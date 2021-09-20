Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

After Apple debuted its new iPhones, iPads and Watch last week, brands and retailers began rolling out accessories to pair with the devices. Many of CASETiFY’s iPhone 13 cases are made from recycled materials, and Sonix also debuted cases designed with MagSafe compatibility and antimicrobial material. OtterBox and LifeProof released cases for the new iPhone series, too. And in other tech news, Samsung is hosting its Discover Fall Event from Sept. 20 to 26, offering daily discounts on products from tablets and earbuds to frame TVs.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

At its September 2021 event, Apple introduced multiple new devices.

The T3 AireBrush Duo is a hairdryer brush that comes with two brush attachments. The round brush adds more body and height to hair, while the paddle brush creates a smooth, polished look. In total, the hairdryer bush offers five heat and three speed settings, allowing you to choose from 15 total styling combinations. The T3 AireBrush Duo is powered by T3 IonAir technology to dry hair quickly, and the lock-in cool shot button provides a burst of cool air that sets hair after you style it. The brush is designed with SmoothGrip Bristles to give you more control while styling, and it has EvenStream Vents to make sure air is constantly flowing while you’re using it.

Parachute launched its first furniture collection featuring three upholstered bed frames in seven fabrications. The fully padded hardwood frames feature reinforced joinery and tailored upholstery. The Canyon Bed Frame and The Horizon Bed Frame can be purchased with an optional footboard, and the collection includes The Dune Bed Frame, too. Each frame is available in a range of upholstery options, including a Linen Cotton Blend, which comes in Charcoal, Oyster and Oatmeal colors. You can also purchase frames in Natural, Light Grey or Cream Washed Linen, and a faux shearling Sherpa fabric.

Burrow’s new rug collection includes eight different patterns available in two sizes: 5 feet by 8 feet and 8 feet by 10 feet. Rugs are made from 100-percent recycled polyester or pure, undyed wool, and are designed to be stain-resistant and durable. Patterns include Desert Interval, which features earth tones and an asymmetrical design, and Scattered Showers, which is blue and decorated with a spot pattern. Burrow also updated some of its bestselling rugs to now be constructed from recycled polyester. It added two new rug size options, too: 3 feet by 5 feet, and a runner that’s 2.5 feet by 9 feet.

Tineco’s Floor One S5 series includes the cordless Floor One S5, Floor One S5 Pro and Floor One S5 Combo. The appliances mop and vacuum, and feature the brand’s iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, which automatically adjusts suction, water flow and brush roller speed while cleaning. The floor cleaners’ brush heads are designed to reach corners and along baseboards, and they feature large-capacity clean and dirty water tanks. They connect to Tineco’s app and offer a voice assistant, allowing you to monitor performance and receive real-time updates while cleaning.

Exclusive to the S5 Pro, animations on the LCD display guide your cleaning, and you can switch the device to suction mode to vacuum water and debris from floors without mopping. A built-in hand vacuum is exclusive to the S5 Combo.

The Valen Rec electric bike from Retrospec is built with a 48V motor, six levels of pedal assist and thumb shifters on the handles that allow you to switch gears while riding. It has a top speed of 20 miles per hour and a twist throttle to increase pedaling power across terrain. The brand said the bike’s “fat tires” allow you to go off road with it, and between the motor and the 750 watt battery, you can travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. Its frame is constructed from aluminum alloy, a material Retrospec says is resistant to rust and corrosion, and it has a LED center-mount display. The bike is available in three colors: Matte Blue Fog, Matte Black and Matte Olive Drab.

More shopping news and releases

launched its Fall Tree Napper Collection, featuring the weighted blanket in five new shades inspired by tree barks: Maple, Mahogany, Cocoa, Driftwood and Ironbark. The Citizenry released its fall collection, including home items like rugs, throws, headboards and more.

