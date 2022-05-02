New & Notable from Everyday Humans and Petco x Backcountry

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Yesterday marked the start of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, timed against the initial arrival of Japanese immigrants to America in May 1843. Throughout the month, we’ll be diving into the latest from AAPI-owned businesses, sharing some of our favorite books by AAPI authors and more. To start, one of the featured new products below comes from Everyday Humans, an AAPI- and woman-owned business — find out more about their new SPF primer below.

In other news, Disney launched its Disney Home collection, which includes furniture, home decor and rugs. While it's available in Europe now, a global launch is planned for later this year. It includes both new products and existing items like bedding sets. Among other standouts, Ruggable’s Disney collection will be part of the new collection — Select editor Morgan Greenwald has shared her love of Ruggable’s washable rugs.

Everyday Humans’ new sunscreen base can best be described as an SPF primer, providing you with a protective base layer for your makeup and other skin care. The new sunscreen base uses rose oil to help prime your skin, lock in moisture and smooth out fine lines, the brand says. To obtain the rose oil, Everyday Humans used a process called ingredient upcycling, wherein commercial waste byproducts are put to use rather than thrown away, according to the brand. In this case, the company extracted the oil from “exhausted” rose petals that would have been discarded. The primer also offers SPF 35 protection from ultraviolet rays using zinc oxide.

Outdoor clothing and gear company Backcountry teamed up with pet retailer Petco to launch the Backcountry x Petco collection of apparel items and accessories for pets. The new line includes 54 items — among those a sleeping bag for dogs and a foldable dog travel crate — priced between $15 and $170. If your pooch prefers the indoors, check out our guide to dog beds. (Backcountry sells some of our favorite hiking boots, to boot.)

MasterClass is offering up to 35% off an annual membership for their Mother’s Day sale through May 8. ASOS is offering up to 30% off through May 9. Nectar Sleep is offering 25% off sitewide ending today.

