This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve got Burrow’s new shelving system, the latest Brooks running sneaker, Lalo’s bath collection for kids and more.

New this week

Burrow’s new modular shelving system, The Cannon Collection, is designed to be customizable — you can expand and add shelving units as needed over time, or purchase shelves in a bundle if you know exactly what your space needs. Shelving units have a black steel tripod frame and the shelves come in oak or walnut finishes. Burrow says the shelves are 13 inches apart from one another so you can display taller objects, and there’s 3 inches of clearance between the floor and the first shelf so vacuums and brooms can fit underneath units. Birthdate, which is known for its zodiac-themed candles, launched a line of gold pendants, marking the brand’s first product in the jewelry space. The collection is composed of 365 pendants, each of which is designed with four stones (one being your birthstone) that the brand’s astrologers chose based on the birth chart for your birthday. Pendants come with a guide that explains why the stones were chosen and you can get the back of the pendant engraved for an additional $25. Brooks debuted the Ghost 15 sneaker for men and women. The shoe’s cushioned midsole is designed to be lightweight to support feet without making the sneaker too bulky, and its upper (the part of the shoe that encases the foot) is made from a breathable mesh material. The Ghost 15 also has a soft midsole and segmented crash pad (shock absorbers on the shoe’s outsole) to make for a smooth heel-to-toe transition while running. Brooks says the Ghost 15 is its second carbon neutral shoe — this means that carbon emitted in the making of the shoe is later offset through renewable energy investment or new forest growth. The sneaker is also designed with 9% more recycled material than the Ghost 14. Lalo — which makes baby and toddler products — added a Bath Collection to its assortment. Items include a mini bathtub with removable infant insert you can take out as babies grow, as well as accessories like a bath toy bin, elbow and knee savers, rinse cups, spout covers and more. A hooded towel and washcloths made from organic Turkish cotton is also part of the collection. You can purchase products individually or packaged together in bundles. Ostrichpillow’s new Memory Foam Bed Pillow is shaped to fit the natural curvature of your neck to offer ergonomic support while you’re sleeping. The pillow is made from perforated memory foam and the brand says the open channels in the material allow air to circulate to create a cooling effect. You can purchase the pillow with light gray or deep blue covers and it comes with a travel bag.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Knix is hosting its Warehouse Sale through Nov. 17. Sale pieces are up to 60% off and a variety of the brand’s other items are up to 15% off. Farmgirl Flowers is offering 30% sitewide through Nov. 7 to celebrate its 12th birthday. SoulCycle is offering $600 off its at-home bike through Dec. 14.

Shopping news: Amazon Fashion and Snapchat launch virtual eyewear try-on

Leading up to Thanksgiving, Aldi is launching its Thanksgiving Price Rewind to help shoppers save money on groceries during the holidays. Through Nov. 29, Aldi is discounting select items by up to 30%, bringing prices down to what they were in 2019, the brand says. Amazon Fashion has partnered with Snapchat to launch a virtual eyewear try-on feature, according to RetailDive. Users can go to Amazon’s public Snapchat profile and access the feature within Snap’s Lens Explorer tool under the For You and Dress Up tabs and in the Snap Camera Lens Carousel. From there, shoppers can virtually try on glasses from companies like Maui Jim, Oakley and Persol. Victoria’s Secret is moving to acquire Adore Me, a direct-to-consumer lingerie company, for $400 million, reported CNBC. The deal is expected to close at the end of January, 2023 as the lingerie retailer aims to become more inclusive and increase the diversity of its products. BuyBuy Baby introduced its first private-label brand, mighty goods. The brand will include baby and toddler essentials like apparel, bed and bath products, room decor, nursery furniture and more.

What we bought this week

Halloween is hands down my favorite holiday. Every year, I try to make my own costume with items I may wear or use again, instead of buying one of those pre-packaged costumes. This year, I used this $20 nylon, spandex blend tennis dress, which has a skort under and padded bra inserts, for my Poison Ivy costume. I also bought this fake vine which I threaded on the dress with safety pins tucked under the fabric. As it turns out, the dress doesn't feel cheap at all, and should be a fun thing to slip on under a denim jacket or sweater in spring for walks through the park or running quick errands. It comes in 9 colors and fits true to size. — Christina Colizza, editor

I don’t have a lot of counter space in my small kitchen, and I needed a dish drying rack that I could use when needed but also easily tuck away. I bought this Joseph Joseph Drain Board and its plate racks fold down when they’re not in use — this makes the drain board flat enough to slide underneath my sink when I want to store it. The drain board also has a spout that pours excess water into the sink. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I decided to take advantage of Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event to stock up on some of my favorite skin care essentials. With dry skin season ahead of us, I made sure I’m fully prepared with Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench Essentials. The kit includes full size containers of PTR’s Hyaluronic Glow Serum, Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer and Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Moisturizer. These products leave my skin feeling hydrated and healthy. — Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate

I bought a new set of my favorite pillowcases from Neero & Ana. The satin this company uses is so gentle on my skin and I love that the material — cellulose acetate — is plant-based, not polyester or made by silkworms. I find this material softer and stronger than the other satin and silk pillow cases I've tried. They've held up really well after years of use and multiple washes. Whenever I get compliments on my skin and people ask what I do, I tell them I’ve used SPF every day since I was 25 and this pillowcase every night (and some genetics — thanks mom!). — Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend affordable vacuums, we rounded up options under $100. To recommend sunrise alarm clocks, we talked to sleep specialists about their benefits and put together a list of highly rated products. To recommend November sales to shop, we talked to experts about what’s worth buying this month and what you may want to skip.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.