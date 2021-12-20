Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The year 2021 is finally churning to an end, for both good and ill, but there are already hints of what 2022 will bring to the retail universe.

The most significant and far-reaching change may be that the Federal Reserve clearly telegraphed its intention last week to raise interest rates as many as three times next year, ending a pandemic-era policy of keeping borrowing rates at nearly zero. Though the Fed technically only sets the rate at which banks lend each other money day by day, any change in the federal funds rate inevitably trickles down to the interest rates banks charge their customers.

That means Americans as a whole will likely start tightening their belts and being pickier with their buying — especially when it comes to pricier items like cars and homes. And, in response to that, companies will almost certainly start to become more cautious, scaling back expansion plans and the like as they try to prevent their stock prices from falling. There could be good news, though: One of the Fed’s main reasons for hiking interest rates would be to tamp down the record levels of inflation that have driven up prices on almost everything this last year.

If that news has you reaching for a stiff drink, by the way, grab it now: Keurig will no longer be selling, servicing or supporting its Drinkworks Home Bars. You can apply for reimbursement from the company until Feb. 28.

There have been changes closer to home, as well. In 2021, we welcomed a new look and new name, expanded our team and began publishing New & Notable on a daily basis. That’s all in addition to our Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage, our holiday gift guides and, of course, our regular stories about wellness, tech and more.

This is our final New & Notable of 2021, but we’ll still be putting out fresh content into the new year, including December sales to still keep an eye on and our looks back at the products Select readers bought most this past year.

FlexiSpot already earned a spot on our list of recommended standing desks of 2021, and now the company has introduced a motorized standing workstation. The EM6M has a button to lift and lower the desk, a touchscreen that switches between sitting and standing modes, a wireless charging pad, three USB charging ports, a cord organizer and mounting holes for two monitors.

Rihanna’s powerhouse beauty business has launched this 10 percent AHA exfoliating treatment that the company says the musician uses herself. It has a gentle formula that makes skin soft and makeup-ready, according to the brand, and helps clarify and smooth. It also comes with a reusable applicator and carries a scent of pomegranates and hibiscus. Fenty says it’s clean, vegan and suitable for all skin types.

Prada has taken the lead on the design for this new ski performance clothing line from ASPENX. The new menswear and womenswear lines were crafted to ensure mobility and comfort in the snow and are made with sustainable textiles, according to ASPENX. They also feature a signature graphic of red, white and black slashes.

