New & Notable from Allbirds, Tribit and Ruggable

You can now shop imperfect and gently used Allbirds footwear at a reduced price with the brand’s recently launched resale program, ReRun. The platform allows shoppers to trade in their shoes for a $20 store credit. You’ll find refurbished items online starting at $59 — the program is also currently available at three physical locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago. This follows other recent resale efforts from popular brands, including Dolce Vita’s Re:Vita marketplace introduced this week, Steve Madden’s REBOOTED program launched last month and Madewell’s expansion of its Madewell Forever program last year.

Select reader favorite brand Our Place unveiled its new limited-edition Fry Deck as an add-on for the popular Always Pan and Perfect Pot. If you’re looking to revamp your kitchen with new cookware and supplies, we’ve recently recommended everything from air fryers and sous vide cooking essentials to keeping food fresh using meal prep containers and Stasher bags. Meanwhile, our colleagues at Shop TODAY recently shared how to declutter your kitchen and freezer as spring cleaning season approaches.

Allbirds makes some of our favorite eco-friendly shoes and just launched a redesigned version of its popular Tree Dashers. The Tree Dashers 2, available in both women’s and men’s sizes, are designed to improve running performance, says Allbirds. While the eucalyptus tree fiber upper remains the same, the shoes are 0.3 ounces lighter than the previous model — weighing in at 10.3 ounces — and feature an improved SweetFoam midsole that the brand says provides more cushion. It also has an updated lug pattern on the bottom for extra traction and grip, according to the brand.

The Tree Dashers 2 are available in two classic colors, Natural Black and Blizzard, and two limited edition colors, Rad Rust and Hazy Cocoa.

Tribit, which makes one of our favorite Bluetooth portable speakers, unveiled two new products this week: MoveBuds H1, the brand’s first-ever sport-focused earbuds, and the StormBox Micro 2 Portable Speaker.

The MoveBuds H1 earbuds feature IPX8 water resistance, which the brand says makes them sweat-proof and a good option for working out, and can be submerged in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. They also offer 15 hours of playback time on a single charge and an additional 40 hours of battery life with the included charging case, according to Tribit.

The StormBox Micro 2 is the latest addition to Tribit’s portable speaker line, with roughly the same 4 inches by 4 inches measurements as the original StormBox Micro, but with a longer playtime of up to 12 hours and advanced Bluetooth technology, according to the brand. The new speaker can be paired with up to eight devices, and Party Mode lets you connect and synchronize two Tribit speakers.

Ruggable, one Select editor’s favorite rug brand and one of our top picks for washable rugs, introduced a new line of rugs inspired by Marvel superheroes, from Captain America and Spider-Man to Iron Man and the full Avengers squad. Like all rugs from the brand, the Marvel line is machine washable and features Ruggable’s two-piece rug system, comprised of a nonslip Rug Pad and a Rug Cover that can peel off when it’s time to throw it in the wash, according to the brand.

Macy's is hosting a flash sale of up to 70 percent off men’s and kid’s coats, winter accessories and more through today only.

is hosting a flash sale of up to 70 percent off men’s and kid’s coats, winter accessories and more through today only. HP is offering up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktops, monitors and more.

is offering up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktops, monitors and more. Old Navy is offering up to 60 percent off sitewide through March 6 and up to 75 percent off clearance through Feb. 25.

is offering up to 60 percent off sitewide through March 6 and up to 75 percent off clearance through Feb. 25. Baublebar is taking an extra 50 percent off sale items using the code EXTRA50 during the End of Season Sale.

is taking an extra 50 percent off sale items using the code EXTRA50 during the End of Season Sale. Reebok is offering up to 35 percent off using the code OHYEAH through Feb. 25.

is offering up to 35 percent off using the code OHYEAH through Feb. 25. Totes is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide using the code FAREWELL30 through Feb. 28.

is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide using the code FAREWELL30 through Feb. 28. Apt2B is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide through Feb 28.

is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide through Feb 28. Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25 percent off in-store and online through March 1.

is offering 25 percent off in-store and online through March 1. Lee is offering 25 percent off with code FLASH35 through Feb. 27.

is offering 25 percent off with code FLASH35 through Feb. 27. Madewell is offering up to 20 percent off when you spend $150 or more using the code SPREETIME through today.

is offering up to 20 percent off when you spend $150 or more using the code SPREETIME through today. Levoit is offering 15 percent off select products with code PRESIDENTS15 through today.

is offering 15 percent off select products with code PRESIDENTS15 through today. Best Buy is offering up to $600 off major appliances during the Appliance Presidents Day Sale through March 2.

