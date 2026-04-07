Wrinkles, fine lines and dryness are all common hallmarks of mature skin, and all easily remedied by the right moisturizer. Today, you can get the L’Oréal Paris Collagen Moisturizer, which addresses all of these concerns, for more than 50 percent off on Amazon when you use an additional coupon.

The moisturizer has a lightweight, non-greasy texture that absorbs quickly into the skin (with no stickiness), and works for day or as an overnight cream, according to L'Oréal Paris. For more on this deal — and everything shoppers love about the popular face cream — keep reading (oh, and don’t forget to add to cart to get your jar for just $5).

Deal of the day

L’Oréal Paris is a tried-and-true champion of mature skin, and this moisturizer is an ideal pick for daily hydration. The formula includes collagen, for reducing the look of fine lines, along with glycerin and shea butter to retain moisture and keep skin hydrated, which according to shoppers it does well.

Though it's ideal for all ages, the 50 and older crowd looking to address dry skin and fine lines especially appreciate the formula. One 81 year-old Amazon reviewer says that the face moisturizer minimized her mouth and forehead wrinkles, while keeping her “extremely dry” skin hydrated. Another reviewer, 61, has purchased the cream three different times because it moisturizes her skin so well, and calls it “one of the best on the market.”

Why this deal is worth it

More than 50% off

Great for all skin types, especially mature skin

Hydrating up to 48 hours

Highly-rated and reviewed

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has been covering beauty and deals and sales for more than two years, including weekly sales and the best beauty deals for Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and more. For this piece, I found L’Oréal Paris’s Daily Collagen Moisturizer on sale on Amazon.

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