Taking care of your skin is something you can do year-round, from using a daily moisturizer to protecting your scalp from the sun in the summer. As the year comes to a close, we’re taking a look back on some of the skin care products Select readers gravitated towards the most. In 2021, we saw increased interest in SPF protection, elevated skin care routines, cuticle care and more. In addition to reader favorite products, 2021 had some notable moments for skin care brands: Peach Slices released a new acne system, CoverGirl debuted its first skin care line, Spotlight Oral care debuted its first skin care products and Bliss released its first retinol product. Below, we dive into the most purchased skin care products that Select readers chose this year.
1. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots
- 4.4-star average rating from 2,338 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 7 best pimple patches of 2021: Acne patches shared by experts
2. Differin Gel
- 4.5-star average rating from 44,350 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 12 best blackhead treatments of 2021: How to get rid of blackheads
3. CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser
- 4.6-star average rating from 18,298 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 8 best face washes for acne in 2021, according to dermatologists
4. Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel
- 4.7-star average rating from 17,687 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 8 best shaving creams, according to dermatologists
5. Vanicream Lip Protectant
- 4.4-star average rating from 5,832 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 7 best SPF lip balms in 2021, according to dermatologists
6. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash
- 4.6-star average rating from 23,674 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 5 best skin care products for treating and preventing back acne
7. CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30
- 4.4-star average rating from 23,858 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 10 best tinted sunscreens of 2021, according to experts
8. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
- 4.3-star average rating from 91,391 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 9 best vitamin C serums to fade dark spots and discoloration
9. THE FACE SHOP Rice Water Bright Light Cleansing Oil
- 4.3-star average rating from 7,849 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 13 top-rated K-beauty products for the 10-step skin care routine
10. Aquaphor Lip Protectant with SPF
- 4.6-star average rating from 8,196 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 7 best SPF lip balms in 2021, according to dermatologists
11. AcneFree Blackhead Removing Scrub with Charcoal
- 4.3-star average rating from 1,081 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 12 best blackhead treatments of 2021: How to get rid of blackheads
12. KILLA Kit by ZitSticka
- 4.2-star average rating from 3,031 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 7 best pimple patches of 2021: Acne patches shared by experts
