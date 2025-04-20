As the weather starts to warm, many of us get the urge to do a little spring cleaning and spruce up our homes. Perhaps you’ve been looking for a new area rug to brighten up your bedroom, or are thinking of entertaining more this summer and want a new grill. Whatever the case, there’s a good chance you can find what you’re looking for at Lowe’s.

Even though the one-day Easter sale is technically over, many deals are still happening, with several products discounted by hundreds of dollars. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals.

Deals to shop during Lowe’s Easter sale

This drill is a must-have for any home, and the brand says it offers powerful performance in a lightweight design. It features an LED work light to brighten your workspace and comes with batteries and a soft carrying bag.

Update your outdoor furniture with one of these folding Adirondack chairs. It is made of resin, which stands up against the elements and is easy to clean—just wipe it down with a damp cloth. The high back and curved seat make it comfortable to lounge in. According to the branch, when not in use, it also folds so you can easily store it. Though this chair comes in 16 colors, only the black and gray are currently $66 off.

Get your yard in shape for summer with this battery-powered leaf blower. It has a turbo mode to move heavier debris and can run for 75 minutes on a full charge. It has a five-year warranty and a 4.7-star average rating from over 9,300 reviews on Lowe’s.

Videos of people cooking on outdoor griddles are all over TikTok, with users praising how quick and efficient they are to use. This one, which is currently $100 off, has a 574-square-inch cooking surface and is fueled by propane. It has two independently controlled heat settings, so you can simultaneously cook things at different temperatures. It also has a grease catcher for easy cleanup.

This indoor beverage refrigerator is great for people who like to entertain and can hold up to 130 cans. It has a glass front so you can easily identify what’s inside and the wire shelves can be arranged at different heights to accommodate whatever you are storing inside.

A wet/dry shop vac can be incredibly handy for spring cleaning. This model has a 9.5 gallon capacity and can suck up wet or dry messes. It has a 10-foot-long cord and the suction is powerful but quiet, according to the brand. It has a 4.6-star average rating from 780 reviews at Lowe’s.

Steaming is a great way to remove wrinkles while also killing bacteria and loosening stubborn grime. This multipurpose steam cleaner is designed for upholstery, garments, and household surfaces — no cleaning products, needed according to the brand. It comes with a variety of attachments including a window squeegee and microfiber mop pads. Reviewers love how easy it is to assemble and use.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have covered major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.