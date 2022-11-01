Temperatures are dropping, leaves are falling and the season of giving has begun. Retailers are already preparing for the holiday season with many early holiday sales announcements coming in, according to last month’s economic review done by the National Retail Foundation. To help you navigate steals and deals in the lead up to the holidays, we’ve gathered deals and discounts from retailers this month.

SKIP AHEAD Best November Deals | What to buy this month | What to skip this month

After spending time with loved ones on Thanksgiving day, many shoppers plan to head out on Black Friday to shop, according to a survey by market research group The NPD Group. Despite inflation, 62% of 2022 holiday shoppers find it important to spend on holiday gifts for loved ones, according to a survey by the National Retail Foundation.

To give you an idea of the best sales and discounts in the lead up to Black Friday, we consulted retail experts on what’s worth considering, as well as what’s not worth shopping for right now.

Best November Sales

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every single product in a sale will be the best deal around.

Best November Deals

We rounded up the best ongoing deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown an interest in or that we think you should know about. We relied on price tracking tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure the discount is the lowest price in three months, according to historical data.

This cast-iron casserole pan can sear, slow-cook and more. The pan can work on electric, halogen, induction and gas heat sources, according to the brand, and comes with an oven safe glass lid. The exterior enamel, which comes in a wide variety of colors, prevents chipping and cracking, according to Le Creuset.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is one of Target’s in-house brands, and it offers home and kitchen products such as this KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer in an exclusive Shaded Palm color. This rechargeable battery-powered hand mixer offers seven mixing speeds and comes with two stainless steel beaters.

This Fitbit smartwatch is designed to track your fitness, stress, sleep and other health metrics, according to the brand. It has a built-in GPS to see your pace and distance without your phone during a workout, and offers over 40 different workout modes (like running or swimming) that you can track. The smartwatch includes six months of a Fitbit premium membership and is compatible with the Fitbit app on Apple and Android phones.

What to buy in November

The end of the month will be full of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on a wide variety of product categories. Kristin McGrath, shopping editor at RetailMeNot, said that the November sales events are “one of the best times all year” to buy apparel, toys, makeup, tech and home goods.

McGrath advised that shoppers don’t need to wait until Black Friday itself to shop. Retailers may begin launching sales a few days before Thanksgiving, or even earlier in the month, so shoppers should begin to check for early deals online and plan to start shopping early.

Additionally, McGrath said that November is a smart time to shop for electronics such as laptops, smart home devices, TVs and smartwatches. Shoppers may also find significant discounts on large home appliances.

What to skip in November

Out of all the tech on sale this month, McGrath said to be cautious about shopping the cheapest doorbuster TV sales. Some of the deepest discounts will be on lower-quality sets and will be in low supply, to drive up shopper interest. McGrath said to keep your eye on higher-quality TVs that will still see discounts, over the doorbuster TV deals.

For those looking for home appliances, McGrath said that there will be deals during Black Friday. However, if you miss out on those deals or if the appliance you want isn’t on sale, she advised waiting just a few more weeks for New Year sales which will prominently feature appliance deals.

Holiday merchandise will be on sale in the middle to end of December, so McGrath said to wait for these deals if you can.

