chose the best products for keeping shoes white | The best products for keeping shoes white | Why trust NBC Select?

How I chose the best products for keeping shoes white

When shopping for products that keep white shoes clean, our experts say you should consider the following factors:

Shoe type: While you should clean all of your shoes regularly, not every type of shoe can be cleaned in the same way. The material of your shoes — whether canvas, leather, suede, mesh or plastic — determines what product you should use to avoid damaging them. For example, leather shoes benefit from regular conditioning to prevent them from creasing or cracking. Canvas shoes, however, are best cleaned using something like a Magic Eraser or a fabric cleaner like Oxiclean. A range of different product types are included in my roundup.

While you should clean all of your shoes regularly, not every type of shoe can be cleaned in the same way. The material of your shoes — whether canvas, leather, suede, mesh or plastic — determines what product you should use to avoid damaging them. For example, leather shoes benefit from regular conditioning to prevent them from creasing or cracking. Canvas shoes, however, are best cleaned using something like a Magic Eraser or a fabric cleaner like Oxiclean. A range of different product types are included in my roundup. Stain repelling: Several of the products below are protectant sprays, which create a barrier on the surface of your shoes. The spray coats the shoe in a hydrophobic substance, which helps it to repel liquids such as water, and prevents other debris from sticking to it. This also shields your shoes from potential food, ink, and mud stains. I chose sprays that are compatible with various shoe types. That said, sprays are best for preventing stains, rather than getting rid of ones that already exist. This is why I also included shoe-cleaning kits with brushes in this list, which help scrub away set-in stains on shoes without scratching or warping them.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best products for keeping shoes white

Best protector sprays for white shoes

This spray is water-based and more eco-friendly compared to aerosol cleaners, since it’s free of potentially harmful chemicals like VOC and PFAS, according to the brand. To use the protectant, which has a 4.4-star average rating from 4,584 reviews on Amazon, spray the surface of your shoes, then let the solution dry and set. It blocks out elements like water and dirt, and is safe to use on leather, suede, mesh, canvas and nubuck, according to the brand. You can even use the spray for bags, hats and certain clothing, says Jason Markk. The spray bottle is also refillable, so you can easily restock the solution without having to buy a whole new bottle.What we like: Easy to apply, Refillable Something to note: Nothing to note at this time

This option has a 4.6-star average from over 5,000 reviews on Amazon. Like the one above, this repellent goes all over the surface of your shoes without altering the color or leaving behind any sticky residue, according to the brand. It’s fine to use on white and non-white shoes, including ones made of leather, suede and canvas, according to the brand. It’s also good for preventing stains on heels, flats, handbags, wallets, boots, accessories and even furniture, according to Apple.

This spray, which has a 4.5-star average rating from 9,580 reviews on Amazon, also uses a hydrophobic (water resistant) coating to protect the outside of shoes, according to the brand. It repels water, oil and other common stains, and prevents dirt from clinging to shoes, according to the brand. All you have to do is spray two coatings onto your shoes — whether leather, suede or nubuck — in a well-ventilated area and let it dry. The treatment provides protection for up to four to five weeks, according to the brand.

This kit has both a cleaner and conditioner, as well as lint-free cleaning cloths. The cleaner is ideal for erasing stains and debris from the surface of the shoe, while the conditioner is great for reviving the sheen. In fact, the conditioner is good for polishing many types of leather items, including white shoes with leather uppers. “For leather shoes, including sneakers and boots, it’s crucial to use products specifically designed for leather care,” says Rao. “A good leather conditioner or a delicate polish can clean and help restore the leather’s appearance.” It’s safe to use on leather of any color, including white leather, and even faux leather and vinyl, according to the brand.

Best white shoe cleaner kits

White canvas shoes are a staple during the spring and summer, especially since they’re light and breathable, and this cleaning solution is ideal for keeping them clean after several wears. Also suitable for leather and mesh shoes, the formula is made of soap and conditioner, and you only need a few drops to clean a pair of sneakers, according to the brand. With a 4.3-star average rating from 40,189 reviews on Amazon, the solution comes with a bristle brush that you dip in water to lather up and clean your shoes.

This cleaning kit has three brushes — a soft, medium and stiff bristle — a bottled cleaning solution and a microfiber towel. You can use the product to clean midsoles, outsoles and uppers, according to the brand. The brushes are safe to use on most materials, such as suede, mesh, canvas and leather, however, each brush is recommended for use on different materials and parts of the shoe. For example, the soft brush is best for suede while the medium brush is best for plastic. All you have to do is dilute a small amount of the cleaning solution with water and use the brushes and towel to scrub away scuffs and marks.

This kit has a 4-ounce bottle with a cleaning solution and a small bristle brush for cleaning the uppers and soles of shoes. You can use the brush to scrub away dirt, mud and food stains on shoes made of leather, canvas, suede, vinyl and more without damaging them, according to the brand. Plus, the solution and brush are safe to use on shoes of any color, according to the brand. To clean your shoes, simply dip the brush in water, add a couple squeezes of the solution to the bristles, and scrub the shoes until a lather forms.

The portable wipes, which have 4.4-star average rating from 4,740 reviews on Amazon, are skin-safe, according to the brand, and perfect for erasing recent stains, smudges or scuff marks on your white shoes. “If you care about your shoes and want them to look just right, consider keeping a package of shoe-cleaning wipes on you when you’re out and about (think: car),” says Melissa Maker, owner of cleaning brand Clean My Space. “Give them a quick scrub before heading into an event, after walking on a dirty path, while traveling, or after a night out.” While the wipes aren’t suitable for suede leather, they’re fine for white shoes made from regular leather or mesh, according to the brand, which means you can use them to clean a pair of running shoes or pickleball shoes.

Frequently asked questions Can you clean sneakers in the washing machine? It depends on the type of shoe and what material it’s made of, according to both Rao and Maker. There are some shoes that will hold up fine in the wash under the appropriate conditions, according to Maker. Check with the manufacturer beforehand and proceed with caution. “For this, you’ll want to use cold water for your wash so you don’t melt any glue and a powerful laundry detergent (like Tide),” she says. “And you can use a shoe-cleaning bag or a separate delicates bag to keep them protected from other items in the wash.” Conversely, however, it’s best to only place shoes that are fully made from fabric with a glued-on foam sole, according to Rao. “Washing machines can cause shoes to tumble and bleed colors, posing a significant risk of damage, especially if the shoes contain any leather or plastic materials,” he says. “These components can get destroyed or undergo shrinkage due to the harsh conditions in the machine.” Can you use baking soda to clean sneakers? You can use baking soda to clean your sneakers, though I’d only use it to clean shoes that are highly scratch resistant or made from durable mesh or canvas material. Baking soda is an abrasive ingredient, so it does a good job of scrubbing away dirt, but you want to be careful not to scratch or tear the surface of your shoes. “​​You can use a paste of baking soda and dish soap on rubber soles to help whiten them up,” says Maker. “I'd keep baking soda away from leather.” That said, you can also use baking soda to deodorize your shoes by sprinkling some into each shoe and letting it sit overnight before pouring it out. I’ve done this many times, and it makes a noticeable difference. How should you store white shoes to keep them clean? Storing white shoes in a well-ventilated area that isn’t hot or damp is key, according to Rao.“ Room temperature and dry climates are ideal for storing leather, especially sneakers,” he says. “Keeping them on a shelf helps prevent dust and dirt from accumulating.” Can you use a Magic Eraser or Oxiclean to clean sneakers? Depending on the material of the shoe and how dirty they are, it’s fine to use a Magic Eraser or a stain remover from Oxiclean to keep your sneakers clean, according to Rao. Proceed with caution and only use them on more durable shoe surfaces or ones that are fine to put in the washing machine, such as ones made from canvas — for other materials, use more formulated products. “Leather, in particular, is best maintained with products specifically designed for leather,” he says. “Over time, other (Oxiclean, Magic Eraser) cleaning products can erode the leather and ruin it.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Vincent Rao Jr. is the president of shoe restoration company Vince’s Village Cobbler.

is the president of shoe restoration company Vince’s Village Cobbler. Melissa Maker is an author and the owner of cleaning brand Clean My Space.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select who frequently covers kitchen, cleaning, wellness and other lifestyle content. I spoke with cleaning and shoe restoration experts to learn about the best ways to keep white sneakers clean.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.