When it comes to workout wear, Lululemon is arguably one of the most popular brands available. The brand is known for performance leggings, sports bras and other essentials that make exercising feel a bit more stylish. One of the drawbacks? They aren't known for being budget-friendly.

Thankfully, Lululemon has a “We Made Too Much” sale section, where you can find nearly 1,000 items marked down — including a moisture-wicking top for outdoor summer runs, comfy pants that you can dress up or down and a belt bag that’s great for weekend errands. To help you shop, I’ve reviewed all the items currently on sale and rounded up some of the top deals.

The best women’s sale at Lululemon

These leggings are made from a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. I have a few pairs and love that the high waist stays put and keeps me covered if I’m doing squats at the gym. They are light on compression, so best for lower impact workouts. They also have a hidden pocket in the waistband for cash, keys or a license.

This style made our list of best sports bras for offering comfortable support. It has four wide, flat crisscross straps to keep it in place as you move. The straps are also adjustable, so you can customize the fit and the bra has molded foam cups, a sturdy underband and compressive fabric for additional support.

Great for transitional weather or under a heavier coat on cold days, this workout jacket has four-way stretch and is made from a sweat-wicking material. It has thumbholes so you can bring your sleeves lower to keep hands warm and the elastic zipper pull doubles as a hair tie in case you forget one. The pockets on the side are also zippered to keep belongings secure.

This airy nylon jacket has a cinched waist to give you shape and a hem that is slightly lower in the back to give you more coverage. The sleeves have ruched detailing and there are two hand pockets (one on either side).

A simple black crossbody is a closet staple. This one is lightweight, made from water-repellent fabric and has an adjustable strap. The bag has one main compartment that zippers shut, along with a smaller zippered pocket at the front.

The best men’s sale at Lululemon

This T-shirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, making it a smart choice for intense workouts. The material features four-way stretch and underarm gussets, allowing it to move with you as you exercise. It has a slightly looser fit for comfort.

If you prefer a bit more freedom, these shorts don't have a liner and have a looser fit. They are made from a water-repellant material that has four-way stretch and a crinkle texture.. The waistband has a drawstring for a customized fit and there is a hidden phone sleeve.

Yup, Lululemon makes clothes that are totally appropriate for work — and this long-sleeve button-down is the perfect example. It looks like your standard work shirt, but it has the technology of great workout wear, including four-way stretch fabric that is moisture-wicking. The shirt also has a classic fit so it’s neither slim-fitting nor overly baggy.

These fleece joggers are soft and great for casual wear or on travel days. The streamlined fit is roomy without looking sloppy and provides lightweight warmth, according to the brand. The joggers also have zippered pockets and a drawstring waistband for a customized fit.

Having a few easy-to-layer pieces in your wardrobe can help during those in-between weather days — or when you need to do quick changes at the gym. You can layer this half zip over a T-shirt or wear it on its own. It is made from breathable cotton and has a relaxed fit to give you room to move without being too oversized.

