Skin care bestsellers: The most purchased products we covered in 2021

Select readers gravitated toward purchasing a variety of acne care and prevention products this year.
Here are the bestselling skin care products we covered in 2021.
By Gabriella DePinho

Taking care of your skin is something you can do year-round, from using a daily moisturizer to protecting your scalp from the sun in the summer. As the year comes to a close, we’re taking a look back on some of the skin care products Select readers gravitated towards the most. In 2021, we saw increased interest in SPF protection, elevated skin care routines, cuticle care and more. In addition to reader favorite products, 2021 had some notable moments for skin care brands: Peach Slices released a new acne system, CoverGirl debuted its first skin care line, Spotlight Oral care debuted its first skin care products and Bliss released its first retinol product. Below, we dive into the most purchased skin care products that Select readers chose this year.

1. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots

2. Differin Gel

3. CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser

4. Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel

5. Vanicream Lip Protectant

6. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash

7. CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30

8. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

9. THE FACE SHOP Rice Water Bright Light Cleansing Oil

10. Aquaphor Lip Protectant with SPF

11. AcneFree Blackhead Removing Scrub with Charcoal

12. KILLA Kit by ZitSticka

