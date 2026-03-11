If you need (or simply want) a new pair of really good sheets, look no further than Brooklinen. The brand is known for quality, luxe bedding and in honor of Sleep Week, it’s offering NBC Select readers 25 percent off their Classic Percale Core Sheet Set using the exclusive code NBCSELECT until March 15.

NBC Select editors recently tested more than 31 sets of sheets and Brooklinen’s Classic Percale Core Sheet Set earned the number one spot for its cool feel that makes it great for hot sleepers — something I can attest to. No matter what time of year it is, I tend to get hot when I sleep and these sheets keep me comfortable all night. I also love the way they hold up in the wash. I’ve owned my set for four years and they still look brand new, despite repeated washings.

The sheets are also Oeko-Tex-certified, which means they’ve been tested independently for harmful substances, according to the brand. They come in 23 different colors and patterns and are available in sizes from twin through California king. Each set comes with two pillowcases (with the exception of the twin set, which comes with just one), a flat sheet and a fitted sheet. To get the exclusive deal, simply add the color and size you want to your cart and use code NBCSELECT at checkout.

If your body temperature is not a concern when you sleep or you prefer the luster of sateen, you can also use the code NBCSELECT at checkout to get 25 percent off Brooklinen’s Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set. These sateen sheets have a slight sheen to them and feel soft and smooth against the skin, according to the brand.

Why this sale is worth it

Exclusive discount

Sheets are breathable and cooling

23 colors available

Easy to care for

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

