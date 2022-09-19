Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve got Amazon’s latest Kindle models, a bath mat from our favorite machine-washable rug retailer, as well as plant-based alternative leather sneakers and organic cotton sneakers from a sustainable footwear brand Beyond those a handful of brands released small kitchen appliances this week: Tineco’s Toasty One toaster (the home tech brand’s first launch in the cooking arena), Nutribullet’s Mini Juicer and HUROM’s H310 Easy Clean Slow Juicer.

New this week

Amazon’s new Kindle and Kindle Kids are the lightest and most compact models yet, according to the retailer. Both USB-C e-readers are built with a 300 ppi high-resolution display, 16 GB of storage and six weeks of battery life per charge, according to Kindle, . The Kindle Kids comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ to provide young readers with access to age-appropriate books. Ruggable’s The Bath Mat comes with a machine-washable fabric cover that’s absorbent, quick-drying and comfy, the brand says. It attaches to a non-slip pad, just like its rugs. Its cover comes in a variety of colors and styles, all of which are interchangeable with the pad. Allbirds’ Pacer Collection includes the Plant Pacer and the Canvas Pacer in men’s and women’s shoe sizes. The former is made with the brand’s plant-based alternative leather, while the latter uses organic cotton. Both shoes have Allbird’s SweetFoam midsole, a soft lining and come in a range of neutral colors. Casper’s Element Pro Mattress was designed with three layers of foam to support your body and relieve pressure while sleeping, as well as one layer of perforated foam for breathability. Bearaby debuted a body pillow — the 82-inch Cuddler — made from Melofoam, a material the brand says molds to the shape of your body. Each Cuddler comes with a cotton Cloud White cover, or you can purchase additional covers in Asteroid Grey, Midnight Blue, Moonstone Grey and Evening Rose for an additional fee. Our Place’s glass containers come in three sizes — 1 ½ , 2 ¼ and 4 ¼ cups— in a set of three or six. with interchangeable lids. The containers are microwave-, oven- and dishwasher-safe, according to Our Place, and they’re available in three colors: Teal, amber and crystalline.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Shopping news: Patagonia founder gives away company ownership

Patagonia’s founder and his family gave away their ownership of the company, worth about $3 billion. They dedicated all profits to organizations and projects working to fight climate change. Target announced a partnership with toy brand FAO Schwarz. The retailer will exclusively offer its products in stores and online starting in October, in addition to FAO Schwarz selling its toys at its FAO stores. Rothy’s now offers students, teachers, healthcare workers and first responders 20% off one pair of shoes a year after verifying their eligibility through SheerID. Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month. For a list of Latino-owned brands, you can also check out our list of over 70 companies across categories like home, fashion, wellness and more.

What we bought this week

I like to distract my cat, Wanda, with interactive toys while I’m at work, which led me to the SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Electronic Cat Toy. The motorized toy — her new favorite — has a spinning feather tail and a light that flashes periodically. Wanda pounces on the toy whenever it moves, which entertains her for hours. Mission accomplished. – Zoe Malin, editorial updates editor

For layering under sweater vests and tucking into mini skirts as the seasons change, I got the Aritzia Babaton Formarib Mockneck T-Shirt. The shirt’s fabric conforms to my body — but it’s not constricting — and it’s not sheer, even in white — so you don’t have to wear a bra underneath. It’s true to size, but I think you could size down if you want a crop. — Morgan Greenwald, senior editor

I bought and started wearing the Loeffler Randall Leonie Ballet Flat recently and they’re so comfortable. They come in lots of skin-tone colors, as well as metallic and studded options that I love (and which are currently sold out). — Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

The Boston Birkenstocks — an obsession for many fashion bros (and for me) — are my favorite shoe to wear right now as seasons change.I love the way they look with whatever outfit I’m wearing (especially when paired with knitted socks) and they’re honestly so cozy that I can slip them on and run out the door. Right now, my favorite way to wear them is the Princess-Diana-running-errands-look: An oversized sweater, shorts, ankle socks and the Birks, perfect for the start of autumn. — Vivian Le, junior designer

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend the best eco-friendly laundry detergents, we spoke to experts about how to shop for them and source options registered with the Environmental Protection Agency. To recommend gluten-free meal delivery services, we spoke to nutritionists about options that contain gluten free options or offer entirely gluten-free menus. To recommend dog beds, we spoke to veterinarians about how to find options for pups across sizes, ages, needs and more.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.