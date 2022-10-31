Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).

To help you prepare for Walmart’s Deals for Days event this year, we discuss what to expect ahead of the savings event and how to take advantage of the best deals. We also compiled a few standout early deals to consider before the event’s official start date.

What to expect during Walmart’s Deals for Days 2022

Like the past two years, Walmart’s Black Friday savings event — known as Deals for Days — will host deals throughout the majority of November. The three events that form part of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year will kick off every Monday on the retailer’s website, with new deals introduced at the start of the week.

The first event kicks off on Monday, Nov. 7at 7 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members) and continues in Walmart stores on Nov. 9.

(12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members) and continues in Walmart stores on Nov. 9. The second week’s deals will be introduced on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. EDT and continue in stores on Nov. 16.

and continue in stores on Nov. 16. The final week for Black Friday deals will start on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. EDT and in-store sales will be offered on Nov. 25, which is the official date for Black Friday this year. (Keep in mind that Walmart stores will not be open for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day this year.)

and in-store sales will be offered on Nov. 25, which is the official date for Black Friday this year. (Keep in mind that Walmart stores will not be open for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day this year.) Walmart will also host deals on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) to close out its Deals for Days event.

Walmart says it’ll be hosting deals across electronics, home, toys, apparel and more, and shoppers can expect strong discounts on popular brands like Apple, Dyson and LEGO. According to the retailer, it has even prepared for months to ensure a well-stocked inventory ahead of its Black Friday deals — the retailer has also attempted to clear out excess inventory throughout the year after notably opting out of hosting a competing Prime Day sale in July.

To maximize savings during Walmart’s Black Friday sale, you can also consider the retailer’s two co-branded credit cards in partnership with Capital One, both of which offer up to 5% back on online purchases, up to 2% back on in-store purchases and come with no annual fee. (To get a better sense of the benefits of each card and which one is right for you, we go into detail about the similarities and differences between Walmart’s credit cards.)

Best Walmart early Black Friday deals available now

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Walmart’s Black Friday sale. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in three months. Some items were also available at the same low price during the retailer’s mid-October sale, which was held to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day-like sales event.

4.4-star average rating from 4,979 reviews on Amazon

We’ve previously recommended Dyson vacuums in several of our guides, including cordless vacuums and handheld vacuums. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 offers a high-quality cleaner head that can automatically adjust itself to better clean carpets and hard floors, according to the brand. Like other Dyson vacuums we’ve covered, this one includes HEPA filtration which the brand says can trap up to 99.97% of microscopic particles. The Ball Animal 2 also comes with a tangle-free turbine tool, which can remove hair from carpets and upholstery without having it tangle together, Dyson says.

4.4-star average rating from 9.396 reviews on Amazon

This battery-powered self-propelled lawn mower from Greenworks — which makes some of our favorite push lawn mowers — has a run time of up to 30 minutes and offers a steel 21-inch cutting deck that can help make cutting grass more efficient with each pass, the brand says. This lawn mower also lets you adjust the cutting height in seven ways and comes with a battery and quick charger to get started.

4.4-star average rating from 561 reviews at Walmart

This media console comes with an electric fireplace that includes a remote control and can heat up to 400 square feet, according to the brand. The console also includes raised panel doors with tempered glass and can hold up to a 60-inch TV, along with a cable box, DVD player, gaming console and other electronics.

4.7-star average rating from 16,456 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended lip mask is formulated with vitamin C and shea butter to help moisturize your lips, according to Laneige. It comes in multiple flavors and scents — including apple, grapefruit and mint — and each package comes with a tiny applicator so you don’t have to dip your finger inside the product.

4.5-star average rating from 194 reviews at Walmart

The Shark Vertex upright vacuum is suitable for both hard floors and carpets, and it includes a HEPA filter that can trap up to 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner, according to the brand. The pod is also detachable, which makes it more portable and lets you utilize the motorized nozzle to clean hard-to-reach areas like under furniture and on top of bookshelves, Shark says.

4.7-star average rating from 459 reviews at Walmart

Samsung makes some of our favorite smart TVs on the market, and this 65-inch option from the brand offers OLED technology to create vivid colors and high contrast, as well as 4K picture resolution and built-in Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, according to the brand. The smart TV also lets you create a personalized hub on your home screen that allows you to select your most-viewed movies, shows, games, music and more.

Does Walmart offer price matching for Black Friday?

No, Walmart’s price match policy doesn’t extend to orders that include pre-Black Friday, Black Friday or Cyber Monday pricing in-stores or online. (Usually, the retailer may price match an item when an identical, in-stock product is found at a lower price at a select online competing retailer.) However, the retailer is offering a generous holiday return policy, though: Eligible purchases made on or after Oct. 1 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2023.

What is Walmart+?

Similar to last year, Walmart is heavily focusing on its Walmart+ membership this year — which is similar to other subscription services like Amazon Prime — by providing even earlier access to online deals for its members. If you’re looking to try out the service ahead of the Deals for Days event, Walmart+ offers a free 30-day trial to new members that lets you score the early access perks.

The membership can also provide a variety of shopping benefits both in-store and online, including free unlimited deliveries after spending at least $35 per order, special prices on gas and a Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription at no additional cost. For both Walmart+ members and non-members, the retailer will provide access to curbside pickup, express delivery within two hours and free next-day or two-day delivery on online orders during the Deals for Days event.

