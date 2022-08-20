Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New this week

Select favorite luggage brand Away has launched a packable bucket bag made from lightweight, water-resistant nylon with a capacity of 25 liters. You can sling the bag over your shoulder or carry it by hand, according to Away. They’ve also added a teal colorway to their classic Carry-On bag. Both items are available online in time for Labor Day travels. Away is not the only company embracing teal. Home decor store Crate & Barrel has released five autumnal colors for its non-stick EvenCook Core cookware: Grey, Cream, Denim, Terracotta and — there it is — Deep Teal. The eight-piece collection includes a saucepan, dutch oven, two frying pans and a saute pan, among other items. The sets are available online and will be in store on September 5. Panasonic introduced an Automatic Bread Maker that can craft breads, dough, and also pasta, pizza, cakes and even jam. The machine has a double temperature sensor that detects both internal and room temperatures, and automatically adjusts the time to rise and rest dough for the perfectly baked loaf.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Alo Moves is offering 50% off monthly and annual memberships through Aug. 31. Alleyoop is offering up to 40% off sitewide through Aug. 31. The Company Store is offering up to 30% off during the Semi-Annual sale through Aug. 28. Rifle Paper Co. is offering 25% off its furniture collection sale with code HOME25 through Aug. 21. Madewell is offering 20% off for college students and teachers through Aug. 29.

Shopping news: Kohl’s expands Sephora to all stores

Kohl’s announced that it will add in-store Sephora shops in all of its 1,165 stores by the end of the year. It announced the partnership in 2020 and is hoping it will introduce a younger batch of consumers to its brand. The Sephora shop-in-shops will stock all the products one would see at a regular Sephora store. Bath and Body Works, which makes some great home appliances (in addition to its famed soaps and lotions), announced that they are cutting 130 positions. It’s expected to save $30 million due to the layoffs, which will mostly be leadership positions. Despite the cost-of-living crisis, some companies are focusing on their premium products. And surprisingly, customers are loving it, reported CNBC. For example, both Starbucks and Heinz have raised prices to offer more premium products like unique coffees and “chef-inspired” sauces, respectively. People seem hesitant to spend, but if they do, they want a product with added value. Target’s quarterly profits fell by nearly 90% in the second quarter of 2022, reported CNBC. The big box retailer says the profit hit was expected, as it was marking down prices earlier this year to clear out surplus inventory. The new iPhone 14 has a new launch date, according to sources close to the matter. Apple should launch the new phone at an event on Sep. 7, with new devices going on sale Sep. 16.

What we bought this week

Zoe Malin loves this supportive tank top from Uniqlo. UNIQLO

Tank tops with built-in bras usually offer little to no support (at least for me), but this one from Uniqlo looked so good I had to try it. I was delighted that the construction was supportive and the cups were not flimsy like most tanks, but stayed in one place as I moved around. The lightweight shirt is perfect for hot, humid days, and I wear it tucked into skirts or jeans. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Morgan Greenwald's puppy Suzie loves this Disney chew toy from Pet Smart. Courtesy Morgan Greenwald

I recently bought my new puppy Suzie this spooky chew toy from Pet Smart’s Disney Villain-themed dog toy line. What can I say? I love Halloween and I love Disney. The toy is super durable, which is great considering Suzie loves to destroy everything. It’s also apple scented, which has Suzie and I both ready for fall. — Morgan Greenwald, senior SEO editor

I recently attended a very rustic wedding in rural Maine where I was assigned a cabin with no electricity, no air conditioning, and believe it or not, no bathroom (yes reader, I had to use an outhouse). Thank god I had my portable 5-inch Treva fan. The simple, battery-powered fan has two speeds and a simple fold-down design that it can stand on its own or lay flat in its suitcase. It kept me as cool as possible while I slept with the spiders in the top bunk, and I brought it into the outhouse with me to blow away any bloodthirsty mosquitoes. — Christina Colizza, editor

What we’ve recommended this week

