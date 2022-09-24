This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.
This week, we’ve got more Amazon products — this time from its Fire line — as well as a rowing machine from the company that made one of the pandemic’s favorite exercise bikes. We also discuss sustainable apparel from an athletic brand, ultra-plush seating from a popular furniture company and rosemary-infused olive oil from a Select favorite brand.
New this week
- Amazon announced four new types of Fire tablets for pre-order: The Fire HD 8, the Fire HD 8 Plus, the Fire HD 8 Kids and the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. According to Amazon, the former two models have fast processors and the Plus supports wireless charging. Both Kids tablets come with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to games, books and more.
- Peloton launched the Peloton Row, now available for pre-order. The rowing machine, which can fold for compact storage, has a 23.8-inch screen to follow workouts (led, naturally, by Peloton instructors). It also has a “Form Assist” program that tracks your progress to help improve your form.
- Puma introduced a line of sustainable athleisure, accessories and shoes called Re:Collection. The line features training leggings, bucket hats, and more that are made with 20% to 100% recycled materials.
- Popular furniture brand, Burrow, debuted the ultra-plush Union seating collection, which includes sofas, loveseats, corner sectionals, armchairs and ottomans. Burrow says the fabric is stain-resistant and easy to clean. (Plus, there’s free shipping.)
- Brightland, which makes one of our favorite olive oils, has added a new flavor to their offerings: AURORA rosemary-infused olive oil. Brightland says it has “woodsy notes” of evergreen, sage and pine, as well as a “peppery” finish.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
- Adidas is offering up to 60% off newly marked-down apparel.
- Target is offering up to 50% off select home items and toys.
- Raymour and Flanigan is offering up to 25% off during the 75th Anniversary Sale through October 4.
- This weekend, save $140 on Great Jones’ The Cast Iron Family, which includes the Select-favorite The Dutchess, the Dutch Baby and King Sear.
Shopping news: Walmart launches virtual fitting room and Peloton expands bike rentals
- According to CNBC, this week Walmart is launching a virtual fitting room with Zeekit, a virtual fitting room startup the company bought last year. With it, shoppers will be able to try on over 270,000 items across Walmart’s private brands and other select brands.
- Peloton is expanding its bike rental program nationwide after piloting the program in Texas, Colorado, Florida and Minnesota, according to CNBC. After paying a $150 “startup fee,” you can rent a Peloton Bike for $89 a month.
- Target announced its early holiday deal days (or Target Deal Days), from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee starts on Oct. 6 and will run through Dec. 24. CNBC reports that Target plans to hire 100,000 workers for the holidays, too.
What we bought this week
I am the biggest sucker when it comes to Instagram ads—especially those about cat toys. So when I saw the Interactive Bird Simulation Cat Toy from Leo’s Paw, I immediately added it to my cart. It comes with a stand that sticks to flat surfaces. Plus, there’s a bird on one end that my cat Wanda loves whacking. This toy has kept her entertained for hours. I’m definitely going to give it to other cat moms this holiday season. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor
I recently bought Alo Yoga’s Airlift Energy Short and I love them. They feel so light on my skin and the material is quite breathable, which is ideal for a pair of bike shorts that run very tight. I would buy them in every color and length if I could. — Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate
What we’ve recommended this week
- We spoke with dietitians to learn more about the best vegetarian and vegan meal kit delivery services.
- To recommend shoe racks, we spoke with professional home organizers.
- To recommend the best dog toys for your furry friend, we spoke to dog trainers about what to look for when shopping.
- We spoke with gardening experts to help you figure out how to start your indoor garden.
