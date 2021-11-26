Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday sales started exceedingly early this year and Target's discounts were no exception — today, it's pushed through its steepest offerings, joining competitors like Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's and more.

Target’s sale covers a large portion of its inventory, so it can be a lot to navigate. But Target’s Holiday Price Match guarantee — they’ll match any lower price on an item before Dec. 24 — should help shoppers know they’re getting the best price, even if it drops further later. We’ve combed through Target’s deals and sales to recommend our favorite discounts to shop this holiday season.

Target Black Friday 2021: Best sales to shop

Target’s sale is huge, so we’ve curated a list of sales to look for. We’ve chosen these sales based on our past coverage and what we think Select readers care about most. Each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Up to 60 percent off select video games

select video games Up to 50 percent off select tech

select tech Up to 50 percent off women’s clothing

women’s clothing Up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances

kitchen appliances Up to 40 percent off vacuums

vacuums Up to 30 percent off select beauty gift sets

select beauty gift sets Up to 25 percent off select hair tools

Target Black Friday 2021: Best deals to shop

Guided by our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we’ve picked some of the best Black Friday deals from the Target Black Friday sale. We evaluated the quality of sale using the price tracker Honey to find deals at their lowest recent price. With Target’s price guarantee, if you find a lower price at Target before Dec. 24, they’ll match it. With its regular price-matching guarantee, Target will also refund you the difference within 14 days of your purchase if you find an item for a lower price at another retailer.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 2,103

Shark's bagless stick vacuum is designed for both bare floors and carpet, according to the brand. It clocks in at less than 9 pounds and offers two different speeds.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 1,573 reviews at Target

This robot vacuum uses the brand's 3-Stage Cleaning System — comprised of the edge-sweeping brush, two counter-rotating brushes and a vacuum — to deep-clean carpets and grab dirt in crevices, according to the brand. With the iRobot HOME app, the brand says, you can schedule your vacuum to clean up on a schedule or while you're away.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 150 reviews at Target

This KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a Target exclusive created for Chip and Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand for Magnolia brand. It comes in an exclusive matte color called Pebbled Palm and includes all the same features as the regular Artisan mixer, including 10 speed settings, a 5-quart capacity and compatibility with KitchenAid's attachments (sold separately).

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 116 reviews at Target

This pressure cooker is versatile, according to Ninja, containing 14 different cooking functions, including an air fry mode, and has a capacity of 256 ounces. The pressure cooker comes with a basket for frying and steaming, a steamer rack and a nonstick cooking bowl, which the brand says are dishwasher safe.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 280 reviews at Target

If you prefer on-ear headphones, these wireless ones from Beats are a popular pick, with a 4.3-star average rating from more than 200 reviews at Target. According to the brand, a single charge provides up to 40 hours of listening time, and five minutes of charging can give you three more hours of use, thanks to Fast Fuel. The headphones fold up when not in use, and the on-ear controls can adjust your volume, change the song and more.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 13,578 reviews on Amazon

According to tech expert Whitson Gordon, TCL is a great TV brand if you’re looking for a midrange smart TV. This one — which hails from the 4 Series — features 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR technology, which improves the brightness of the color display, according to the brand. The built-in Roku player can stream thousands of channels, and the remote can be controlled with voice activation or with the built-in buttons, TCL says.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 76 reviews at Target

For those who like to alternate between cold and hot drinks, this Keurig machine can brew both. The drip tray can be removed to fit larger travel mugs, and the machine can brew 8-ounce, 10-ounce or 12-ounce cups. The water reservoir can hold up to 46 ounces of water, enough for up to four 8-ounce cups of coffee, according to the brand.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from more than 190 reviews at Target

Slightly quieter than the Theragun Prime, according to the brand, Theragun’s midlevel, fourth-generation Elite model offers a customizable speed range that can deliver up to 40 pounds of force. It also comes with five attachments, including the standard ball with a dampener to make it less intense, the thumb, the cone and the wedge to “scrape” areas like the IT bands, the brand says.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 598 reviews on Amazon

Samsung’s HW-S40T 2.0 all-in-one sound system connects via Bluetooth and has two built-in woofers and tweeters, eliminating the need for messy wires, according to Samsung. When in music mode, the sound bar optimizes sound based on what's playing, according to the brand, and the Bluetooth multi connection allows two different smart devices to connect at the same time.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 12 reviews at Target

Instead of a remote, you can control this 43-inch smart TV with your smartphone or tablet — and cast entertainment from those devices as well, according to RCA. The LED TV, which sports full HD resolution, also lets you search across streaming platforms from one streamlined place via title, actor or director, the brand says.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from more than 360 reviews at Target

Sporting the same Retina display as the Apple Watch 6 Series with GPS and cellular connectivity like the flagship Apple Watch, the water-resistant SE keeps track of your daily activity, workouts and heart rate. In addition to letting you text or make calls from your wrist, it also can detect a hard fall and automatically calls 911 when it does, according to the brand.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 152 reviews at Best Buy

The Fitbit Charge 5 comes with plenty of features, including sleep, step, stress and heart rate tracking, text alerts, activity recommendations, atrial fibrillation heart rhythm assessments and guided workouts. According to the brand, the battery lasts up to seven days on a single charge.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from more than 95 reviews at Target

According to Amazon, the new Echo Show 5 is more compact than the Show 8, with a 5.5-inch smart display. The updated Show 5 has slightly improved camera quality — two megapixels compared to one — and has built-in Alexa capabilities, allowing you to make calls, set reminders and play music via voice command.

Lowest price on record, according to Honey

4.1-star average from more than 115 reviews at Target

Weighing 3.75 pounds with up to around nine hours of battery life, according to the brand, this high-definition PC is a solid option for the price point. It has three USB ports, 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It also features an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor and is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more