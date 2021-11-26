Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

As the actual Black Friday enters its second half, retailers from Casper to Macy’s have dropped prices on mattresses, offering steep Black Friday discounts that in some cases started as early as October this year, thanks in part to global supply chain issues. But now that Black Friday is officially here, Target, Amazon, Overstock and Bed Bath and Beyond are just a handful of the merchants that are offering serious savings throughout Cyber Monday.

To help you knock out your holiday shopping list — and, of course, get the best deals while doing it — we’ve compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend which ones are worth considering, keeping in mind Select reader interest and using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’ll get noteworthy savings.

Black Friday 2021: Mattresses from Casper, Layla, Purple and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday mattress sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around. Some DTC mattress brands either don’t share pricing history with online trackers or their wares are so new there’s little history — we shared some of those deals if we thought you’d want to know about them.

Macy’s : Up to 75 percent off select mattresses

: Up to select mattresses Purple : Up to $600 off mattresses and bundles through Dec. 7

: Up to mattresses and bundles through Dec. 7 Tuft & Needle : 30 percent off mattresses

: mattresses Awara : $200 off any mattress along with a free bundle that includes a cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and mattress protector, plus, ten trees planted for a farmer in need

: any mattress along with a free bundle that includes a cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and mattress protector, plus, ten trees planted for a farmer in need DreamCloud : $200 off and free sheet and pillow bundle ($399 retail value) with the purchase of a mattress

: and free sheet and pillow bundle ($399 retail value) with the purchase of a mattress Layla : Up to $200 off mattress and up to $950 off bundles

: Up to mattress and up to bundles Boll & Branch : 25 percent off purchases of $300 or more and a free robe using the code CYBERWEEK

: purchases of $300 or more and a free robe using the code CYBERWEEK Brooklyn Bedding : 25 percent off sitewide through Nov. 28 with code BLACKFRIDAY21 and two free pillows with any Queen, King or Cal King mattress purchase on Black Friday

: sitewide through Nov. 28 with code BLACKFRIDAY21 and two free pillows with any Queen, King or Cal King mattress purchase on Black Friday Overstock : Extra 25 percent off mattresses and bedroom furniture and more through Dec. 11

: Extra mattresses and bedroom furniture and more through Dec. 11 Bedgear : 20 percent off select items

: select items Casper : Up to 20 percent off bundles and mattresses and 10 percent off pillows, sheets and more

: Up to bundles and mattresses and 10 percent off pillows, sheets and more Avocado : $125 off hybrid and latex mattresses using the code SAVEBIG through Dec. 6

: hybrid and latex mattresses using the code SAVEBIG through Dec. 6 Nectar : $100 off and free sheet and pillow bundle ($399 retail value) with the purchase of a mattress

: and free sheet and pillow bundle ($399 retail value) with the purchase of a mattress Sam’s Club: Up to $100 off mattresses

Black Friday 2021: The best mattress deals on cooling, supportive, hypoallergenic models and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals across different types of mattresses, comparing the current prices against price-comparison tools like Honey. We also came across some notable deals whose brands don’t share information with price trackers but whose discounts we thought you’d want to know about.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 1,007 reviews at Casper

As a new upgrade to Capser’s Wave Hybrid, the cooling Wave Hybrid Snow combines supportive ergonomic design with zoned gel pod support cooling technology that the brand says offers 50 percent more cooling gel and bands designed to pull heat away to keep hot sleepers more comfortable throughout the night.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 1,504 reviews at HomeDepot

This GhostBed mattress features five (out of seven) layers that incorporate different cooling technologies. The top layer is made from the brand’s Ghost Ice Fabric, which is designed to be cool to the touch, Ghostbed says. At the center, this mattress includes a gel memory foam layer that’s supposed to pull heat away. The last layer is meant to provide a supportive base to sleep on.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 202 reviews at Saatva

Made with natural latex, organic wool and cotton, the Zenhaven mattress is a breathable mattress that can naturally regulate your body temperature, according to the brand. It can also be flipped over to toggle different levels of firmness.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

Read reviews of the Eight Sleep Pod here

Eight Sleep’s Pod Pro Max is a mattress for hot sleepers and techies who want to track and control different aspects of their sleep, Eight Sleep says, boasting that this step up from the Pod Pro, the Max features a MaxChill layer that’s infused with silver, copper and graphite to maximize heat dissipation. You can set the mattress temperature from your phone, and it’s also possible to have different temperatures on either side of the bed, which is something to consider if you and your partner have different sleeping temperature preferences. Notably, the mattress is equipped with embedded sensor technology — it can change temperature based on factors like humidity and local weather.

Lowest price since March 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7- star average rating from 2,410 reviews on Brooklyn Bedding

As Brooklyn Bedding’s most popular mattress, the Aurora hybrid is available in three levels of firmness and features a 1.5-inch Copper Flex foam — the foam helps contour the mattress to the body while copper boasts antimicrobial properties, according to the brand. It also boasts Brooklyn Bedding’s proprietary cooling technology called TitanCool, which claims to help regulate the body temperature to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. This Mattress is available in 11 sizes.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 30,936 reviews at Purple

The Plus mattress is the next step up from Purple’s entry-level mattress with an extra layer of foam as well as an improved foam base, according to the brand. The hypoallergenic mattress also sports a 2-inch breathable layer featuring patented grids that “flex directly under pressure points” like your shoulders and hips, according to the brand, with more than 1,400 air channels to help with temperature control throughout the night.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 1,007 reviews at Casper

Casper’s most supportive mattress boasts an ergonomic design with softer foam near the shoulders and gel pods near the spine to help with alignment, according to the brand. It also offers three layers of foam and a cooling gel layer to help absorb body heat and keep you cool throughout the warm summer nights.

4.7-star average rating out of 606 reviews on Nest Bedding

Nest Bedding provides several natural latex bedding options, including the Certified Organic All Latex mattress and the Natural All Latex. The Natural Hybrid Latex mattress is made from a combination of 100 percent natural Dunlop latex, organic knit cotton, Joma Wool and eco-friendly CertiPUR-US certified comfort foam.

4.6-star average review from over 800 users on Avocado Green Mattress

Natural latex, organic cotton and a supportive innerspring unit make up this eco-friendly mattress from Avocado, which features no polyester, polyurethane foams or toxic fire retardants.The company also says it offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions and is part of the 1% for the Planet program, as well as the Climate Neutral coalition.

4.8-star average review from over 1,800 users on Plank

This flippable mattress offers two firmness options that allow you to customize your sleep, one ultra-firm side and one traditional-firm side. This model also comes with cooling panels to regulate your temperature while you sleep and is engineered to support your back and spine. The ultra-firm side is rated 9 out of 10 on the firmness scale, while the more traditional-firm side is rated 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale. This mattress comes with a 120-night trial.

4.5-star average rating out of 800 reviews on Awara

The Awara mattress is made with a natural latex foam, New Zealand wool and organic cotton. The company also says it works to offset its carbon emissions by planting trees for every mattress sold.

4.6-star average rating out of 2,541 reviews on Birch Living

Handmade in the U.S., this Birch mattress gets its cotton from local farms and its humane and organic wool from New Zealand farmers, according to the brand. Each mattress comes with a cover made from natural organic cotton that’s designed to be highly breathable and contain a subtle stretch for comfort. In addition to participating in 1% for the Planet, the company also donates 1 percent of profits to the National Forest Foundation.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.